TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to try to block U.S. ban

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Popular video-sharing app TikTok has
asked a U.S. judge to block the Trump administration from
enforcing a ban on the Chinese social media network, according
to court documents filed late on Friday.
TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a
complaint in a Washington federal court challenging the recent
prohibitory moves by the Trump administration.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced a ban on Friday
blocking people in the United States from downloading
Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting Sept. 20.
The ban was being introduced for political reasons, TikTok
and ByteDance alleged in their complaint. TikTok also said the
ban would violate the company's First Amendment rights.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been locked in a
long-running trade dispute with China, issued an executive order
on Aug. 6 that prohibited U.S. transactions with the Chinese
owners of messaging app WeChat and TikTok.
Both ByteDance and TikTok are seeking a "declaratory"
judgment and an order "invalidating and preliminarily and
permanently enjoining the Prohibitions and the August 6 order,"
according to the complaint.
The White House did not immediately respond when Reuters
contacted it for comment early on Saturday.
TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United
States, said the ban would "irreversibly destroy the TikTok
business in the U.S."
