MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Washington Federal, Inc.    WAFD

WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.

(WAFD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to try to block U.S. ban

09/19/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Popular video-sharing app TikTok has asked a U.S. judge to block the Trump administration from enforcing a ban on the Chinese social media network, according to court documents filed late on Friday.

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in a Washington federal court challenging the recent prohibitory moves by the Trump administration.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced a ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting Sept. 20.

The ban was being introduced for political reasons, TikTok and ByteDance alleged in their complaint. TikTok also said the ban would violate the company's First Amendment rights.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been locked in a long-running trade dispute with China, issued an executive order on Aug. 6 that prohibited U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and TikTok.

Both ByteDance and TikTok are seeking a "declaratory" judgment and an order "invalidating and preliminarily and permanently enjoining the Prohibitions and the August 6 order," according to the complaint.

The White House did not immediately respond when Reuters contacted it for comment early on Saturday.

TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United States, said the ban would "irreversibly destroy the TikTok business in the U.S." (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle and Mark Potter)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 537 M - -
Net income 2020 168 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 3,94%
Capitalization 1 681 M 1 681 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 062
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Washington Federal, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,13 $
Last Close Price 22,20 $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent Joseph Beardall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Kelley Chairman
Kim E. Robison Executive Vice President-Operations
Vincent L. Beatty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara L. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.-39.43%1 681
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.30%300 371
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.17%244 401
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.42%219 635
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.95%173 137
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.75%138 515
