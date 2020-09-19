Log in
Washington Federal, Inc.

WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.

(WAFD)
  Report
News 
All News

TikTok files complaint to try and block U.S. ban

09/19/2020 | 07:11am EDT

The clock is ticking.

Both Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat will be banned from US app stores from Sunday (September 20).

That's unless President Donald Trump agrees to a last minute deal for the sale of TikTok U.S. from parent company Bytedance.

Now, with less than 48 hours to go, the video-sharing app is squaring up for a fight.

It's asked a U.S. judge to block the ban according to court documents filed late on Friday (September 18).

TikTok and ByteDance filed the complaint in a Washington federal court.

The U.S. announced the ban on Friday blocking people in the U.S. from downloading the two Chinese-owned apps starting on Sunday.

TikTok and Bytedance allege in their complaint that the ban was being introduced for political reasons.

And that it would violate the company's First Amendment rights.

Trump has been locked in a long-running trade dispute with China.

His administration has cited concerns over TikTok's access to the personal data of 100 million Americans.

Both ByteDance and TikTok are seeking a quote "declaratory" judgment and an order "invalidating" Trump's move.

The White House did not immediately respond when Reuters contacted it for comment early on Saturday (September 19).

TikTok has said the ban would "irreversibly destroy" its business in the U.S.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 537 M - -
Net income 2020 168 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 3,94%
Capitalization 1 681 M 1 681 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 062
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Washington Federal, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,13 $
Last Close Price 22,20 $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent Joseph Beardall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Kelley Chairman
Kim E. Robison Executive Vice President-Operations
Vincent L. Beatty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara L. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.-39.43%1 681
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.30%299 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.17%245 952
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.42%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.95%173 877
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.75%142 193
