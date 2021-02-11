U.S. Debt on Track to Hit a Record 107% of GDP by 2031, CBO Says--2nd Update

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- Federal deficits are projected to soar over the next decade, but not as much as officials forecast last summer, thanks to an improving economic outlook that is expected to bolster federal revenues, the Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

Federal debt, which reached 100% of gross domestic product in the last fiscal year, is expected to rise to a record 107% of economic output by 2031.

The agency expects cumulative deficits over the next 10 years will total $12.6 trillion, 3% less than projected in September, the last time the agency released its estimates. The decline stems from stronger-than-expected economic activity, higher inflation and higher interest rates, which will boost federal tax revenue more than spending, the nonpartisan agency said.

Republicans in Congress who object to President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package have pointed to growing budget deficits and debt as a reason to keep spending in check. They also argue the economy is already poised for stronger growth this year. Democrats, who control the House and Senate with narrow majorities, are on track to approve the bill.

Financial markets have shown little concern about the deficit, as inflation stays low and investors around the world seek the safety of U.S. Treasury securities. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 1.133% on Wednesday following a report that consumer price increases remain limited.

For 2021, CBO projects the deficit will total $2.3 trillion, nearly $900 billion less than the budget gap for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, but 25% higher than CBO forecast in September. The increase, which was driven by another large economic relief package Congress enacted in December, is offset in part by the effects of a stronger economy this year, the agency said.

As a share of economic output, the deficit is projected to be 10.3% in fiscal 2021, the second-largest shortfall since the end of World War II, exceeded only by last year's 14.9% gap. CBO expects annual deficits will average $1.2 trillion over the next decade and will be higher in each year than the 3.3% average over the past 50 years.

While federal budget deficits were high and rising before last year, they "have widened significantly as a result of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic and the enactment of legislation in response," the agency said in a report Thursday.

During that same period, however, CBO expects the cost of servicing the debt will be lower as a share of economic output than forecast in September, due in large part to a stronger economic outlook. Net interest costs as a share of GDP will average 1.2% over the next five years, CBO said, well below the 50-year average.

In 2019, CBO expected debt servicing costs would rise almost a full percentage point over the next decade, to 2.6% of GDP. It now forecasts net interest payments in 2029 will total 2% of GDP.

White House officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have argued low projected debt servicing costs make it more affordable for Congress to borrow more now to support the U.S. economy from the pandemic, which triggered millions of business closures and job losses last year that decimated economic activity. They argue borrowing more now could propel a faster recovery, which could improve the country's fiscal health by reducing debt as a share of output.

"It is the case that interest rates have remained low," Neera Tanden, President Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, said at her confirmation hearing Wednesday. "Our unemployment numbers from Friday demonstrate we still have a lot of economic pain. Over the long run this would put us in a better position to address long-term issues."

The economy has rebounded faster than many economists expected, thanks to a flood of federal aid that cushioned households and businesses. But unemployment remains high, and a resurgence of the virus across the country has restrained activity in recent months.

The CBO said last week the U.S. economy is expected to expand more rapidly in 2021 than officials projected in July, but that it will take several years for output to reach its full potential and for the number of employed workers to return to its pre-pandemic peak.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a year earlier, and to expand 2.4% in 2022. Growth is likely to average 2.6% a year through 2025, the CBO said. The agency said a relief bill enacted in December would add about 1.5% to the level of GDP this year and next.

Thursday's report shows the agency expects the deficit will be about $448 billion more than projected in September, even though Congress approved another $900 billion aid package late last year. That is because stronger growth is expected to generate higher tax revenues, partially offsetting higher spending on programs such as stimulus checks, enhanced jobless benefits and emergency aid to small businesses.

