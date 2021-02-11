U.S. Debt on Track to Hit a Record 107% of GDP by 2031, CBO Says

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- Federal deficits are projected to soar over the next decade, but not as much as officials forecast last summer, thanks to an improving economic outlook that is expected to bolster federal revenues, the Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

Federal debt, which reached 100% of gross domestic product in the last fiscal year, is expected to rise to a record 107% of economic output by 2031.

The agency expects cumulative deficits over the next 10 years will total $12.6 trillion, 3% less than projected in September, the last time the agency released its estimates. The decline stems from stronger-than-expected economic activity, higher inflation and higher interest rates, which will boost federal tax revenue more than spending, the nonpartisan agency said.

For 2021, CBO projects the deficit will total $2.3 trillion, nearly $900 billion less than the budget gap for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, but 25% higher than CBO forecast in September. Those costs are offset in part by the effects of a stronger economy, the agency said.

As a share of economic output, the deficit is projected to be 10.3% in fiscal 2021, the second-largest shortfall since the end of World War II, exceeded only by last year's 14.9% gap. CBO expects annual deficits will average $1.2 trillion over the next decade and will be higher in each year than the 3.3% average over the past 50 years.

While federal budget deficits were high and rising before last year, they "have widened significantly as a result of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic and the enactment of legislation in response," the agency said in a report Thursday.

