Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Washington Federal, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAFD   US9388241096

WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.

(WAFD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55 2023-01-03 pm EST
33.37 USD   -0.54%
04:01pWaFd Bank President and CEO Brent Beardall in Stable Condition After Being Injured in Small Plane Crash
BU
2022Washington Federal Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022IN BRIEF: Nostra Terra increases senior lending facility by 30%
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WaFd Bank President and CEO Brent Beardall in Stable Condition After Being Injured in Small Plane Crash

01/03/2023 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington Federal (Nasdaq: WAFD) reports that on January 2, 2023, the President and CEO of Washington Federal, Inc. and Washington Federal Bank (dba WaFd Bank), Brent Beardall, was one of four people on board a private plane that crashed in Provo, Utah shortly after takeoff. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital with broken bones and lacerations, underwent surgery later that day, and is expected to make a full recovery. Mr. Beardall will take a temporary leave of absence from his duties as President and CEO while he recovers, and Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banker, Cathy Cooper, will temporarily assume Mr. Beardall’s duties. The Company will provide additional updates as they become available.

Washington Federal’s Chairman of the Board, Stephen Graham, said, “We want to express our condolences for the family of Nathan Ricks, who died in this tragic accident. All of us at WaFd are grateful that Brent is expected to make a full recovery and look forward to his return to normal duties shortly. We have every confidence in our strong management team’s ability to move forward with the execution of the Bank’s strategy.”

Washington Federal Bank, a federally insured Washington state-chartered bank with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, has more than 200 branches in eight western states. To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
04:01pWaFd Bank President and CEO Brent Beardall in Stable Condition After Being Injured in S..
BU
2022Washington Federal Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022IN BRIEF: Nostra Terra increases senior lending facility by 30%
AN
2022Washington Federal : Investor Presentation, September 30th, 2022
PU
2022Washington Federal Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Washington Federal Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2022WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Washington Federal : Luther Burbank Corporation Conference Call Transcript
PU
2022Transcript : Luther Burbank Corporation, Washington Federal, Inc. - M&A Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 843 M - -
Net income 2023 281 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,61x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 2 194 M 2 194 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 132
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Washington Federal, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 33,55 $
Average target price 42,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brent Joseph Beardall Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent L. Beatty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen M. Graham Chairman
Kim E. Robison Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark N. Tabbutt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.0.00%2 194
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%393 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%265 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%214 352
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%158 448
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%157 335