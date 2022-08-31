Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Washington Federal, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAFD   US9388241096

WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.

(WAFD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
32.01 USD   -2.11%
05:13pWashington Federal Promotes Chief Risk Officer Kelli Holz to CFO
MT
05:01pWaFd Bank Promotes Chief Risk Officer Kelli Holz to Chief Financial Officer
BU
12:32aAnalysis-U.S. Treasury traders switch strategies as liquidity problems worsen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WaFd Bank Promotes Chief Risk Officer Kelli Holz to Chief Financial Officer

08/31/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the “Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, “WaFd Bank” today announced the promotion of Kelli Holz, veteran banker and current Senior Vice President Chief Risk Officer to Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2023. She replaces Vincent Beatty, who announced in January 2022 that he will be retiring at the end of this December. Kelli is both a certified public accountant and certified anti-money laundering specialist (ACAMS) and brings 34 years of finance and risk experience in various leadership positions to this role. She was controller and interim Chief Financial Officer at Horizon Bank in Bellingham, Washington prior to that institution being acquired by Washington Federal Bank in 2010. Kelli holds an accounting and business administration degree from Western Washington University. She is also active as a member of the Board of Trustees and Treasurer for the Meridian Public School Foundation where she oversees the granting of college scholarships for high school graduates.

Holz commented, “WaFd Bank has a remarkable history of delivering results for its shareholders, customers and employees and I am pleased to have this opportunity to make a difference. I look forward to building on what Vince and the finance team have accomplished and further utilize automation to streamline controls, procedures, and financial reporting to empower management and the board of WaFd Bank.”

WaFd President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Beardall said, “Kelli has a proven track record of high performance and brings a wealth of experience in finance, compliance and enterprise risk management to our executive management team at WaFd. She knows us well, understands the importance of strong controls and processes to both better serve our clients and protect our capital. We welcome her passion and ability to execute strategically to help us build for the future.”

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, a federally insured Washington state chartered commercial bank doing business as WaFd Bank that operates branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small- to middle-market businesses, commercial real estate, and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of June 30, 2022, the Company operated 209 branches and reported $20.2 billion in assets, $16.0 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders’ equity.

To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com.
WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
05:13pWashington Federal Promotes Chief Risk Officer Kelli Holz to CFO
MT
05:01pWaFd Bank Promotes Chief Risk Officer Kelli Holz to Chief Financial Officer
BU
12:32aAnalysis-U.S. Treasury traders switch strategies as liquidity problems worsen
RE
08/18WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16WASHINGTON FEDERAL : Investor Presentation, August 16, 2022
PU
08/10Washington Federal Maintains Dividend at $0.24/Share; Payable on Sept. 2 to Shareholder..
MT
08/09WASHINGTON FEDERAL : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
08/09WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 24 Cents Per Share
BU
08/09Washington Federal, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 2, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 639 M - -
Net income 2022 211 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 2 136 M 2 136 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 082
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Washington Federal, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,70 $
Average target price 38,67 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brent Joseph Beardall Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent L. Beatty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen M. Graham Chairman
Kim E. Robison Vice President & Training Manager
Mark N. Tabbutt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.-2.04%2 136
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.75%335 516
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.38%273 921
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%214 291
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.00%167 425
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.19%156 150