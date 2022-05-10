Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 24 Cents Per Share

Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the “Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, “WaFd Bank” announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share. The dividend will be paid June 3, 2022, to common shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022. This will be Washington Federal’s 157th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, a federally-insured Washington state chartered commercial bank dba WaFd Bank that operates branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small- to middle-market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of March 31, 2022, the Company operated 214 branches and reported $20.6 billion in assets, $16.4 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders’ equity.

Important Cautionary Statements

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements, notes and other information contained in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. This press release contains statements about the Company’s future that are not statements of historical or current fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws, and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” or similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, including the following risks and uncertainties, and those risks and uncertainties more fully discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s 2021 10-K, which could cause actual performance to differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. In particular, any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting governmental and societal responses; (ii) current and future economic conditions, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, and slowdowns in economic growth; (iii) financial stress on borrowers (consumers and businesses) as a result of an uncertain economic environment; (iv) global economic trends, including developments related to Ukraine and Russia, and related negative financial impacts on our borrowers; and (v) fluctuations in interest rate risk and market interest rates, including the effect on our net interest income and net interest margin. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006168/en/