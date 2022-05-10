Log in
    WAFD   US9388241096

WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.

(WAFD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:01 pm EDT
30.70 USD   -0.55%
05:01pWashington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 24 Cents Per Share
BU
05/03WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/27WaFd Bank Promotes Veteran Banker Todd Gerber to Regional President for Arizona
BU
Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 24 Cents Per Share

05/10/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Today, the Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the “Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, “WaFd Bank” announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share. The dividend will be paid June 3, 2022, to common shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022. This will be Washington Federal’s 157th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, a federally-insured Washington state chartered commercial bank dba WaFd Bank that operates branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small- to middle-market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. As of March 31, 2022, the Company operated 214 branches and reported $20.6 billion in assets, $16.4 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders’ equity.

Important Cautionary Statements

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements, notes and other information contained in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. This press release contains statements about the Company’s future that are not statements of historical or current fact. These statements are “forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws, and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” or similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, including the following risks and uncertainties, and those risks and uncertainties more fully discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s 2021 10-K, which could cause actual performance to differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. In particular, any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting governmental and societal responses; (ii) current and future economic conditions, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, and slowdowns in economic growth; (iii) financial stress on borrowers (consumers and businesses) as a result of an uncertain economic environment; (iv) global economic trends, including developments related to Ukraine and Russia, and related negative financial impacts on our borrowers; and (v) fluctuations in interest rate risk and market interest rates, including the effect on our net interest income and net interest margin. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 623 M - -
Net income 2022 199 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 2 016 M 2 016 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 082
Free-Float 47,2%
Managers and Directors
Brent Joseph Beardall Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent L. Beatty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen M. Graham Chairman
Kim E. Robison Vice President & Training Manager
Mark N. Tabbutt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.-7.52%2 016
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.87%357 909
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.25%293 029
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%241 318
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 973
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.38%166 624