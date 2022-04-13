Washington Federal : Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.70 (Fact Sheet follows on Page 11)

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.70

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company"), parent company of Washington Federal Bank ("WaFd Bank"), today announced quarterly earnings of $49,359,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 10.0% from $44,871,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. After the effect of dividends on preferred stock, net income available for common shareholders was $0.70 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.56 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a $0.14 or 25% increase in fully diluted earnings per common share.

Return on common shareholders' equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 9.80% compared to 8.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Return on assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 0.98% compared to 0.93% for the same quarter in the prior year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brent J. Beardall commented, "This was the first full quarter since our exit from the 2018 Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") Consent Order and we are grateful for the hard work of WaFd bankers throughout our eight western states that made these results possible. In the last year, net loans grew by $2 billion, or 16%, which is even more impressive when you consider that for the majority of that period loan prepayments occurred at record levels. Couple the record loan growth with increasing customer deposits by $1.6 billion, or 11%, over the last year and we see tangible results from the ongoing investments we are making in our bankers, technology and processes. Importantly, our net interest margin improved this quarter and credit quality continues to improve with decreases in non-performing loans, delinquencies and yet another quarter of net recoveries from previously charged off loans.

While our operating results are strong there are macro-economic factors that give us reason for concern. Inflation is at a 40-year high and it appears the Federal Reserve's initial assessment that inflation was transitory was incorrect. As a result, interest rates are surging, with the average 30 year mortgage rate increasing to above 5%, up from 2.75% a year ago. This will likely cause mortgage refinancings to dwindle to a fraction of what they have recently been and unfortunately, will exacerbate the housing affordability issues we are facing as a country. In addition, there is the geopolitical risk of the war in Ukraine and impact of related sanctions on commodity prices."

While one never hopes for a credit cycle, we are realistic that they will periodically occur. It has been twelve years since the last credit cycle so it is just a matter of time. As of March 31, 2022, 83% of our loans are secured by real estate and, based on the significant increase in real estate values over the last two years, we believe we have substantial protection should values decline and borrowers experience financial difficulty."

Our goal is to operate WaFd Bank in a way to be prepared for the next credit cycle, so we can once again be a source of strength to our clients if needed. Based on everything we know today we are optimistic that we are well positioned to withstand potential market volatility and continue our organic growth."

Total assets were $20.6 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $19.7 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to the $1.3 billion increase in loans receivable funded by continued growth in customer deposits (noted below) and cash. Investment securities decreased by $293 million since September 30, 2021.

Customer deposits totaled $16.4 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $849 million or 5.5% since September 30, 2021. Transaction accounts increased by $1.0 billion or 8.5% during that period, while time deposits decreased $183 million or 5.3%. The shift in deposit mix has been the result of a deliberate deposit pricing and customer growth strategy. The focus on transaction accounts is intended to lessen sensitivity to rising interest rates and manage interest expense. As of March 31, 2022, 80.2% of the Company's deposits were transaction accounts, up from 77.9% at September 30, 2021. Core deposits, defined as alltransaction accounts and time deposits less than $250,000, totaled 97.0% of deposits at March 31, 2022.

Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") totaled $1.72 billion as of March 31, 2022, unchanged since September 30, 2021. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB borrowings was 1.55% as of March 31, 2022, an increase from 1.51% at September 30, 2021.

The Company had strong loan originations of $2.23 billion for the second fiscal quarter of 2022, compared to $1.98 billion of originations in the same quarter one year ago. Largely offsetting loan originations in each of these quarters were loan repayments of $1.54 billion and $1.55 billion, respectively. Commercial loans represented 78% of all loan originations during the second fiscal quarter of 2022 and consumer loans accounted for the remaining 22%. The Company views organic loan growth funded by low-cost core deposits as the highest and best use of its capital. Commercial loans are preferable as they generally have floating interest rates and shorter durations. The weighted average interest rate on the loan portfolio was 3.44% as of March 31, 2022, a decrease from 3.47% as of September 30, 2021, due primarily to payoffs of loans at higher than current market interest rates and new loans originated at current market rates.

Credit quality is being monitored closely as economic stimulus comes to an end. As of March 31, 2022, non-performing assets remained low from a historical perspective and totaled $47.2 million, or 0.23% of total assets, compared to 0.22% at September 30, 2021. Delinquent loans were 0.30% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2021 and 0.19% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses (including the reserve for unfunded commitments) totaled $201 million as of March 31, 2022, and was 1.13% of gross loans outstanding (1.14% when excluding PPP loans for which it was determined that no allowance was necessary due to the government guarantee), as compared to $199 million, or 1.22% of gross loans outstanding, at September 30, 2021. Net recoveries were $473 thousand for the second fiscal quarter of 2022, compared to net recoveries of $2.5 million for the prior year same quarter. The Company has recorded net recoveries in 33 of the last 35 quarters.

The Company recorded a $500 thousand release of allowance for credit losses in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, compared to no provision or release in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. The release of allowance in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was primarily due to improvements in the credit quality of certain loan portfolios related to strong real estate markets and collateral conditions mostly offset by growth in loans receivable.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend on the 4.875% Series A preferred stock on January 15, 2022. On February 18, 2022, the Company paid a regular cash dividend on common stock of $0.24 per share, which represented the 156th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. If the Board declares a cash dividend on common stock at its May 10, 2022 meeting as anticipated, the record date and payment date are likely to be May 20, 2022 and June 3, 2022, respectively. During the second fiscal quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 4,684 shares of common stock (related to tax withholding on employee equity awards) at a weighted average price of $34.65 per share and has authorization to repurchase 3,728,320 additional shares. The Company varies the size and pace of share repurchases depending on several factors, including share price, lending opportunities and capital levels. Since September 30, 2021, tangible common shareholders' equity per share increased by $0.96, or 4.1%, to $24.23. The ratio of total tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 9.29% as of March 31, 2022.

Net interest income was $135 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2022, an increase of $11.1 million or 8.9% from the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to average interest-earning assets increasing by $861 million or 4.77% from the prior year while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $374 million or 2.63%. Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $619 million over the same period. The change in net interest income was also impacted by a 6 basis point decline in the average rate earned on interest-earning assets while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities declined by 21 basis points. Net interest margin improved to 2.90% in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 compared to 2.87% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 2.75% for the prior year quarter.

Total other income was $15.7 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 compared to $14.5 million in the prior year same quarter. The increase in other income was primarily due to loan fee income being $1.6 million higher in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due largely to fees collected on loan early repayments.

Total other expense was $88.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.7 million, or 8.2%, from the prior year's quarter. Compensation and benefits costs increased by $3.5 million, or 8.0%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to annual merit increases, higher bonus compensation accruals related to strong deposit and loan growth and investments in top talent and contract staff to support strategic initiatives. The Company's efficiency ratio in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 was 58.7%, compared to 59.0% for the same period one year ago.

Income tax expense totaled $13.6 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.9 million for the prior year same quarter. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 21.60% compared to 21.24% for the year ended September 30, 2021. The Company's effective tax rate may vary from the statutory rate mainly due to state taxes, tax-exempt income and tax-credit investments.

