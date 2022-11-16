Washington Federal : Luther Burbank Corporation Conference Call Transcript

NOVEMBER 14, 2022 / 1:30PM GMT, Washington Federal Inc and Luther Burbank Corp Announce Definitive Merger Agreement- Conference Call
Brad Goode Washington Federal, Inc. - Chief of Communications, Marketing & Community Relations and Senior VP Brent J. Beardall Washington Federal, Inc. - President, CEO & Vice Chairman
Kelli J. Holz Washington Federal, Inc. - Senior VP & Chief Risk Officer
Simone F. Lagomarsino Luther Burbank Corporation - CEO, President & Director Vincent L. Beatty Washington Federal, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Jeffrey Allen Rulis D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Kelly Ann Motta Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Associate
Matthew Timothy Clark Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
At this time, I would like to introduce Brad Goode, Chief Marketing Officer and Director of Investor Relations for WaFd Bank to begin the conference call.
Brad Goode Washington Federal, Inc. - Chief of Communications, Marketing & Community Relations and Senior VP
Thank you very much, Keith. Well, good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today on our joint Washington Federal, Inc. and Luther Burbank Corporation conference call. Last night, our companies jointly issued a press release announcing our planned combination. We have also prepared a slide presentation, which we will refer to during today's discussion. Both sets of materials have been posted on our respective websites, wafdbank.com and lutherburbanksavings.com in the Investor Relations sections.
With me today are Brent Beardall, President and Chief Executive Officer of WaFd; Vince Beatty, Chief Financial Officer of WaFd; Kelli Holz, the incoming Chief Financial Officer of WaFd; Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luther Burbank Corporation; and Laura Tarantino, Chief Financial Officer of Luther Burbank Corporation.
Following our prepared remarks here, we will take questions from our research analysts. If you are not a research analyst and have questions, please contact myself or Brad Satenberg, as noted in the press release. We'd appreciate that.
I will now turn the call over to Brent Beardall, President and CEO of WaFd Bank. Brent, good morning.
Brent J. Beardall Washington Federal, Inc. - President, CEO & Vice Chairman
Good morning, Brad, and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning on such short notice and at such an early hour. We appreciate it. We are excited to share the details of what we believe is a unique opportunity to drive shareholder value and do it in a relatively low-risk way. Last night, with unanimous support of our respective Boards of Directors, Washington Federal Inc. and Luther Burbank announced that we have entered into an agreement to combine our companies. This will fill out what many have seen as a hole in our footprint by entering the California market with the acquisition of Luther Burbank. After the merger is complete, the pro forma WaFd Bank will have a highly desirable footprint stretching from Seattle, Washington down to Austin, Texas, and we will be positioned for organic growth going forward.
Historically, when asked about California, we would say we were not interested. The rationale was our skepticism of finding the right partner, efficient scale and with the right credit culture and values that aligned with WaFd Bank. Additionally, we were skeptical of the high cost of doing business in California. I am pleased to report that we are convinced we found the right partner with Simone and her team at Luther Burbank, which we believe have shown us how we can mitigate our previous concerns.
We think we have built a culture of caring at WaFd, caring for our clients, our employees, communities and shareholders. We see the same culture and value at Luther Burbank, and this stems from the leadership of Vic Trione who founded the bank almost 40 years ago, and Simone Lagomarsino, who is one of the best examples of servant leadership I have ever witnessed. We strongly believe that one can and should be purpose-driven and earn a reasonable return for our shareholders. These objectives are not mutually exclusive. What we found in Luther Burbank is an organization that looks a lot like WaFd was 10 years ago: an extremely efficient thrift with limited product offerings and technology, phenomenal asset quality, and that is not hyperbole, but a meaningful amount of interest rate risk.
They have followed the thrift model of funding longer-duration assets, multifamily and single-family mortgage loans with shorter-duration higher cost deposits. Their liability-sensitive balance sheet contrasts with our asset-sensitive balance sheet today. But as we will explain in greater detail, the alignment of our respective organization's culture, credit profile and steadfast commitment to and reputations in the communities we serve make this combination compelling.
Let me be clear. We have a very good understanding of interest rate risk in this transaction and firmly believe the purchase price fully reflects this risk. As most of you know, during our 105-year history at WaFd, we tend to be long-term focused, and we believe the combination with Luther Burbank provides a unique opportunity to enter the California market at the right time with the right partner and at the right price, creating long-term value for our collective shareholders.
Before we get into the details of the transaction, I would like to ask Simone Lagomarsino, CEO of Luther Burbank, to share her perspective on this transaction.
Simone F. Lagomarsino Luther Burbank Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Brent. And on behalf of our Board of Directors of Luther Burbank Corporation who voted unanimously in favor of this transaction, we at Luther Burbank are extremely excited about this strategic partnership. WaFd is very strong and it's a well-run organization under the leadership of Brent Beardall, and we believe that this merger will create an even stronger regional bank that will be among the top 10 regional banks in the western United States, with one of the strongest capital positions among its peer group.
I agree fully with Brent's observations regarding the distinguishing characteristics of our respective organization's balance sheets and our strong alignment from a cultural credit and community commitment perspective. This merger will be -- will allow WaFd to enter into California, which, as we know, is the fifth largest economy in the world on a stand-alone basis. And WaFd's doing it in a meaningful way, filling in the footprint for WaFd in the western region. And since they're not in California, they've indicated that they intend to keep all of our branches and many of our employees.
The California deposit base will be the second-largest deposit base behind the deposits in the state of Washington, among the 9 states that WaFd will operate in. WaFd has a diversified balance sheet, which will benefit Luther Burbank's shareholders, and the extremely strong credit quality of Luther Burbank's portfolio will benefit and make the strong credit quality of WaFd's portfolio even stronger. Also, Luther Burbank is proud of our outstanding CRA rating, which is largely due to being in our communities and being active and our focus on affordable housing.
40% of our loan portfolio is in low to moderate income areas, and 55% of our multifamily portfolio is in low and moderate income areas. And we are proud to be merging with WaFd because they're interested in continuing this commitment to the communities and providing lending for affordable housing. Most importantly, the cultures and values of both organizations are aligned from the way we treat our customers, our focus on asset quality, our efficient operations and our demonstrated commitment to our employees. Both organizations have many long-term employees, some of whom have been with the respective banks for multiple decades.
Finally, people may be wondering about the views of our Chairman and Founder, Victor Trione. As I mentioned earlier, our Board voted
unanimously in favor of this, and Mr. Trione has entered into an agreement that indicates that he will not sell more than 1/3 of his shares in any year in the first 3 years after the close of the merger. And with that, I will turn it back over to you, Brent.
Brent J. Beardall Washington Federal, Inc. - President, CEO & Vice Chairman
Thank you, Simone. We are very excited and appreciative of the opportunity to work with you and your team. Some of the statistics you just mentioned are fantastic. We especially appreciate how serious Luther Burbank takes its commitment to the community and its outstanding CRA rating.
We will not go through the slide deck page by page. But as Brad mentioned earlier, it is posted on our respective websites and attached to this webcast. But I will touch on a few key items. Please turn to Page 5. On Page 5, you can see it describes our view of the strategic rationale for the transaction and the attractive financial metrics that I described in my introduction. Page 6 describes WaFd's tech strategy and how we anticipate leveraging that technology to benefit the integration and the growth of Luther Burbank. I cannot emphasize enough how important that tech strategy is. We believe we have learned a lot in the last 10 years about how to transition a thrift towards a commercial bank balance sheet, and technology is a key point in that transition, and we believe that will accelerate the transition we'll be able to transform Luther Burbank.
It is interesting to note that as of today, even before WaFd has a presence in the state of California, 12% of the visitors to our website are from California. Our goal is to deliver technology to our clients that makes their banking easy, reliable and fast, and we welcome the chance to upgrade the technology for Luther Burbank's clients.
Skipping to Page 8. Through our extensive due diligence of Luther Burbank, we are completely comfortable with the loan yields being priced accordingly on a risk-adjusted basis. They have excellent credit. I would even say their credit is pristine. The upside of this transaction, frankly, is not on the loan side of the balance sheet, it's on the liability side, which we will touch on a bit later.
Before we do that, I want to move to Page 11 and remind everyone of our own evolution on sources of funds from a traditional thrift funding base to what we have transformed into today. This was quite gratifying looking back over time. If you look back since 2007, our compounded annual growth rate on non-maturity deposits is an impressive 16.1%. If you think about WaFd 10 or 15 years ago, we looked a lot like Luther Burbank does today. That's why we are so excited about the opportunity to help transform their funding base to look more like ours. Our recent 26% improvement in our net interest margin from 2.88% to 3.64% over the last year, as the Fed increased interest rates by 300 basis points, is evidence of the progress we have made. And as Kelli will remind you in a minute, none of that potential transformation is factored into our modeling.
Next, I'll turn to Page 13 and highlight again how well this transaction works with our pro forma company size of $29 billion, the day 1 accretion to tangible book value per share, the 7.9% accretion to forward earnings per share and the accretion to our CET1 ratio. CET1 is modeled to increase 26 basis points with this transaction. Let me also call out that the accretion to tangible book value is negligible, but it is positive, which is meaningful, given the interest rate environment we're in today. Importantly, we are only the second transaction in the last 5 years in this size range to announce accretion to all 3 of those metrics.
Page 17 provides a detailed list of the 34 deals between $500 million and $1 billion in deal size over the last 5 years, and ours is only the second to check those 3 important boxes, tangible book value accretion, EPS accretion and CET1 accretion. In these last several quarters, we have found that investors are particularly interested in tangible book value growth as a differentiator. We worked hard over the last year to have tangible book value grow by 9.5%, and we did not want to take a step backwards.
We also point out here on Page 13 the strong pro forma capital ratios at closing. And later on in the deck, we will show you a sensitivity analysis to various interest rate marks beyond what we have modeled already into the transaction, and why even in a more stressed interest rate environment, we will have healthy capital ratios. Now with that, let me turn it over to Kelli Holz, our incoming CFO, to review the details of the transaction and assumptions we are using in our model.
Kelli J. Holz Washington Federal, Inc. - Senior VP & Chief Risk Officer
Thank you, Brent. As you can see on Slide 14, we've included a summary of the transaction with Luther Burbank's shareholders to receive a fixed 0.3353 shares of WaFd stock for each share of Luther Burbank stock. The pro forma ownership for Luther Burbank and the combined company will be roughly 21%. We will be expanding our Board of Directors by 2 seats for directors coming from Luther Burbank.
Moving to Page 15. We first want to remind everyone that we are a September 30 fiscal year-end, and every annual reference made here is for the WaFd's fiscal year. For our earnings, we are using consensus Street estimates. However, for Luther Burbank earnings, we are discounting consensus Street estimates by 30%. This is primarily due to conservatism, knowing today's volatile interest rate environment and their liability-sensitive balance sheet, which may result in further margin compression.
I think all of you know that WaFd has never provided earnings guidance in the past, and we do not plan on doing that going forward. Rather, we are using consensus rate estimates and then making what we believe are conservative adjustments. We are also using 25% cost savings on Luther Burbank's consensus noninterest expense. This level of expense savings leaves substantial room to grow commercial teams, where the focus will be on treasury management opportunities.
As we expected, we are assuming a credit mark equal to their reserves as we have -- we found nothing in due diligence that would suggest needing an additional mark. The interest rate marks, however, are sizable, as you would expect. We lay out the detail of the various interest rate marks on this slide. While we didn't model any revenue synergies, we believe there are plenty of opportunities to generate incremental margin improvement on the Luther Burbank balance sheet.
On Page 16, we are showing an illustration of the impact to our pro forma capital ratios would be if the interest rate mark on the Luther Burbank balance sheet got substantially worse. As you will see, even with doubling the rate mark on the loan portfolio, we would still have very healthy pro forma capital ratios. And with that, I will turn it over to Vince.
Vincent L. Beatty Washington Federal, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Kelli. Good morning. I'm very happy to be here with you this morning, and I'd like to take this opportunity to discuss 2 very important subjects, capital and liquidity. For those of you who have followed WaFd for years, you've seen the deliberate progress that we've made managing our capital stack. Over the last 10 years, we repurchased about 47 million shares, taking total shares outstanding from 112 million in 2012 down to 65 million today.
We've been transparent that at this point in the cycle, we believe our primary constraint to growth is capital, specifically common equity Tier 1 capital. This proposed transaction is accretive to CET1, which today stands at 9.8%. We believe that after the transaction closes, the CET1 ratio for the combined company will be almost 10.7%. It is not often that you have the opportunity to grow your balance sheet by $8 billion while meaningfully adding room for growth to your constraining capital measure. Not only does this give us additional scale and an entry to California right up front, it also gives us additional options going forward, whether that's for more organic growth or the capacity for some opportunistic share repurchases. This is a very exciting dimension to this combination.
The other point I want to cover this morning is liquidity. Today, WaFd has a total loan-to-deposit ratio of 101%, and Luther Burbank has a loan-to-deposit ratio of 118%. Combined, the pro forma bank will have a loan-to-deposit ratio of 105%. While we acknowledge this is a long-term challenge and a key opportunity, we believe that we will be able to focus on this and address it as we work to grow low-cost deposits. And we are very comfortable with the combined banks' ample liquidity resources. These include multiple different wholesale channels, deep and reliable borrowing alternatives and a significant branch network to grow deposits.
I share Kelli and Brent's enthusiasm about this fantastic transaction. Now back to Brent.
Brent J. Beardall Washington Federal, Inc. - President, CEO & Vice Chairman
Thank you, Vince. Thank you, Kelli. Now let me address the regulatory matters. We are all well aware of how long bank merger applications have been taking recently, but we are optimistic that we are strongly positioned with this merger. Our optimism stems from
