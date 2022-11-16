Washington Federal : Luther Burbank Corporation Conference Call Transcript

NOVEMBER 14, 2022 / 1:30PM GMT, Washington Federal Inc and Luther Burbank Corp Announce Definitive Merger Agreement- Conference Call

unanimously in favor of this, and Mr. Trione has entered into an agreement that indicates that he will not sell more than 1/3 of his shares in any year in the first 3 years after the close of the merger. And with that, I will turn it back over to you, Brent.

Brent J. Beardall Washington Federal, Inc. - President, CEO & Vice Chairman

Thank you, Simone. We are very excited and appreciative of the opportunity to work with you and your team. Some of the statistics you just mentioned are fantastic. We especially appreciate how serious Luther Burbank takes its commitment to the community and its outstanding CRA rating.

We will not go through the slide deck page by page. But as Brad mentioned earlier, it is posted on our respective websites and attached to this webcast. But I will touch on a few key items. Please turn to Page 5. On Page 5, you can see it describes our view of the strategic rationale for the transaction and the attractive financial metrics that I described in my introduction. Page 6 describes WaFd's tech strategy and how we anticipate leveraging that technology to benefit the integration and the growth of Luther Burbank. I cannot emphasize enough how important that tech strategy is. We believe we have learned a lot in the last 10 years about how to transition a thrift towards a commercial bank balance sheet, and technology is a key point in that transition, and we believe that will accelerate the transition we'll be able to transform Luther Burbank.

It is interesting to note that as of today, even before WaFd has a presence in the state of California, 12% of the visitors to our website are from California. Our goal is to deliver technology to our clients that makes their banking easy, reliable and fast, and we welcome the chance to upgrade the technology for Luther Burbank's clients.

Skipping to Page 8. Through our extensive due diligence of Luther Burbank, we are completely comfortable with the loan yields being priced accordingly on a risk-adjusted basis. They have excellent credit. I would even say their credit is pristine. The upside of this transaction, frankly, is not on the loan side of the balance sheet, it's on the liability side, which we will touch on a bit later.

Before we do that, I want to move to Page 11 and remind everyone of our own evolution on sources of funds from a traditional thrift funding base to what we have transformed into today. This was quite gratifying looking back over time. If you look back since 2007, our compounded annual growth rate on non-maturity deposits is an impressive 16.1%. If you think about WaFd 10 or 15 years ago, we looked a lot like Luther Burbank does today. That's why we are so excited about the opportunity to help transform their funding base to look more like ours. Our recent 26% improvement in our net interest margin from 2.88% to 3.64% over the last year, as the Fed increased interest rates by 300 basis points, is evidence of the progress we have made. And as Kelli will remind you in a minute, none of that potential transformation is factored into our modeling.

Next, I'll turn to Page 13 and highlight again how well this transaction works with our pro forma company size of $29 billion, the day 1 accretion to tangible book value per share, the 7.9% accretion to forward earnings per share and the accretion to our CET1 ratio. CET1 is modeled to increase 26 basis points with this transaction. Let me also call out that the accretion to tangible book value is negligible, but it is positive, which is meaningful, given the interest rate environment we're in today. Importantly, we are only the second transaction in the last 5 years in this size range to announce accretion to all 3 of those metrics.

Page 17 provides a detailed list of the 34 deals between $500 million and $1 billion in deal size over the last 5 years, and ours is only the second to check those 3 important boxes, tangible book value accretion, EPS accretion and CET1 accretion. In these last several quarters, we have found that investors are particularly interested in tangible book value growth as a differentiator. We worked hard over the last year to have tangible book value grow by 9.5%, and we did not want to take a step backwards.

We also point out here on Page 13 the strong pro forma capital ratios at closing. And later on in the deck, we will show you a sensitivity analysis to various interest rate marks beyond what we have modeled already into the transaction, and why even in a more stressed interest rate environment, we will have healthy capital ratios. Now with that, let me turn it over to Kelli Holz, our incoming CFO, to review the details of the transaction and assumptions we are using in our model.

