Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Washington Federal, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAFD   US9388241096

WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.

(WAFD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Washington Federal : Announces Board Succession Plans

07/01/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the “Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, National Association (“WaFd Bank”) today announced its board succession planning and the expected timeframes. Two directors, Chair Thomas Kelley and Dr. Barbara Smith, will not be nominated for re-election to the board in January 2022, consistent with the Company’s director retirement policy. In anticipation of this transition, the board is pleased to announce that Director Stephen Graham will be appointed Chairman of the Board following the January 2022 annual meeting.

Chairman Kelley commented, “We are very pleased with the direction of WaFd Bank and believe that Mr. Graham is uniquely qualified to lead the board as we continue to focus on our transition to a highly profitable, digital-first bank. He brings a deep understanding of the values that have helped the company thrive for more than 100 years, a respect for the role of regulation, and a real world understanding of our opportunity to take market share as industry consolidation accelerates.”

Kelley continued, “I want to thank Dr. Barbara Smith for her fifteen years of exceptional board service to our shareholders. She has been instrumental in looking beyond the issues at hand and focusing on strategic imperatives around culture and employee engagement to build long-term franchise value.”

In anticipation of the upcoming retirements, the board has increased the number of seats on the board to 12 and appointed three new directors, effective July 1, 2021: Ms. Sylvia Hampel, and Messrs. Sean Singleton and Shawn Bice. The appointment of these three executives with a wide range of banking, leadership and technology acumen is being done at this juncture to ensure continuity and allow for an orderly transition.

Bolstering the bank’s commitment to becoming a digital-first bank, Mr. Shawn Bice, a technology executive for more than two decades, brings his expertise as President of Products and Technology at cloud data company Splunk. In addition, Bice is a former Amazon Web Services Vice President leading transformational cloud data services and a former Microsoft executive. “Mr. Bice’s twenty years in technology leadership roles bring cutting-edge insight and operational expertise to drive the bank’s goal of leveraging data to reimagine and reinvent customer experiences,” says WaFd President and CEO Brent Beardall.

Business owner and consultant Ms. Sylvia Hampel, who opened her own cleaning service in 1995 and grew it into one of the largest women-owned businesses in Idaho, brings 25 years of business management acumen to the WaFd Bank Board of Directors. Hampel, as President of her company Clearview Cleaning, expanded to over 450 custodial teams operating throughout Idaho and three other western states before selling her company to facility services giant KBS. She is a licensed real estate broker and owns her own real estate development company. “Ms. Hampel is a self-made, tenacious entrepreneur, who has proven again and again she can overcome challenges and succeed. We welcome her perspective on the competitive landscape and problem-solving skills to tackle the challenges ahead,” adds Beardall.

“Rounding out our mission to be the most highly regarded regional bank in the markets we serve, we are proud to welcome Mr. Sean Singleton to our board of directors.” Beardall continued, “Mr. Singleton‘s deep experience in capital markets, starting with his time at J.P. Morgan Chase, supporting fintech venture capital engagements as the founder of Oglethorpe Capital LLC, and his passion for financial literacy will help guide our strategy going forward. We originally came to know each other when he represented an investment firm and in the process of studying our business model, noted the progressive strategy of WaFd Bank toward using data to improve the client experience and drive value for both clients and shareholders.”

Washington Federal Bank, a national bank with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, has 226 branches in eight western states. To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com.

WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
05:01pWASHINGTON FEDERAL  : Announces Board Succession Plans
BU
06/23EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING  : Stocks Slip as PMI -2-
DJ
06/23NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING  : Stock Futures Edge Up After Nasdaq Hits Recor..
DJ
06/23EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fed Signal on Inflation Should Buoys Stocks
DJ
06/22EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING  : Oil Sector Climbs as -2-
DJ
06/22EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : U.S. Rally, Steadying Powell to Buoy European Shares
DJ
06/16EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING  : Investors Pause With -2-
DJ
06/14EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING  : Stocks Eye Fresh -2-
DJ
05/06WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/05WASHINGTON FEDERAL  : Investor Presentation, May 5, 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 M - -
Net income 2021 155 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 2 301 M 2 301 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 080
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Washington Federal, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,78 $
Average target price 34,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brent Joseph Beardall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent L. Beatty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Kelley Chairman
Kim E. Robison Executive VP & Operations Group Manager
Barbara L. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC.23.47%2 365
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.30%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.03%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.34%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.27.42%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.74%202 066