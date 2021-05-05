Log in
Washington Federal : Investor Presentation, May 5, 2021

05/05/2021
DA Davidson 23rd Annual Financial

Institutions Conference

May 5, 2021

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Washington Federal's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of the presentation, and Washington Federal assumes no duty, and does not undertake, to update them. Actual results or

future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that we anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

1

Contents

Overview

3

Vision

6

Asset Quality

11

Liability Trends

16

Interest Rate Risk

18

Profitability

19

Capital

24

2

Overview of Washington Federal

Overview

Geographic Overview

  • Established in 1917; IPO in 1982
  • National Bank Charter - OCC, Fed, CFPB Regulated
  • Headquartered in Seattle, WA; is the second largest bank headquartered in the Pacific Northwest
  • 232 branches across 8 western states
  • Full service consumer & commercial bank
  • Strong Capital, High Asset Quality, Consistent Results
  • Portfolio Mortgage Lender
  • Profitable every year since 1965
  • Interest rate risk management - well controlled
  • 153 consecutive quarterly cash dividends
  • 12,919% Total shareholder return since IPO

Company Highlights1

Total Assets

Total Loans

Total Deposits

Stockholder Equity

Efficiency Ratio

$19.5Bn

$13Bn

$14.8Bn

$2.3Bn

59%

1 For the quarter-ended 2/31/2021

3

3

WaFd Bank Executive Management Committee

Brent Beardall

Vincent Beatty

Cathy Cooper

President and Chief Executive

EVP Chief Financial Officer

EEVP Retail Banking Group

Officer

Manager

James Endrizzi

Kim Robison

Ryan Mauer

EVP of Commercial Banking

EVP of Operations

EVP Chief Credit Officer

4

4

WaFd Bank Demographics

Our markets are among the most desirable in the US and create a foundation for loan growth without excessive risk

Projected

Median

Projected

Company

Deposit

Percent of

Total

Population Population

HH

HH Income

Number

Deposits

Market

National

Population

Change

Change

Income

Change

of

in Market

Share

Franchise

2021

2010-20212021-2026

2021

2021-2026

State

Branches

($000)

(%)

(%)

(Actual)

(%)

(%)

($)

(%)

Washington

80

6,381,399

2.97

43.9

7,765,146

15.47

6.29

81,728

13.01

Oregon

46

2,837,657

2.68

20.0

4,281,747

11.76

4.91

69,640

12.85

Arizona

30

1,569,498

0.83

10.8

7,438,466

16.37

6.05

65,279

11.17

New Mexico

26

1,252,782

2.97

8.7

2,099,133

1.94

0.69

49,690

5.09

Idaho

24

1,012,507

2.87

7.2

1,832,352

16.89

6.48

60,757

10.40

Utah

9

970,056

0.65

4.4

3,282,329

18.76

6.72

78,645

12.65

Nevada

11

496,213

0.46

3.3

3,154,232

16.80

6.34

65,110

10.55

Texas

6

299,309

0.02

1.7

29,570,729

17.60

6.78

65,383

6.59

Totals:

232

14,819,421

100

59,424,134

Weighted Average

13.98

5.54

72,286

11.70

Aggregate: National

330,946,040

7.19

2.91

67,761

9.01

As of or for the quarter-ended 3/31/2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 18:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
