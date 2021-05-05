Washington Federal : Investor Presentation, May 5, 2021

future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that we anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Washington Federal's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of the presentation, and Washington Federal assumes no duty, and does not undertake, to update them. Actual results or

Headquartered in Seattle, WA; is the

WaFd Bank Demographics

Our markets are among the most desirable in the US and create a foundation for loan growth without excessive risk

Projected Median Projected Company Deposit Percent of Total Population Population HH HH Income Number Deposits Market National Population Change Change Income Change of in Market Share Franchise 2021 2010-20212021-2026 2021 2021-2026 State Branches ($000) (%) (%) (Actual) (%) (%) ($) (%) Washington 80 6,381,399 2.97 43.9 7,765,146 15.47 6.29 81,728 13.01 Oregon 46 2,837,657 2.68 20.0 4,281,747 11.76 4.91 69,640 12.85 Arizona 30 1,569,498 0.83 10.8 7,438,466 16.37 6.05 65,279 11.17 New Mexico 26 1,252,782 2.97 8.7 2,099,133 1.94 0.69 49,690 5.09 Idaho 24 1,012,507 2.87 7.2 1,832,352 16.89 6.48 60,757 10.40 Utah 9 970,056 0.65 4.4 3,282,329 18.76 6.72 78,645 12.65 Nevada 11 496,213 0.46 3.3 3,154,232 16.80 6.34 65,110 10.55 Texas 6 299,309 0.02 1.7 29,570,729 17.60 6.78 65,383 6.59 Totals: 232 14,819,421 100 59,424,134 Weighted Average 13.98 5.54 72,286 11.70 Aggregate: National 330,946,040 7.19 2.91 67,761 9.01

As of or for the quarter-ended 3/31/2021

