Washington Federal : Investor Presentation, May 5, 2021

DA Davidson 23rd Annual Financial
Institutions Conference
May 5, 2021
1
Contents
Overview
3
Vision
6
Asset Quality
11
Liability Trends
16
Interest Rate Risk
18
Profitability
19
Capital
24
2
Overview of Washington Federal
Overview
Geographic Overview
Established in1917; IPO in 1982
National Bank Charter - OCC, Fed, CFPB Regulated
Headquartered in Seattle, WA; is thesecond largest bank headquartered in the Pacific Northwest
232 branches across 8 western states
Full service consumer & commercial bank
Strong Capital, High Asset Quality, Consistent Results
Portfolio Mortgage Lender
Profitable every year since 1965
Interest rate risk management - well controlled
153 consecutive quarterly cash dividends
12,919% Total shareholder return since IPO
Company Highlights1
Total Assets
Total Loans
Total Deposits
Stockholder Equity
Efficiency Ratio
$19.5Bn
$13Bn
$14.8Bn
$2.3Bn
59%
1 For the quarter-ended 2/31/2021
3
3
WaFd Bank Executive Management Committee
Brent Beardall
Vincent Beatty
Cathy Cooper
President and Chief Executive
EVP Chief Financial Officer
EEVP Retail Banking Group
Officer
Manager
James Endrizzi
Kim Robison
Ryan Mauer
EVP of Commercial Banking
EVP of Operations
EVP Chief Credit Officer
4
4
WaFd Bank Demographics
Our markets are among the most desirable in the US and create a foundation for loan growth without excessive risk
Projected
Median
Projected
Company
Deposit
Percent of
Total
Population Population
HH
HH Income
Number
Deposits
Market
National
Population
Change
Change
Income
Change
of
in Market
Share
Franchise
2021
2010-20212021-2026
2021
2021-2026
State
Branches
($000)
(%)
(%)
(Actual)
(%)
(%)
($)
(%)
Washington
80
6,381,399
2.97
43.9
7,765,146
15.47
6.29
81,728
13.01
Oregon
46
2,837,657
2.68
20.0
4,281,747
11.76
4.91
69,640
12.85
Arizona
30
1,569,498
0.83
10.8
7,438,466
16.37
6.05
65,279
11.17
New Mexico
26
1,252,782
2.97
8.7
2,099,133
1.94
0.69
49,690
5.09
Idaho
24
1,012,507
2.87
7.2
1,832,352
16.89
6.48
60,757
10.40
Utah
9
970,056
0.65
4.4
3,282,329
18.76
6.72
78,645
12.65
Nevada
11
496,213
0.46
3.3
3,154,232
16.80
6.34
65,110
10.55
Texas
6
299,309
0.02
1.7
29,570,729
17.60
6.78
65,383
6.59
Totals:
232
14,819,421
100
59,424,134
Weighted Average
13.98
5.54
72,286
11.70
Aggregate: National
330,946,040
7.19
2.91
67,761
9.01
As of or for the quarter-ended 3/31/2021
5
