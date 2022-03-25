Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Washington Hotel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4691   JP3993700008

WASHINGTON HOTEL CORPORATION

(4691)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

With U.S. approval, Trump name to come down from landmark Washington hotel

03/25/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Trump International Hotel is seen in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday said it would allow former President Donald Trump's company to sell the rights to a luxury hotel in Washington to a Hilton affiliate, clearing the way for Trump's name to come down off a building that served as a flashpoint during his presidency.

The U.S. General Services Administration, which acts as the federal government's landlord, said it approved the deal between the Trump Organization and CGI Merchant Group, a Miami investment firm that plans to operate the building as a Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Located in the historic Old Post Office Building four blocks from the White House, the Trump International Hotel served as a gathering point for his supporters and some foreign government officials during his presidency, and a sticking point for critics who said it violated ethics laws.

Trump's company reached a deal to sell his rights to the property for a reported $375 million, which could net him a $100 million profit.

Democrats in Congress had urged GSA to cancel the lease before Trump could sell it, arguing that he may have provided a misleading picture of his finances when the government leased the property to him in 2013, before he ran for president.

The Trump Organization and CGI Merchant Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; additional reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Rami Ayyub and Alistair Bell)

By Andy Sullivan


© Reuters 2022
All news about WASHINGTON HOTEL CORPORATION
2021Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics
RE
2020U.S. jobless benefit at risk as Congress coronavirus talks stalled
RE
2020U.S. jobless benefit at risk as Congress coronavirus talks stalled
RE
2020Certain Common Stock of Washington Hotel Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement..
CI
2019Washington Hotel Corporation has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥2.358 billion.
CI
2019Washington Hotel Corporation has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 761 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net income 2021 -7 518 M -61,6 M -61,6 M
Net Debt 2021 14 701 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 848 M 64,3 M 64,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 405
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart WASHINGTON HOTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Washington Hotel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON HOTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Uchida Manager-Personnel & General Affairs
Ryoichi Mori Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Shingo Ichihara Independent Outside Director
Koji Kojima Independent Outside Director
Kunihisa Hamaguchi General Manager-Hiroshima Washington Hotel Plaza
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASHINGTON HOTEL CORPORATION-3.34%63
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-11.97%10 740
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.89%7 863
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-5.04%7 858
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.2.45%7 402
WHITBREAD PLC-8.45%7 291