Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Washington Prime Group Inc.    WPG

WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC.

(WPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) on Behalf of Investors

03/04/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Washington Prime Group Inc. (“WPG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WPG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 16, 2021, WPG disclosed that its operating partnership, Washington Prime Group, L.P. ("WPG L.P."), had "elected to withhold an interest payment of $23.2 million due on February 15, 2021 with respect to WPG L.P.'s outstanding Senior Notes due 2024," and that "WPG L.P. has a 30-day grace period to make the interest payment before such non-payment constitutes an 'event of default.'" The Company further advised that, in an event of default, certain counterparties to the senior notes "could accelerate the outstanding indebtedness due . . . making such indebtedness due and payable, which would result in a cross-default with respect to some of WPG L.P.'s or the Company's other indebtedness."

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.59, or 38%, to close at $7.49 per share on February 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 4, 2021, Bloomberg reported that WPG “is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing as time runs out to avert default after it skipped an interest payment on its debt, according to people with knowledge of the plans.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.77, or 60%, to close at $2.51 per share on March 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased WPG securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC.
05:36pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Washington Prime ..
BU
03/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/01WASHINGTON PRIME  : Town Centers Celebrate Valentine's Day
PU
02/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
02/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
02/16WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
02/04WASHINGTON PRIME  : Shelby's Sugar Shop® Sweetens Town Center Experience through..
BU
01/28WASHINGTON PRIME  : Western Colorado's Retail Powerhouse Mesa Mall Continues Tra..
BU
01/27REFLECTING ON 2020 : Small Businesses Find Support with Open for Small Business ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 493 M - -
Net income 2020 -167 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,80x
Yield 2020 18,0%
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 803
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Washington Prime Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 6,28 $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Louis G. Conforti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Edward Yale Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Laikin Non-Executive Chairman
Cheryl M. VanPatten Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John F. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC.-3.53%131
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC33.67%37 446
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.07%19 016
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-2.78%10 219
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION24.28%9 596
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION20.92%8 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ