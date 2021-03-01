Washington Prime : Town Centers Celebrate Valentine's Day

Town centers celebrated the season of love by offering in-person and drive-thru experiences

COLUMBUS, OH - February 25, 2021 - Each year, Valentine's Day serves as an important reminder to celebrate the different kinds of meaningful relationships. Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) helped guests spread love and honor friendships this Valentine's season by bringing communities together and celebrating the love that's all around. At town centers across the country, guests of all ages had the opportunity to create, learn and explore by participating in a sweet mix of events and activations. Whether guests wanted to indulge in well-deserved self-care or share their love with someone else, Washington Prime Group created plenty of ways for everyone to get in the Valentine's Day spirit.

To ensure health and safety remained in focus and all community protocols were followed, town centers provided a dynamic variety of socially distanced, in-person activities, as well as virtual options for guests to enjoy throughout the month of February.

Will You Be My Valentine?

Through Arts & Hearts, guests had the chance to try something new and have a little fun with friends and loved ones. Town centers offered a variety of free classes-both on-property and virtually from the comfort of home-on mixology, art, food and beauty. Classes included socially distant craft stations, to-go experiences, and partnerships with creators and influencers. Town centers such as Melbourne Square Mall, Indian Mound Mall, Morgantown Mall and Mesa Mall hosted in-person Arts & Hearts experiences, offering socially distant craft stations and painting classes. Other guests picked up to-go experiences to celebrate at home or attended virtual events, such as Bowie Town Center's mixology class held through Facebook Live. At Polaris Fashion Place® in Columbus, Ohio, guests picked up take-home Mason jar crafts.

GoGo SqueeZ® partnered with KidX Club® to bring Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash events to five town centers, giving kids the opportunity to create gifts and Valentines for their BFFs, while parents created memories and crafts with their children. Children enjoyed a dose of nostalgia through making friendship bracelets and hair wraps, as well as classic Valentine's Day cards, including at Mesa Mall, Paddock Mall and Great Lakes Mall. In-person events offered socially distant craft booths, music and selfie stations, while drive-thru options let families get in on the fun through to-go crafts, balloons and giveaways. As a sponsor, GoGo Squeez provided guests with samples as a take-home treat.

Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash brought joy to kids across the country, including at:

Sharing the Love

For the third year in a row, the Company's #PostYourLove activation brought pen to paper to celebrate all types of meaningful relationships. As in years past, a Post Your Love wall was installed at town centers, allowing guests to handwrite notes of love, affirmation and encouragement on sticky notes and add them to the wall creating an artful experience. Guests took photos of their notes and shared them on social media using #PostYourLove, highlighting self-love, family, and even their four-legged friends. #PostYourLove also went digital so participants could add a note from home and engage in questions and polls on Instagram Stories.

Last year, guests wrote and shared more than 15,000 love notes during the month of February. The meaningful words helped cultivate an inclusive community experience for all. This year, town centers including Pearlridge Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Ashland Town Center in Ashland, Kentucky, received media coverage for their #PostYourLove activations.

Keeping It Sweet

For those looking for the perfect gift for that special someone, Tangible™, the Company's modern blend of brick-and-mortar with online shopping, featured a Valentine's Day Gift Guide. The interactive resource featured an exclusive, curated selection of unique gifts, including 12 Tangible brands for shoppers to purchase both in-store and online. Brands spotlighted included Cuffed by Nano, Barnes Cards, and Profile, with one-of-a-kind items ranging from candles to cookbooks and rings to rose spray.

As a sweet new addition, Washington Prime Group welcomed new locations of the multi-sensory confectionary, Shelby's Sugar Shop®. The retail space, a sweet creation by the Company, has been creating cheer through its array of classic, craft and novelty candies since its initial launch in 2017. Shelby's Sugar Shop provides a colorful, curious environment full of discovery and an added dose of nostalgia delighting both children and adults alike.

The expansion of Shelby's Sugar Shop during the month of February included a brand-new location at Polaris Fashion Place® in Columbus, Ohio. New locations of the sweet treat haven will open in the coming months at The Outlet Collection®|Seattle in Auburn, Washington, and The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Dayton, Ohio. The four new locations join existing Shelby's Sugar Shops in Mentor and Youngstown, Ohio; Aurora, Colorado; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

These family-friendly crafts, cool classes and heartfelt acts, as well as innovative retail experiences, created meaningful memories to bring guests together during the season of love. Each innovative Valentine's Day program demonstrated Washington Prime Group's commitment to serving local communities and keeping the spirit of the special day alive.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group®, Polaris Fashion Place®, The Outlet Collection®, KidX Club®, Tangible™, and Shelby's Sugar Shop® are registered trademarks of the Company. The Company also holds a patent (U.S. Pat. No. 10,540,702 B2) for the Tangible interactive marketing concept. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Contacts

Kimberly A. Green, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, 614.887.5647 or [email protected]

Kimberly Flaherty, Senior Director, Public Relations, 614.887.5715 or [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent the current expectations and beliefs of management of Washington Prime Group Inc. ('WPG') concerning the proposed transactions, the anticipated consequences and benefits of the transactions and the targeted close date for the transactions, and other future events and their potential effects on WPG, including, but not limited to, statements relating to anticipated financial and operating results, the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, cost savings and other statements, including words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'confident,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'should,' 'may,' and other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of WPG's management, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of WPG to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: changes in asset quality and credit risk; ability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in political, economic or market conditions generally and the real estate and capital markets specifically; the impact of increased competition; the availability of capital and financing; tenant or joint venture partner(s) bankruptcies; the failure to increase store occupancy and same-store operating income; risks associated with the acquisition, disposition, (re)development, expansion, leasing and management of properties; changes in market rental rates; trends in the retail industry; relationships with anchor tenants; risks relating to joint venture properties; costs of common area maintenance; competitive market forces; the level and volatility of interest rates; the rate of revenue increases as compared to expense increases; the financial stability of tenants within the retail industry; the restrictions in current financing arrangements or the failure to comply with such arrangements; the liquidity of real estate investments; the impact of changes to tax legislation and WPG's tax positions; losses associated with closures, failures and stoppages associated with the spread and proliferation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; to qualify as a real estate investment trust; the failure to refinance debt at favorable terms and conditions; loss of key personnel; material changes in the dividend rates on securities or the ability to pay dividends on common shares or other securities; possible restrictions on the ability to operate or dispose of any partially-owned properties; the failure to achieve earnings/funds from operations targets or estimates; the failure to achieve projected returns or yields on (re)development and investment properties (including joint ventures); expected gains on debt extinguishment; changes in generally accepted accounting principles or interpretations thereof; terrorist activities and international hostilities; the unfavorable resolution of legal or regulatory proceedings; the impact of future acquisitions and divestitures; assets that may be subject to impairment charges; significant costs related to environmental issues; changes in LIBOR reporting practices or the method in which LIBOR is determined; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in WPG's statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described under 'Risk Factors'. The forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified by these risk factors. Each statement speaks only as of the date of this press release and WPG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from current projections, expectations, and plans, if any. Investors, potential investors and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.