WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release fourth quarter 2023 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release:

Wednesday, January 24, 2024, After Market Closes Conference Call:

Thursday, January 25, 2024, 8:30 a.m. ET Participant Dial In:

1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free) International Dial In:

Global Dial-In Numbers Access Code:

359112 Webcast:

Washington Trust Bancorp's website, https://ir.washtrust.com



Teleconference Replay:

A recording will be available until Thursday, February 8, 2024 Replay Number US:

1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free) Access Code:

384692

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ("the Corporation), NASDAQ: WASH, is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $7.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com, or the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-302033937.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.