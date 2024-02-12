Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. announced the appointment of Angel Taveras, Esq. to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (the "Corporation") and its subsidiary bank, The Washington Trust Company, effective March 1, 2024. Mr. Taveras has extensive leadership and legal expertise.

He recently joined Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C. as Senior Counsel, after serving as a Partner with Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP from 2021 until January 2024. He previously served as Shareholder with Greenberg Traurig LLP from 2015 until 2021. Mr. Taveras was Mayor of the City of Providence from 2011 until 2015.

A graduate of Harvard University and Georgetown University Law Center, he is an Adjunct Professor at Providence College. Mr. Taveras is a member of the board and serves on the Audit Committee for Lifespan Corp. and is a board member for National Civic League and IKEA Foundation.