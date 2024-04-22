"Washington Trust's first quarter performance reflects the importance of our diversified business model, as we were able to generate solid noninterest income while faced with continued margin pressure associated with higher funding costs. We remain focused on managing the balance sheet, maintaining credit quality, and prudently overseeing expenses to ensure we are adequately positioned to meet the challenges ahead."
- Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO
Q1 2024 Highlights
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively, compared to 11.77% and 0.71%, respectively for the preceding quarter.
- Total loans amounted to $5.7 billion, up by $38 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
- In-marketdeposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, down by $20 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2023.
- Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong.
- Cash dividend of $0.56 per share.
In the Community
From L to R: Kyle McKendall, Vice President of Resource Development & Communications at ONE Neighborhood Builders; Jennifer Hawkins, President & CEO at ONE Neighborhood Builders; and Rolando Lora, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer and Director of Community Lending at Washington Trust.
Washington Trust recently awarded $122,000 to seven Rhode Island organizations in support of various programs to provide safe and affordable housing and homeownership programs throughout the Ocean State.
The grants are part of more than $459,000 of total giving granted by the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation to 60 organizations throughout the Bank's footprint. In addition to these grants, additional funds were awarded to organizations in support of financial literacy and economic empowerment, basic needs and family services, diversity and inclusion, and more.
For more information about the charitable donation click here.
Market Summary
Trading Symbol
WASH
Exchange
NASDAQ
Market Value ($M)
458
Stock Price
$26.88
As of March 31, 2024
Deposit & Loan Mix
$5.0 $5.1 $5.0 $5.6 $5.3 $5.7 $5.3
$4.2 $4.4 $4.3
2020
2021
2022
2023
3/31/2024
$ billions; at December 31st unless otherwise noted
Loans
Deposits
Top Line Revenues
All Other
Deposit Fees
10%
1%
Mortgage
Net
Interest
Banking
Income
5%
65%
Wealth
Management
19%
For the 3 months ended March 31, 2024
Wealth Management Revenues
$41.3
$38.7
$35.5
$35.5
$9.3
$ millions
2020
2021
2022 2023
YTD
03/31/24
Cash Dividends
Declared per share
$2.05
$2.10
$2.18
$2.24
$0.56
2020
2021
2022
2023
YTD
03/31/24
Member FDIC
Financial Highlights
At or for the Quarters Ended
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Balance Sheet ($000)
Total assets
$7,249,124
$7,202,847
$7,183,475
$7,011,760
Total loans
5,685,232
5,647,706
5,611,115
5,381,113
Total securities
970,060
1,000,380
958,990
1,022,458
Total deposits
5,347,893
5,348,160
5,415,563
5,314,478
Total shareholders' equity
466,920
472,686
431,404
459,161
Income Statement ($000) and Profitability
Net interest income
31,665
32,654
33,751
33,500
Provision for credit losses
700
1,200
500
700
Wealth management revenues
9,338
8,881
8,948
9,048
Mortgage banking revenues
2,506
1,554
2,108
1,753
Other noninterest income
5,319
2,871
4,170
3,524
Noninterest expenses
34,363
32,587
34,390
33,016
Net income
10,936
12,947
11,161
11,256
Return on average assets
0.61%
0.71%
0.62%
0.65%
Return on average equity
9.33%
11.77%
9.65%
9.67%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
1.84%
1.88%
1.97%
2.03%
Balance Sheet Ratios/Capital
Total risk based capital
11.62%
11.58%
11.48%
11.81%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
7.81%
7.80%
7.87%
8.05%
Equity to assets
6.44%
6.56%
6.01%
6.55%
Tangible equity / tangible assets; non-GAAP(1)
5.56%
5.68%
5.11%
5.63%
Asset Quality
Total past due loans to total loans
0.18%
0.20%
0.17%
0.12%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.43%
0.63%
0.48%
0.16%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.54%
0.79%
0.60%
0.19%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.74%
0.73%
0.72%
0.73%
Share Data:
Diluted earnings per share
$0.64
$0.76
$0.65
$0.66
Dividends declared per share
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
Book value per share
$27.41
$27.75
$25.35
$26.98
Tangible book value per share; non-GAAP(2)
$23.45
$23.78
$21.36
$22.98
Market value per share
$26.88
$32.38
$26.33
$26.81
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,033
17,031
17,019
17,019
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
17,074
17,070
17,041
17,030
- GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by GAAP assets less goodwill & intangible assets
- GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by shares outstanding
About Washington Trust At 03/31/24
- $7.2 billion in assets
- Publicly-ownedholding company of The Washington Trust Company
- RI state-chartered commercial bank
- Founded in 1800; oldest community bank in the United States
- Personal banking, commercial banking, and wealth management services
- Market area of Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, and Connecticut:
o
27 branches
o
7 residential mortgage loan offices
o
5 wealth management offices
o
4 commercial lending offices
Nasdaq: WASH
C&I Loans by Industry At 03/31/24
Total portfolio: $613.4 million
Percent of total loans: 11%
Health care & social assistance
27%
Real estate rental and leasing
12%
Transportation & warehousing
10%
Manufacturing
9%
Retail trade
7%
Educational services
7%
Finance and insurance
6%
Information
4%
Arts, entertainment and recreation
4%
Accommodation and food services
2%
Professional, scientific and technical services
1%
Public administration
0%
Other
11%
Commercial Real Estate At 03/31/24
Total portfolio: $2.2 billion
Percent of total loans: 38%
Multi‐family
27%
Retail
20%
Industrial & Warehouse
15%
Office
13%
Hospitality
10%
Healthcare facility
9%
Mixed Use
2%
Other
4%
Analyst Coverage
- American Capital Partners, LLC Nicole Gulino
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc. Damon Delmonte
- Piper Sandler & Co. Mark Fitzgibbon
- Seaport Research Partners Laurie Hunsicker
The financial information contained herein is unaudited, and qualified in its entirety by reference to Washington Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
