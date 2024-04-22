"Washington Trust's first quarter performance reflects the importance of our diversified business model, as we were able to generate solid noninterest income while faced with continued margin pressure associated with higher funding costs. We remain focused on managing the balance sheet, maintaining credit quality, and prudently overseeing expenses to ensure we are adequately positioned to meet the challenges ahead."

- Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO

Q1 2024 Highlights

  • Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively, compared to 11.77% and 0.71%, respectively for the preceding quarter.
  • Total loans amounted to $5.7 billion, up by $38 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
  • In-marketdeposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, down by $20 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2023.
  • Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong.
  • Cash dividend of $0.56 per share.

In the Community

From L to R: Kyle McKendall, Vice President of Resource Development & Communications at ONE Neighborhood Builders; Jennifer Hawkins, President & CEO at ONE Neighborhood Builders; and Rolando Lora, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer and Director of Community Lending at Washington Trust.

Washington Trust recently awarded $122,000 to seven Rhode Island organizations in support of various programs to provide safe and affordable housing and homeownership programs throughout the Ocean State.

The grants are part of more than $459,000 of total giving granted by the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation to 60 organizations throughout the Bank's footprint. In addition to these grants, additional funds were awarded to organizations in support of financial literacy and economic empowerment, basic needs and family services, diversity and inclusion, and more.

For more information about the charitable donation click here.

Market Summary

Trading Symbol

WASH

Exchange

NASDAQ

Market Value ($M)

458

Stock Price

$26.88

As of March 31, 2024

Deposit & Loan Mix

$5.0 $5.1 $5.0 $5.6 $5.3 $5.7 $5.3

$4.2 $4.4 $4.3

2020

2021

2022

2023

3/31/2024

$ billions; at December 31st unless otherwise noted

Loans

Deposits

Top Line Revenues

All Other

Deposit Fees

10%

1%

Mortgage

Net

Interest

Banking

Income

5%

65%

Wealth

Management

19%

For the 3 months ended March 31, 2024

Wealth Management Revenues

$41.3

$38.7

$35.5

$35.5

$9.3

$ millions

2020

2021

2022 2023

YTD

03/31/24

Cash Dividends

Declared per share

$2.05

$2.10

$2.18

$2.24

$0.56

2020

2021

2022

2023

YTD

03/31/24

Member FDIC

Financial Highlights

At or for the Quarters Ended

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Balance Sheet ($000)

Total assets

$7,249,124

$7,202,847

$7,183,475

$7,011,760

Total loans

5,685,232

5,647,706

5,611,115

5,381,113

Total securities

970,060

1,000,380

958,990

1,022,458

Total deposits

5,347,893

5,348,160

5,415,563

5,314,478

Total shareholders' equity

466,920

472,686

431,404

459,161

Income Statement ($000) and Profitability

Net interest income

31,665

32,654

33,751

33,500

Provision for credit losses

700

1,200

500

700

Wealth management revenues

9,338

8,881

8,948

9,048

Mortgage banking revenues

2,506

1,554

2,108

1,753

Other noninterest income

5,319

2,871

4,170

3,524

Noninterest expenses

34,363

32,587

34,390

33,016

Net income

10,936

12,947

11,161

11,256

Return on average assets

0.61%

0.71%

0.62%

0.65%

Return on average equity

9.33%

11.77%

9.65%

9.67%

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)

1.84%

1.88%

1.97%

2.03%

Balance Sheet Ratios/Capital

Total risk based capital

11.62%

11.58%

11.48%

11.81%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.81%

7.80%

7.87%

8.05%

Equity to assets

6.44%

6.56%

6.01%

6.55%

Tangible equity / tangible assets; non-GAAP(1)

5.56%

5.68%

5.11%

5.63%

Asset Quality

Total past due loans to total loans

0.18%

0.20%

0.17%

0.12%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.43%

0.63%

0.48%

0.16%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.54%

0.79%

0.60%

0.19%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.74%

0.73%

0.72%

0.73%

Share Data:

Diluted earnings per share

$0.64

$0.76

$0.65

$0.66

Dividends declared per share

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

Book value per share

$27.41

$27.75

$25.35

$26.98

Tangible book value per share; non-GAAP(2)

$23.45

$23.78

$21.36

$22.98

Market value per share

$26.88

$32.38

$26.33

$26.81

Shares outstanding at end of period

17,033

17,031

17,019

17,019

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

17,074

17,070

17,041

17,030

  1. GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by GAAP assets less goodwill & intangible assets
  2. GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by shares outstanding

About Washington Trust At 03/31/24

  • $7.2 billion in assets
  • Publicly-ownedholding company of The Washington Trust Company
  • RI state-chartered commercial bank
  • Founded in 1800; oldest community bank in the United States
  • Personal banking, commercial banking, and wealth management services
  • Market area of Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, and Connecticut:

o

27 branches

o

7 residential mortgage loan offices

o

5 wealth management offices

o

4 commercial lending offices

Nasdaq: WASH

C&I Loans by Industry At 03/31/24

Total portfolio: $613.4 million

Percent of total loans: 11%

Health care & social assistance

27%

Real estate rental and leasing

12%

Transportation & warehousing

10%

Manufacturing

9%

Retail trade

7%

Educational services

7%

Finance and insurance

6%

Information

4%

Arts, entertainment and recreation

4%

Accommodation and food services

2%

Professional, scientific and technical services

1%

Public administration

0%

Other

11%

Commercial Real Estate At 03/31/24

Total portfolio: $2.2 billion

Percent of total loans: 38%

Multi‐family

27%

Retail

20%

Industrial & Warehouse

15%

Office

13%

Hospitality

10%

Healthcare facility

9%

Mixed Use

2%

Other

4%

The financial information contained herein is unaudited, and qualified in its entirety by reference to Washington Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

