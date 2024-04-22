"Washington Trust's first quarter performance reflects the importance of our diversified business model, as we were able to generate solid noninterest income while faced with continued margin pressure associated with higher funding costs. We remain focused on managing the balance sheet, maintaining credit quality, and prudently overseeing expenses to ensure we are adequately positioned to meet the challenges ahead."

- Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO

Q1 2024 Highlights

Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively, compared to 11.77% and 0.71%, respectively for the preceding quarter.

Total loans amounted to $5.7 billion, up by $38 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, down by $20 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2023.

Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong.

Cash dividend of $0.56 per share.

In the Community

From L to R: Kyle McKendall, Vice President of Resource Development & Communications at ONE Neighborhood Builders; Jennifer Hawkins, President & CEO at ONE Neighborhood Builders; and Rolando Lora, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer and Director of Community Lending at Washington Trust.

Washington Trust recently awarded $122,000 to seven Rhode Island organizations in support of various programs to provide safe and affordable housing and homeownership programs throughout the Ocean State.

The grants are part of more than $459,000 of total giving granted by the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation to 60 organizations throughout the Bank's footprint. In addition to these grants, additional funds were awarded to organizations in support of financial literacy and economic empowerment, basic needs and family services, diversity and inclusion, and more.

