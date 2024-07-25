"Washington Trust's second quarter performance reflects our continued focus on successfully managing through current economic conditions, while positioning the company for future growth. During the quarter, we recorded consistent earnings, maintained credit quality, and managed expenses; we also introduced new technology and invested in a marketing campaign designed to generate deposit growth."

- Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO

Q2 2024 Highlights

Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 9.43% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively for the preceding quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.8 million for the second quarter, up by $255 thousand, or 10%, from the preceding quarter.

Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.7 million in the second quarter, up by $340 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter.

Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong.

Cash dividend of $0.56 per share.

New Campaign Promotes Fast, Easy Online Deposit Opening

Washington Trust introduced new technology which makes it faster and easier for customers to open deposit accounts and switch their deposit relationship to Washington Trust-online! The Bank has launched a multimedia marketing campaign, in both English and Spanish, which compares the speed of account opening with the time it takes to experience classic Rhode Island favorites, such as: drinking a Del's Lemonade, riding the carousel at Roger Williams Park Zoo and

Carouselsel Village, enjoying hot wieners for lunch, or waiting for the perfect wave at the beach.

"Washington Trust is committed to providing the best banking experience for our customers," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. "We understand people lead busy lives and this campaign illustrates, in a fun way, how our technology makes it fast and easy to open personal deposit accounts online and then quickly and securely switch direct deposits and recurring payments from another bank or credit union to Washington Trust."