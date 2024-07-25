"Washington Trust's second quarter performance reflects our continued focus on successfully managing through current economic conditions, while positioning the company for future growth. During the quarter, we recorded consistent earnings, maintained credit quality, and managed expenses; we also introduced new technology and invested in a marketing campaign designed to generate deposit growth."
- Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO
Q2 2024 Highlights
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 9.43% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively for the preceding quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.8 million for the second quarter, up by $255 thousand, or 10%, from the preceding quarter.
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.7 million in the second quarter, up by $340 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter.
- Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong.
- Cash dividend of $0.56 per share.
New Campaign Promotes Fast, Easy Online Deposit Opening
Washington Trust introduced new technology which makes it faster and easier for customers to open deposit accounts and switch their deposit relationship to Washington Trust-online! The Bank has launched a multimedia marketing campaign, in both English and Spanish, which compares the speed of account opening with the time it takes to experience classic Rhode Island favorites, such as: drinking a Del's Lemonade, riding the carousel at Roger Williams Park Zoo and
Carouselsel Village, enjoying hot wieners for lunch, or waiting for the perfect wave at the beach.
"Washington Trust is committed to providing the best banking experience for our customers," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. "We understand people lead busy lives and this campaign illustrates, in a fun way, how our technology makes it fast and easy to open personal deposit accounts online and then quickly and securely switch direct deposits and recurring payments from another bank or credit union to Washington Trust."
23 Broad Street, Westerly, RI 02891
1-800-475-2265, x1566
ir.washtrust.com
Nasdaq: WASH
Market Summary
Trading Symbol
WASH
Exchange
NASDAQ
Market Value ($M)
468
Stock Price
$27.41
As of June 30, 2024
Deposit & Loan Mix
$4.2$4.4
$5.0
$5.1$5.0
$5.6
$5.3
$5.6
$5.0
$4.3
2020 2021 2022 2023 6/30/2024
$ billions; at December 31st unless otherwise noted
Loans
Deposits
Top Line Revenues
All Other
Deposit Fees
9%
1%
Mortgage
Net
Banking
Interest
5%
Income
65%
Wealth
Management
20%
For the 6 months ended June 30, 2024
Wealth Management Revenues
$35.5
$41.3
$38.7
$35.5
$19.0
$ millions
2020 2021 2022 2023 YTD 06/30/24
Cash Dividends Declared per share
$2.05 $2.10 $2.18 $2.24
$1.12
2020 2021 2022 2023 YTD 06/30/24
Member FDIC
Financial Highlights
At or for the Quarters Ended
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
Balance Sheet ($000)
Total assets
$7,184,360
$7,249,124
$7,202,847
$7,183,475
Total loans
5,629,102
5,685,232
5,647,706
5,611,115
Total securities
951,828
970,060
1,000,380
958,990
Total deposits
4,976,126
5,347,893
5,348,160
5,415,563
Total shareholders' equity
470,957
466,920
472,686
431,404
Income Statement ($000) and Profitability
Net interest income
31,585
31,665
32,654
33,751
Provision for credit losses
500
700
1,200
500
Wealth management revenues
9,678
9,338
8,881
8,948
Mortgage banking revenues
2,761
2,506
1,554
2,108
Other noninterest income
4,221
5,319
2,871
4,170
Noninterest expenses
33,910
34,363
32,587
34,390
Net income
10,815
10,936
12,947
11,161
Return on average assets
0.60%
0.61%
0.71%
0.62%
Return on average equity
9.43%
9.33%
11.77%
9.65%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
1.83%
1.84%
1.88%
1.97%
Balance Sheet Ratios/Capital
Total risk based capital
11.81%
11.62%
11.58%
11.48%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
7.82%
7.81%
7.80%
7.87%
Equity to assets
6.56%
6.44%
6.56%
6.01%
Tangible equity / tangible assets; non-GAAP(1)
5.67%
5.56%
5.68%
5.11%
Asset Quality
Total past due loans to total loans
0.21%
0.18%
0.20%
0.17%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.43%
0.43%
0.63%
0.48%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.54%
0.54%
0.79%
0.60%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.75%
0.74%
0.73%
0.72%
Share Data:
Diluted earnings per share
$0.63
$0.64
$0.76
$0.65
Dividends declared per share
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
Book value per share
$27.61
$27.41
$27.75
$25.35
Tangible book value per share; non-GAAP(2)
$23.67
$23.45
$23.78
$21.36
Market value per share
$27.41
$26.88
$32.38
$26.33
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,058
17,033
17,031
17,019
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
17,110
17,074
17,070
17,041
- GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by GAAP assets less goodwill & intangible assets
- GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by shares outstanding
About Washington Trust At 06/30/24
- $7.2 billion in assets
- Publicly-ownedholding company of The Washington Trust Company
- RI state-chartered commercial bank
- Founded in 1800; oldest community bank in the United States
- Personal banking, commercial banking, and wealth management services
- Market area of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut:
o
27 branches
o
7 residential mortgage loan offices
o
5 wealth management offices
o
4 commercial lending offices
Nasdaq: WASH
C&I Loans by Industry At 06/30/24
Total portfolio: $558.1 million
Percent of total loans: 10%
Health care & social assistance
25%
Real estate rental and leasing
13%
Transportation & warehousing
9%
Manufacturing
9%
Educational services
8%
Retail trade
8%
Finance and insurance
7%
Information
4%
Arts, entertainment and recreation
4%
Accommodation and food services
2%
Professional, scientific and technical services
1%
Public administration
1%
Other
9%
Commercial Real Estate At 06/30/24
Total portfolio: $2.2 billion
Percent of total loans: 39%
Multi‐family
27%
Retail
20%
Industrial & Warehouse
15%
Office
14%
Hospitality
10%
Healthcare facility
9%
Mixed‐use
3%
Other
2%
Analyst Coverage
- American Capital Partners, LLC Nicole Gulino
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc. Damon Delmonte
- Piper Sandler & Co. Mark Fitzgibbon
- Seaport Research Partners Laurie Hunsicker
The financial information contained herein is unaudited, and qualified in its entirety by reference to Washington Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 02:58:06 UTC.