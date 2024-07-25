"Washington Trust's second quarter performance reflects our continued focus on successfully managing through current economic conditions, while positioning the company for future growth. During the quarter, we recorded consistent earnings, maintained credit quality, and managed expenses; we also introduced new technology and invested in a marketing campaign designed to generate deposit growth."

- Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO

Q2 2024 Highlights

  • Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 9.43% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively for the preceding quarter.
  • Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.8 million for the second quarter, up by $255 thousand, or 10%, from the preceding quarter.
  • Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.7 million in the second quarter, up by $340 thousand, or 4%, from the preceding quarter.
  • Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong.
  • Cash dividend of $0.56 per share.

New Campaign Promotes Fast, Easy Online Deposit Opening

Washington Trust introduced new technology which makes it faster and easier for customers to open deposit accounts and switch their deposit relationship to Washington Trust-online! The Bank has launched a multimedia marketing campaign, in both English and Spanish, which compares the speed of account opening with the time it takes to experience classic Rhode Island favorites, such as: drinking a Del's Lemonade, riding the carousel at Roger Williams Park Zoo and

Carouselsel Village, enjoying hot wieners for lunch, or waiting for the perfect wave at the beach.

"Washington Trust is committed to providing the best banking experience for our customers," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. "We understand people lead busy lives and this campaign illustrates, in a fun way, how our technology makes it fast and easy to open personal deposit accounts online and then quickly and securely switch direct deposits and recurring payments from another bank or credit union to Washington Trust."

Market Summary

Trading Symbol

WASH

Exchange

NASDAQ

Market Value ($M)

468

Stock Price

$27.41

As of June 30, 2024

Deposit & Loan Mix

$4.2$4.4

$5.0

$5.1$5.0

$5.6

$5.3

$5.6

$5.0

$4.3

2020 2021 2022 2023 6/30/2024

$ billions; at December 31st unless otherwise noted

Loans

Deposits

Top Line Revenues

All Other

Deposit Fees

9%

1%

Mortgage

Net

Banking

Interest

5%

Income

65%

Wealth

Management

20%

For the 6 months ended June 30, 2024

Wealth Management Revenues

$35.5

$41.3

$38.7

$35.5

$19.0

$ millions

2020 2021 2022 2023 YTD 06/30/24

Cash Dividends Declared per share

$2.05 $2.10 $2.18 $2.24

$1.12

2020 2021 2022 2023 YTD 06/30/24

Member FDIC

Financial Highlights

At or for the Quarters Ended

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Balance Sheet ($000)

Total assets

$7,184,360

$7,249,124

$7,202,847

$7,183,475

Total loans

5,629,102

5,685,232

5,647,706

5,611,115

Total securities

951,828

970,060

1,000,380

958,990

Total deposits

4,976,126

5,347,893

5,348,160

5,415,563

Total shareholders' equity

470,957

466,920

472,686

431,404

Income Statement ($000) and Profitability

Net interest income

31,585

31,665

32,654

33,751

Provision for credit losses

500

700

1,200

500

Wealth management revenues

9,678

9,338

8,881

8,948

Mortgage banking revenues

2,761

2,506

1,554

2,108

Other noninterest income

4,221

5,319

2,871

4,170

Noninterest expenses

33,910

34,363

32,587

34,390

Net income

10,815

10,936

12,947

11,161

Return on average assets

0.60%

0.61%

0.71%

0.62%

Return on average equity

9.43%

9.33%

11.77%

9.65%

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)

1.83%

1.84%

1.88%

1.97%

Balance Sheet Ratios/Capital

Total risk based capital

11.81%

11.62%

11.58%

11.48%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.82%

7.81%

7.80%

7.87%

Equity to assets

6.56%

6.44%

6.56%

6.01%

Tangible equity / tangible assets; non-GAAP(1)

5.67%

5.56%

5.68%

5.11%

Asset Quality

Total past due loans to total loans

0.21%

0.18%

0.20%

0.17%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.43%

0.43%

0.63%

0.48%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.54%

0.54%

0.79%

0.60%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.75%

0.74%

0.73%

0.72%

Share Data:

Diluted earnings per share

$0.63

$0.64

$0.76

$0.65

Dividends declared per share

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

Book value per share

$27.61

$27.41

$27.75

$25.35

Tangible book value per share; non-GAAP(2)

$23.67

$23.45

$23.78

$21.36

Market value per share

$27.41

$26.88

$32.38

$26.33

Shares outstanding at end of period

17,058

17,033

17,031

17,019

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

17,110

17,074

17,070

17,041

  1. GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by GAAP assets less goodwill & intangible assets
  2. GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by shares outstanding

About Washington Trust At 06/30/24

  • $7.2 billion in assets
  • Publicly-ownedholding company of The Washington Trust Company
  • RI state-chartered commercial bank
  • Founded in 1800; oldest community bank in the United States
  • Personal banking, commercial banking, and wealth management services
  • Market area of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut:

o

27 branches

o

7 residential mortgage loan offices

o

5 wealth management offices

o

4 commercial lending offices

Nasdaq: WASH

C&I Loans by Industry At 06/30/24

Total portfolio: $558.1 million

Percent of total loans: 10%

Health care & social assistance

25%

Real estate rental and leasing

13%

Transportation & warehousing

9%

Manufacturing

9%

Educational services

8%

Retail trade

8%

Finance and insurance

7%

Information

4%

Arts, entertainment and recreation

4%

Accommodation and food services

2%

Professional, scientific and technical services

1%

Public administration

1%

Other

9%

Commercial Real Estate At 06/30/24

Total portfolio: $2.2 billion

Percent of total loans: 39%

Multi‐family

27%

Retail

20%

Industrial & Warehouse

15%

Office

14%

Hospitality

10%

Healthcare facility

9%

Mixed‐use

3%

Other

2%

Analyst Coverage

  • American Capital Partners, LLC Nicole Gulino
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc. Damon Delmonte
  • Piper Sandler & Co. Mark Fitzgibbon
  • Seaport Research Partners Laurie Hunsicker

The financial information contained herein is unaudited, and qualified in its entirety by reference to Washington Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

