Washington Trust Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

04/08/2022 | 10:01am EDT
WESTERLY, R.I., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release first quarter 2022 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release:       

Monday, April 25, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ET

Conference Call:           

Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:00 a.m. ET

Participant Dial In:         

1-844-200-6205 (Toll-Free)

International Dial In:       

1-929-526-1599

Access Code:                 

058066

Webcast:                         

Washington Trust Bancorp's website,


http://ir.washtrust.com



Teleconference Replay:       

A recording will be available until Monday, May 9, 2022

Replay Number US:             

1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free)

Replay International:             

+44-204-525-0658

Access Code:                         

958451

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC. 
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $5.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

