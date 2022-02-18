Log in
    WASH   US9406101082

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

(WASH)
  Report
Washington Trust Bancorp : KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium

02/18/2022 | 08:02am EST
KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium

February 2022

Page

Executive Team ……….………….…….……….…..….

3

Who We Are ………………..………………….........…

4

Strategic Priorities .……………..........................

8

Earnings Capacity .……………............................

15

Credit Quality ……………………………………......….

20

Capital Management ……………………………...…

27

Financial Highlights …………………………….....….

33

Why Washington Trust …………....................... 48

Supplemental Information ............................

50

This presentation contains certain statements that may be considered "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results, performance or achievements of Washington Trust may differ materially from those discussed in these forward‐looking statements, as a result of, among other factors, the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these

differences. These forward‐looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this presentation, and Washington Trust assumes no 2 obligation to update forward‐looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes

Ned Handy

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Gim

President and Chief Operating Officer

Ron Ohsberg

Senior EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Pictured left to right: Mark Gim, Ned Handy, and Ron Ohsberg

Investor Information

Elizabeth B. Eckel

Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer 401‐348‐1309, ebeckel@washtrust.com

3

WHO WE ARE

  • Oldest community bank in the US; Founded in 1800
  • High‐performing regional bank
  • Largest state‐chartered bank in RI
    1. $5.9 B assets
    1. $4.3 B loans
    1. $5.0 B deposits
  • Diversified financial services company
  • Premier regional wealth management firm
    1. $7.8 B assets under administration
  • Market capitalization: $971 M*

At December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted

5

* At February 9, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
