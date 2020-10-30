Washington Trust Bancorp : Q3 2020 Fact Sheet

The Nonviolence Institute's Victim Services program is on the frontlines of responding to violence situations. The funds from the grant will help the Center provide victims with counseling resources, advocate for them in the court system, connect them with appropriate compensation, and provide healthy and safe housing and the mechanisms to help them sustain that housing. In addition, the funds will help the Victim Services team continue to build a peaceful community by consoling victims of violence, sustaining members of our community who need support when violent incidents have occurred, and educating professionals who deal directly with victims and their families.