Washington Trust Bancorp : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

07/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
WESTERLY, R.I., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release second quarter 2021 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release:

Wednesday, July 21, 2021, After Market Closes

Conference Call:

Thursday, July 22, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial In:

1-844-378-6480 (Toll-Free)


Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. call

International Dial In:

1-412-317-1088


Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. call

Webcast:

Washington Trust Bancorp's website,


http://ir.washtrust.com



Teleconference Replay:

Available after the call, from July 22, 2021, 10:30 a.m. ET
through August 5, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ET



Replay Number US:

1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free)

Replay International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number:

10158379

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $5.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

