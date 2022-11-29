Advanced search
Washington Trust Donates $22,000 to Local Hunger Relief Agencies in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut
PR
11/21Washington Trust Expands Connecticut Presence with New Office and Experienced Team in New Haven
PR
11/21Washington Trust Expands Connecticut Presence with New Office and Experienced Team in New Haven
CI
Washington Trust Donates $22,000 to Local Hunger Relief Agencies in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

11/29/2022 | 12:01pm EST
WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation today announced that it has made grants totaling $22,000 to assist hunger relief agencies located throughout the Bank's footprint in RI, MA and CT to support food acquisition efforts during the holiday season. 

"The holidays are a stressful time and with the costs for the most basic of necessities on the rise, we want to ensure our neighbors have food on the table," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. "We're proud to once again support local hunger relief agencies and their efforts to assist those families in need."

The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation provided $1,000 donations to the following 22 organizations:

  • Barrington, RI: TAP-IN
  • Block Island, RI: Helping Hands of Block Island
  • Coventry, RI; Coventry Community Food Bank
  • Cranston, RI: Comprehensive Community Action
  • Cumberland, RI: Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
  • East Greenwich, RI: East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
  • Hope Valley, RI: RI Center Assisting Those in Need
  • Johnston, RI: Tri-County Community Action Agency
  • North Kingstown, RI: North Kingstown Food Pantry
  • North Providence, RI: Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry
  • Peace Dale, RI: Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
  • Providence, RI: Better Lives Rhode Island
  • Rumford, RI: Bread of Life Food Pantry
  • Warwick, RI: Westbay Community Action
  • Westerly, RI: W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly
  • Burlington, MA: Greater Boston Food Bank
  • Needham, MA: Needham Community Council
  • Sharon, MA: HESSCO Elder Services
  • Glastonbury, CT: Glastonbury Food and Fuel Bank
  • New Haven, CT: Christian Community Action
  • Pawcatuck, CT: Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center

For more information about Washington Trust's commitment to the community, visit https://www.washtrust.com/about/community-support.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST® 

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-donates-22-000-to-local-hunger-relief-agencies-in-rhode-island-massachusetts-and-connecticut-301689211.html

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company


© PRNewswire 2022
