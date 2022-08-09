Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WASH   US9406101082

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

(WASH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 09/08/2022 BST
53.78 USD   +0.71%
10:47pWashington Trust Opens Cumberland, RI Branch
PR
08/02Washington Trust Names Crystal Thompson Manager of New Cumberland Branch
PR
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Washington Trust Opens Cumberland, RI Branch

08/09/2022 | 10:47pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expands Northern RI Presence

CUMBERLAND, R.I., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to officially open its 25th branch location, located at 1900 Mendon Road in Cumberland, RI. Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. "Ned" Handy III was joined by Cumberland Mayor Jeffrey Mutter, Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce President Liz Catucci, and other distinguished guests to celebrate the occasion.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Northern Rhode Island with the opening of the Cumberland branch," said Handy. "As the nation's oldest community bank, Washington Trust takes pride in our longstanding tradition of providing outstanding service to our customers and to our communities. We look forward to working with individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits in Cumberland and the surrounding communities."

The Cumberland branch offers a full suite of banking and loan products and services to individuals and businesses through in-branch lobby and drive-up banking, as well as digital banking solutions. The Cumberland staff, led by Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager Crystal Thompson, will provide customers with banking solutions and personalized services to help them achieve their financial goals.

During the ribbon-cutting event, Handy presented Richard Telesmanick, Director of the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, with a $2,500 contribution to help fund the Pantry's annual food acquisition.

Washington Trust's Cumberland branch will host a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, August 20th from 10am- 12pm. The event, which is open to the public and free-of-charge, will feature free food, giveaways, music and more. Visit washtrust.com/Cumberland for more information.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-opens-cumberland-ri-branch-301602973.html

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
10:47pWashington Trust Opens Cumberland, RI Branch
PR
08/02Washington Trust Names Crystal Thompson Manager of New Cumberland Branch
PR
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/26WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP : Q2 2022 Fact Sheet
PU
07/25WASHINGTON TRUST : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
07/25Tranche Update on Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Nov..
CI
07/25Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings
PR
07/25Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
07/25NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Caution Likely -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations