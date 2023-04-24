Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings 04/24/2023 | 08:01am EDT Send by mail :

WESTERLY, R.I., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced first quarter 2023 net income of $12.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. "Our capital, liquidity and asset quality remain strong, yet first quarter earnings were dampened by continued margin pressure resulting from rapidly rising funding costs and increased competition for deposits," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident in our business model, the strength of our balance sheet, and our ability to manage our way through these challenging times. We recently opened a branch in Barrington, Rhode Island, and have plans to open a branch in the Olneyville section of Providence and another in Smithfield, Rhode Island in the coming months. We are excited about the deposit, lending, and investment opportunities in these new markets." Selected financial highlights for the first quarter include: Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 11.27% and 0.77%, respectively, compared to 14.96% and 1.01%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.

Total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income) amounted to $50 .5 million for the first quarter, down by $4 .7 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the challenging economic environment.

.5 million for the first quarter, down by .7 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the challenging economic environment. Asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the first quarter, a provision for credit losses of $800 thousand was recognized, consistent with the provision recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was recognized, consistent with the provision recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $5.2 billion , up by $118 million , or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

, up by , or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion , down modestly by $813 thousand , or 0.02%, from December 31, 2022 . Net Interest Income Net interest income was $37.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $4.1 million, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 2.33% for the first quarter, down by 32 basis points from the preceding quarter. These declines reflected the continuation of higher funding costs, which outpaced increases in asset yields. Linked quarter changes included: Average interest-earning assets increased by $251 million , including an increase of $218 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 4.30%, up by 36 basis points from the preceding quarter.

, including an increase of in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 4.30%, up by 36 basis points from the preceding quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $334 million , reflecting increases in average wholesale funding balances of $305 million and increases in average in-market deposits of $29 million . The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.42%, up by 78 basis points from the preceding quarter. Noninterest Income Noninterest income totaled $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $505 thousand, or 3.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included: Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, up by $39 thousand , or 0.5%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in transaction-based revenues of $58 thousand and a decrease in asset-based revenues of $19 thousand from the preceding quarter. The change in asset-based revenues reflected a decrease in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"). The average balance of AUA for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by approximately $84 million , or 1%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.



The end of period AUA balance at March 31, 2023 amounted to $6.2 billion , up by $201 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2022. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $286 million , partially offset by net client asset outflows of $85 million. Net client outflows included client asset withdrawals associated with the departure of four client-facing advisors at the end of the third quarter of 2022 of $47 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $604 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The cumulative withdrawals resulted in a reduction of revenues of approximately $928 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a reduction of revenues of $525 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking revenues totaled $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, up by $142 thousand , or 13%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in the fair value of forward loan commitments, partially offset by a reduction in realized gains on sales of loans. Realized gains on sales of loans decreased by $416 thousand , or 42%, from the preceding quarter. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, down by $25.2 million , or 46%, from the preceding quarter.

for the first quarter of 2023, up by , or 13%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in the fair value of forward loan commitments, partially offset by a reduction in realized gains on sales of loans. Realized gains on sales of loans decreased by , or 42%, from the preceding quarter. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to in the first quarter of 2023, down by , or 46%, from the preceding quarter. Loan related derivative income in the first quarter of 2023 was down by $796 thousand , or 107%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a decrease in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.

, or 107%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a decrease in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions. Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, up by $474 thousand , or 69%, from the preceding quarter. The increase reflected the recognition of $476 thousand in the first quarter of non-taxable income associated with the receipt of life insurance proceeds. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense totaled $33.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, up by $205 thousand, or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. In the preceding quarter, Washington Trust made a contribution to its charitable foundation totaling $600 thousand, which was included in other expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding this charitable contribution, noninterest expense was up by $805 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included: Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $21.8 million , up by $972 thousand, or 5%, from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting merit increases and higher payroll taxes associated with the start of a new calendar year.

, up by $972 thousand, or 5%, from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting merit increases and higher payroll taxes associated with the start of a new calendar year. FDIC deposit insurance costs were up by $383 thousand, or 78%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes an expected increase in the FDIC deposit assessment rate.

Advertising and promotion expense was down by $305 thousand , or 43%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to timing of such activities. Income Tax Income tax expense totaled $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $1.1 million from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 20.5%, compared to 21.0% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2023 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.1%. Investment Securities The securities portfolio totaled $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $61 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2022, largely reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities of $60 million, with a weighted average yield of 4.98%. The net increase in the securities portfolio also included an increase of $17 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates, which was essentially offset by routine pay-downs. The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Loans Total loans amounted to $5.2 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $118 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included: Commercial loans increased by $33 million , or 1%, from December 31, 2022 , reflecting originations and advances of approximately $78 million , partially offset by principal payments of approximately $45 million .

, or 1%, from , reflecting originations and advances of approximately , partially offset by principal payments of approximately . Residential real estate loans increased by $80 million , or 3%, from December 31 , 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $110 million , down by $119 million or 52%, from the preceding quarter. Residential loan origination, refinancing and sales activity declined in response to increases in market interest rates and seasonality.

, or 3%, from , 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to , down by or 52%, from the preceding quarter. Residential loan origination, refinancing and sales activity declined in response to increases in market interest rates and seasonality. The consumer loan portfolio increased by $4 million , or 1%, from December 31, 2022 , largely due to growth in home equity lines and loans. Deposits and Borrowings At March 31, 2023, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion. In-market deposits were slightly down by $813 thousand, or 0.02%, from December 31, 2022. As expected, due to higher market interest rates, in-market deposits shifted from relatively lower cost products to higher cost time deposits in the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, in-market deposits were approximately 58% retail and 42% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $37 thousand at March 31, 2023. Total deposits amounted to $5.3 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $250 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting an increase in wholesale brokered deposits. Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, Washington Trust's uninsured deposits were approximately $1.4 billion, or 26% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023. Included in uninsured deposits were fully-collateralized preferred deposits of $319 million, or 6% of total deposits, bringing total unprotected deposits to $1.1 billion, or 20% of total deposits. Wholesale funding was utilized in the first quarter to fund balance sheet growth. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $609 million and were up by $250 million, or 70%, from December 31, 2022. FHLB advances totaled $925 million at March 31, 2023, down by $55 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, Washington Trust has contingent liquidity of $1.6 billion, consisting of unencumbered securities and unused collateralized borrowing capacity. Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans were $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $12.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. Past due loans were $8.0 million, or 0.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $11.6 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $38.8 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $38.0 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $2.3 million at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses totaled $800 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, consistent with the preceding quarter. The provision provided for growth in residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans and also reflected a slowdown in loan prepayment speeds and continued negative outlook in macroeconomic forecasts. Actual losses remain low, as asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the first quarter of 2023, net charge-offs of $47 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $264 thousand in the preceding quarter. Capital and Dividends Total shareholders' equity was $465.0 million at March 31, 2023, up by $11.3 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2022. This increase included net income of $12.8 million. The accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity increased by $16.0 million in the first quarter, reflecting increases in the fair value of available for sale debt securities and cash flow hedges primarily attributable to changes in market interest rates. In the first quarter, total shareholders' equity was reduced by $9.6 million in dividend declarations and a net increase of $8.6 million in treasury stock balances. The increase in treasury stock reflected the repurchase of 200,000 shares in January and February at an average price of $43.70 and a total cost of $8.7 million, under Washington Trust's 2023 stock repurchase program. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The dividend was paid on April 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 3, 2023. Capital levels at March 31, 2023 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.01% at March 31, 2023, compared to 12.37% at December 31, 2022. Book value per share was $27.37 at March 31, 2023, compared to $26.40 at December 31, 2022. Conference Call Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-470-1428 and enter Access Code 046558. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 923981. The audio replay will be available through May 8, 2023. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through June 30, 2023. Background Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following: changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;

changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;

interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;

changes in loan demand and collectability;

the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;

ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;

reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;

decreases in the value of securities and other assets;

increases in defaults and charge-off rates;

changes in the size and nature of our competition;

changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;

operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;

reputational risks; and

changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes. Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $134,989 $115,492 $130,066 $95,544 $224,807 Short-term investments 3,291 2,930 2,773 3,079 3,289 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 7,445 8,987 24,054 22,656 15,612 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,054,747 993,928 982,573 1,020,469 1,008,184 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 42,501 43,463 32,940 16,300 8,452 Loans:









Total loans 5,227,969 5,110,139 4,848,873 4,479,822 4,283,852 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 38,780 38,027 36,863 36,317 39,236 Net loans 5,189,189 5,072,112 4,812,010 4,443,505 4,244,616 Premises and equipment, net 31,719 31,550 30,152 29,694 28,878 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,170 27,156 27,788 28,098 28,816 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 101,782 102,182 101,491 100,807 93,192 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,342 4,554 4,766 4,981 5,198 Other assets 199,098 193,788 195,529 153,849 123,046 Total assets $6,859,182 $6,660,051 $6,408,051 $5,982,891 $5,847,999 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $829,763 $858,953 $938,572 $888,981 $911,990 Interest-bearing deposits 4,438,751 4,160,009 4,131,285 4,117,648 4,215,960 Total deposits 5,268,514 5,018,962 5,069,857 5,006,629 5,127,950 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 925,000 980,000 700,000 328,000 55,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 28,622 29,558 30,189 30,491 31,169 Other liabilities 149,382 155,181 153,050 118,456 98,007 Total liabilities 6,394,199 6,206,382 5,975,777 5,506,257 5,334,807 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 Paid-in capital 127,734 127,056 127,055 126,079 127,355 Retained earnings 495,231 492,043 485,163 475,889 465,295 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (141,760) (157,800) (171,755) (118,041) (79,451) Treasury stock, at cost (17,307) (8,715) (9,274) (8,378) (1,092) Total shareholders' equity 464,983 453,669 432,274 476,634 513,192 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,859,182 $6,660,051 $6,408,051 $5,982,891 $5,847,999 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans $59,749 $53,644 $45,125 $36,602 $33,930 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 152 314 361 258 232 Taxable interest on debt securities 7,194 6,618 6,061 4,918 4,230 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 597 330 88 63 67 Other interest income 1,070 855 503 188 78 Total interest and dividend income 68,762 61,761 52,138 42,029 38,537 Interest expense:









Deposits 19,589 12,301 6,656 3,963 3,103 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 11,626 7,822 3,234 413 244 Junior subordinated debentures 354 296 206 138 99 Total interest expense 31,569 20,419 10,096 4,514 3,446 Net interest income 37,193 41,342 42,042 37,515 35,091 Provision for credit losses 800 800 800 (3,000) 100 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,393 40,542 41,242 40,515 34,991 Noninterest income:









Wealth management revenues 8,663 8,624 9,525 10,066 10,531 Mortgage banking revenues 1,245 1,103 2,047 2,082 3,501 Card interchange fees 1,132 1,242 1,287 1,303 1,164 Service charges on deposit accounts 777 942 819 763 668 Loan related derivative income (51) 745 1,041 669 301 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,165 691 684 615 601 Other income 352 441 400 354 393 Total noninterest income 13,283 13,788 15,803 15,852 17,159 Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits 21,784 20,812 21,609 20,381 21,002 Outsourced services 3,496 3,568 3,552 3,375 3,242 Net occupancy 2,437 2,418 2,234 2,174 2,300 Equipment 1,028 1,002 939 938 918 Legal, audit and professional fees 896 987 693 677 770 FDIC deposit insurance costs 872 489 430 402 366 Advertising and promotion 408 713 799 724 351 Amortization of intangibles 212 212 215 216 217 Other expenses 2,431 3,158 2,596 2,190 2,053 Total noninterest expense 33,564 33,359 33,067 31,077 31,219 Income before income taxes 16,112 20,971 23,978 25,290 20,931 Income tax expense 3,300 4,398 5,310 5,333 4,448 Net income $12,812 $16,573 $18,668 $19,957 $16,483











Net income available to common shareholders $12,783 $16,535 $18,615 $19,900 $16,429











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic 17,074 17,180 17,174 17,303 17,331 Diluted 17,170 17,319 17,298 17,414 17,482 Earnings per common share:









Basic $0.75 $0.96 $1.08 $1.15 $0.95 Diluted $0.74 $0.95 $1.08 $1.14 $0.94











Cash dividends declared per share $0.56 $0.56 $0.54 $0.54 $0.54 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $27.37 $26.40 $25.17 $27.73 $29.61 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $23.36 $22.42 $21.17 $23.72 $25.62 Market value per share $34.66 $47.18 $46.48 $48.37 $52.50 Shares issued at end of period 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 Shares outstanding at end of period 16,986 17,183 17,171 17,190 17,332











Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.28 % 11.69 % 11.97 % 12.78 % 13.32 % Total risk-based capital 12.01 % 12.37 % 12.65 % 13.51 % 14.15 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.25 % 8.65 % 8.99 % 9.42 % 9.46 % Common equity tier 1 10.84 % 11.24 % 11.50 % 12.28 % 12.79 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 6.78 % 6.81 % 6.75 % 7.97 % 8.78 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.84 % 5.84 % 5.74 % 6.89 % 7.68 % Loans to deposits (3) 98.6 % 101.2 % 95.4 % 89.2 % 83.1 %





For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Performance Ratios (4):









Net interest margin (5) 2.33 % 2.65 % 2.82 % 2.71 % 2.57 % Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets) 0.77 % 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.37 % 1.14 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 0.78 % 1.03 % 1.20 % 1.39 % 1.15 % Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity) 11.27 % 14.96 % 15.16 % 16.11 % 12.04 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 13.23 % 17.74 % 17.65 % 18.71 % 13.77 % Efficiency ratio (6) 66.5 % 60.5 % 57.2 % 58.2 % 59.7 %



(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for March 31, 2023 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Wealth Management Results









Wealth Management Revenues:









Asset-based revenues $8,429 $8,448 $9,302 $9,641 $10,211 Transaction-based revenues 234 176 223 425 320 Total wealth management revenues $8,663 $8,624 $9,525 $10,066 $10,531











Assets Under Administration (AUA):









Balance at beginning of period $5,961,990 $6,322,757 $6,650,097 $7,492,893 $7,784,211 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income 286,262 312,407 (239,762) (816,290) (388,733) Net client asset (outflows) inflows (84,830) (673,174) (87,578) (26,506) 97,415 Balance at end of period $6,163,422 $5,961,990 $6,322,757 $6,650,097 $7,492,893











Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 % 92 %











Mortgage Banking Results









Mortgage Banking Revenues:









Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $576 $992 $1,718 $1,917 $3,327 Changes in fair value, net (2) 86 (426) (226) (330) (242) Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 583 537 555 495 416 Total mortgage banking revenues $1,245 $1,103 $2,047 $2,082 $3,501











Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:









Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $109,768 $228,579 $225,132 $263,762 $164,401 Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 27,763 39,087 77,242 86,459 106,619 Total mortgage loan originations $137,531 $267,666 $302,374 $350,221 $271,020











Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:









Sold with servicing rights retained $17,114 $27,085 $34,659 $23,478 $14,627 Sold with servicing rights released (5) 12,214 27,470 40,665 56,263 115,501 Total mortgage loans sold $29,328 $54,555 $75,324 $79,741 $130,128



(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others). Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $1,909,136 $1,829,304 $1,762,687 $1,609,618 $1,628,620 Commercial & industrial 609,720 656,397 652,758 620,270 614,892 Total commercial 2,518,856 2,485,701 2,415,445 2,229,888 2,243,512











Residential real estate (2) 2,403,255 2,323,002 2,144,098 1,966,341 1,777,974











Home equity 288,878 285,715 273,742 267,785 246,097 Other 16,980 15,721 15,588 15,808 16,269 Total consumer 305,858 301,436 289,330 283,593 262,366 Total loans $5,227,969 $5,110,139 $4,848,873 $4,479,822 $4,283,852



(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:













Multi-family dwelling 130 $488,219 26 %

127 $469,233 26 % Retail 106 421,341 22

108 421,617 23 Office 53 264,429 14

53 257,551 14 Hospitality 42 218,328 11

33 214,829 12 Industrial and warehouse 44 201,701 11

42 192,717 11 Healthcare 18 165,978 9

17 136,225 7 Commercial mixed use 22 56,808 3

21 54,976 3 Other 36 92,332 4

34 82,156 4 Commercial real estate loans 451 $1,909,136 100 %

435 $1,829,304 100 %















Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:













Healthcare and social assistance 69 $166,102 27 %

69 $193,052 29 % Owner occupied and other real estate 161 65,818 11

168 72,429 11 Manufacturing 56 60,510 10

55 60,601 9 Retail 54 58,870 10

50 56,012 9 Transportation and warehousing 17 50,269 8

20 51,347 8 Educational services 19 46,245 8

19 46,708 7 Finance and insurance 51 30,560 5

55 28,313 4 Entertainment and recreation 22 24,224 4

24 25,646 4 Information 5 23,637 4

5 23,948 4 Accommodation and food services 41 12,831 2

49 17,167 3 Professional, scientific and technical 35 6,042 1

37 6,451 1 Public administration 11 3,709 1

11 3,789 1 Other 156 60,903 9

162 70,934 10 Commercial & industrial loans 697 $609,720 100 %

724 $656,397 100 %















Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $695,512 36 %

$691,780 38 % Massachusetts 624,411 33

566,717 31 Rhode Island 393,580 21

387,759 21 Subtotal 1,713,503 90

1,646,256 90 All other states 195,633 10

183,048 10 Total commercial real estate loans $1,909,136 100 %

$1,829,304 100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,757,176 73 %

$1,698,240 73 % Rhode Island 460,097 19

446,010 19 Connecticut 157,906 7

153,323 7 Subtotal 2,375,179 99

2,297,573 99 All other states 28,076 1

25,429 1 Total residential real estate loans $2,403,255 100 %

$2,323,002 100 %

Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $829,763 $858,953 $938,572 $888,981 $911,990 Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) 318,365 302,044 273,231 258,451 248,914 NOW accounts 828,700 871,875 869,984 887,678 893,603 Money market accounts 1,214,014 1,255,805 1,146,826 1,139,676 1,295,339 Savings accounts 544,604 576,250 600,568 572,251 566,461 Time deposits (in-market) 924,506 795,838 797,505 800,898 809,858 In-market deposits 4,659,952 4,660,765 4,626,686 4,547,935 4,726,165 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 1,233 31,153 31,044 31,003 — Wholesale brokered time deposits 607,329 327,044 412,127 427,691 401,785 Wholesale brokered deposits 608,562 358,197 443,171 458,694 401,785 Total deposits $5,268,514 $5,018,962 $5,069,857 $5,006,629 $5,127,950

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance % of Total

Deposits

Balance % of Total

Deposits Uninsured / Unprotected Deposits:









Uninsured deposits $1,394,178 26 %

$1,514,900 30 % Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (1) 319,308 6 %

329,868 7 % Unprotected deposits $1,074,870 20 %

$1,185,032 24 %



(1) Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Contingent Liquidity:



Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston $859,589 $668,295 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston 26,119 27,059 Unencumbered securities 710,578 691,893 Total $1,596,286 $1,387,247 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.22 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.27 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.29 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 277.40 % 296.02 % 304.10 % 292.55 % 311.67 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.81 % 0.92 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $1,601 $— $— $— $— Commercial & industrial 920 — — — — Total commercial 2,521 — — — — Residential real estate 10,470 11,894 11,700 11,815 11,916 Home equity 989 952 422 599 673 Other consumer — — — — — Total consumer 989 952 422 599 673 Total nonaccrual loans 13,980 12,846 12,122 12,414 12,589 Other real estate owned 683 — — — — Total nonperforming assets $14,663 $12,846 $12,122 $12,414 $12,589











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $1,188 $1,187 $— $— $— Commercial & industrial 229 265 4 7 108 Total commercial 1,417 1,452 4 7 108 Residential real estate 5,730 8,875 7,256 7,794 6,467 Home equity 833 1,235 252 728 431 Other consumer 15 16 17 28 30 Total consumer 848 1,251 269 756 461 Total past due loans $7,995 $11,578 $7,529 $8,557 $7,036











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $— $— $— $— $— Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $5,648 $7,196 $7,059 $6,817 $5,707 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:









Balance at beginning of period $12,846 $12,122 $12,414 $12,589 $14,203 Additions to nonaccrual status 2,570 2,485 521 158 427 Loans returned to accruing status (110) — (400) (236) (63) Loans charged-off (61) (62) (63) (23) (36) Loans transferred to other real estate owned (683) — — — — Payments, payoffs and other changes (582) (1,699) (350) (74) (1,942) Balance at end of period $13,980 $12,846 $12,122 $12,414 $12,589











Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:









Balance at beginning of period $38,027 $36,863 $36,317 $39,236 $39,088 Provision for credit losses on loans (1) 800 900 600 (2,929) — Charge-offs (61) (62) (63) (23) (36) Recoveries 14 326 9 33 184 Balance at end of period $38,780 $38,027 $36,863 $36,317 $39,236











Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:







Balance at beginning of period $2,290 $2,390 $2,190 $2,261 $2,161 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) — (100) 200 (71) 100 Balance at end of period (2) $2,290 $2,290 $2,390 $2,190 $2,261



(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):









Commercial real estate $— ($300) $— $— ($145) Commercial & industrial 6 10 9 (11) (1) Total commercial 6 (290) 9 (11) (146) Residential real estate — — — — (21) Home equity (1) (8) — (2) (2) Other consumer 42 34 45 3 21 Total consumer 41 26 45 1 19 Total $47 ($264) $54 ($10) ($148)











Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized — % (0.02 %) — % — % (0.01 %) The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $103,269 $1,070 4.20 %

$94,196 $855 3.60 %

$9,073 $215 0.60 % Mortgage loans held for sale 13,132 152 4.69

28,214 314 4.42

(15,082) (162) 0.27 Taxable debt securities 1,193,852 7,194 2.44

1,165,276 6,618 2.25

28,576 576 0.19 FHLB stock 46,102 597 5.25

35,485 330 3.69

10,617 267 1.56 Commercial real estate 1,859,331 25,300 5.52

1,771,999 22,300 4.99

87,332 3,000 0.53 Commercial & industrial 630,778 9,070 5.83

645,882 8,643 5.31

(15,104) 427 0.52 Total commercial 2,490,109 34,370 5.60

2,417,881 30,943 5.08

72,228 3,427 0.52 Residential real estate 2,353,266 21,664 3.73

2,214,207 19,490 3.49

139,059 2,174 0.24 Home equity 286,348 3,759 5.32

280,682 3,386 4.79

5,666 373 0.53 Other 16,405 184 4.55

15,218 174 4.54

1,187 10 0.01 Total consumer 302,753 3,943 5.28

295,900 3,560 4.77

6,853 383 0.51 Total loans 5,146,128 59,977 4.73

4,927,988 53,993 4.35

218,140 5,984 0.38 Total interest-earning assets 6,502,483 68,990 4.30

6,251,159 62,110 3.94

251,324 6,880 0.36 Noninterest-earning assets 241,513





229,713





11,800



Total assets $6,743,996





$6,480,872





$263,124



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) $298,158 $2,639 3.59 %

$287,311 $1,777 2.45 %

$10,847 $862 1.14 % NOW accounts 821,590 358 0.18

854,055 370 0.17

(32,465) (12) 0.01 Money market accounts 1,253,141 7,576 2.45

1,213,890 4,970 1.62

39,251 2,606 0.83 Savings accounts 566,258 314 0.22

586,868 227 0.15

(20,610) 87 0.07 Time deposits (in-market) 830,574 4,577 2.23

798,482 2,633 1.31

32,092 1,944 0.92 Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,769,721 15,464 1.66

3,740,606 9,977 1.06

29,115 5,487 0.60 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 16,257 177 4.42

31,082 282 3.60

(14,825) (105) 0.82 Wholesale brokered time deposits 427,051 3,948 3.75

355,618 2,042 2.28

71,433 1,906 1.47 Wholesale brokered deposits 443,308 4,125 3.77

386,700 2,324 2.38

56,608 1,801 1.39 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,213,029 19,589 1.89

4,127,306 12,301 1.18

85,723 7,288 0.71 FHLB advances 1,044,056 11,626 4.52

796,087 7,822 3.90

247,969 3,804 0.62 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 354 6.33

22,681 296 5.18

— 58 1.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,279,766 31,569 2.42

4,946,074 20,419 1.64

333,692 11,150 0.78 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 835,298





917,460





(82,162)



Other liabilities 168,826





178,991





(10,165)



Shareholders' equity 460,106





438,347





21,759



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,743,996





$6,480,872





$263,124



Net interest income (FTE)

$37,421





$41,691





($4,270)

Interest rate spread



1.88 %





2.30 %





(0.42 %) Net interest margin



2.33 %





2.65 %





(0.32 %) Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency: For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Change Commercial loans $228 $349 ($121) Total $228 $349 ($121) Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $464,983 $453,669 $432,274 $476,634 $513,192 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,342 4,554 4,766 4,981 5,198 Total tangible shareholders' equity $396,732 $385,206 $363,599 $407,744 $444,085











Shares outstanding, as reported 16,986 17,183 17,171 17,190 17,332











Book value per share - GAAP $27.37 $26.40 $25.17 $27.73 $29.61 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $23.36 $22.42 $21.18 $23.72 $25.62











Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $396,732 $385,206 $363,599 $407,744 $444,085











Total assets, as reported $6,859,182 $6,660,051 $6,408,051 $5,982,891 $5,847,999 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,342 4,554 4,766 4,981 5,198 Total tangible assets $6,790,931 $6,591,588 $6,339,376 $5,914,001 $5,778,892











Equity to assets - GAAP 6.78 % 6.81 % 6.75 % 7.97 % 8.78 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.84 % 5.84 % 5.74 % 6.89 % 7.68 %



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Return on Average Tangible Assets:









Net income, as reported $12,812 $16,573 $18,668 $19,957 $16,483











Total average assets, as reported $6,743,996 $6,480,872 $6,216,129 $5,841,332 $5,864,668 Less average balances of:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,445 4,657 4,871 5,086 5,303 Total average tangible assets $6,675,642 $6,412,306 $6,147,349 $5,772,337 $5,795,456











Return on average assets - GAAP 0.77 % 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.37 % 1.14 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP 0.78 % 1.03 % 1.20 % 1.39 % 1.15 %











Return on Average Tangible Equity:









Net income available to common shareholders, as reported $12,783 $16,535 $18,615 $19,900 $16,429











Total average equity, as reported $460,106 $438,347 $487,230 $495,573 $553,185 Less average balances of:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,445 4,657 4,871 5,086 5,303 Total average tangible equity $391,752 $369,781 $418,450 $426,578 $483,973











Return on average equity - GAAP 11.27 % 14.96 % 15.16 % 16.11 % 12.04 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP 13.23 % 17.74 % 17.65 % 18.71 % 13.77 % Category: Earnings View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-reports-first-quarter-2023-earnings-301804576.html SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

