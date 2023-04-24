|
Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings
WESTERLY, R.I., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced first quarter 2023 net income of $12.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
"Our capital, liquidity and asset quality remain strong, yet first quarter earnings were dampened by continued margin pressure resulting from rapidly rising funding costs and increased competition for deposits," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident in our business model, the strength of our balance sheet, and our ability to manage our way through these challenging times. We recently opened a branch in Barrington, Rhode Island, and have plans to open a branch in the Olneyville section of Providence and another in Smithfield, Rhode Island in the coming months. We are excited about the deposit, lending, and investment opportunities in these new markets."
Selected financial highlights for the first quarter include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 11.27% and 0.77%, respectively, compared to 14.96% and 1.01%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.
- Total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income) amounted to $50.5 million for the first quarter, down by $4.7 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the challenging economic environment.
- Asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the first quarter, a provision for credit losses of $800 thousand was recognized, consistent with the provision recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $5.2 billion, up by $118 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, down modestly by $813 thousand, or 0.02%, from December 31, 2022.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $37.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $4.1 million, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 2.33% for the first quarter, down by 32 basis points from the preceding quarter. These declines reflected the continuation of higher funding costs, which outpaced increases in asset yields. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $251 million, including an increase of $218 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 4.30%, up by 36 basis points from the preceding quarter.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $334 million, reflecting increases in average wholesale funding balances of $305 million and increases in average in-market deposits of $29 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.42%, up by 78 basis points from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $505 thousand, or 3.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, up by $39 thousand, or 0.5%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in transaction-based revenues of $58 thousand and a decrease in asset-based revenues of $19 thousand from the preceding quarter. The change in asset-based revenues reflected a decrease in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"). The average balance of AUA for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by approximately $84 million, or 1%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
The end of period AUA balance at March 31, 2023 amounted to $6.2 billion, up by $201 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2022. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $286 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $85 million. Net client outflows included client asset withdrawals associated with the departure of four client-facing advisors at the end of the third quarter of 2022 of $47 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $604 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The cumulative withdrawals resulted in a reduction of revenues of approximately $928 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a reduction of revenues of $525 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, up by $142 thousand, or 13%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in the fair value of forward loan commitments, partially offset by a reduction in realized gains on sales of loans. Realized gains on sales of loans decreased by $416 thousand, or 42%, from the preceding quarter. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, down by $25.2 million, or 46%, from the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income in the first quarter of 2023 was down by $796 thousand, or 107%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a decrease in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.
- Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, up by $474 thousand, or 69%, from the preceding quarter. The increase reflected the recognition of $476 thousand in the first quarter of non-taxable income associated with the receipt of life insurance proceeds.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $33.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, up by $205 thousand, or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. In the preceding quarter, Washington Trust made a contribution to its charitable foundation totaling $600 thousand, which was included in other expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding this charitable contribution, noninterest expense was up by $805 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $21.8 million, up by $972 thousand, or 5%, from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting merit increases and higher payroll taxes associated with the start of a new calendar year.
- FDIC deposit insurance costs were up by $383 thousand, or 78%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes an expected increase in the FDIC deposit assessment rate.
- Advertising and promotion expense was down by $305 thousand, or 43%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to timing of such activities.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $1.1 million from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 20.5%, compared to 21.0% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2023 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.1%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $61 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2022, largely reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities of $60 million, with a weighted average yield of 4.98%. The net increase in the securities portfolio also included an increase of $17 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates, which was essentially offset by routine pay-downs. The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.2 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $118 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans increased by $33 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2022, reflecting originations and advances of approximately $78 million, partially offset by principal payments of approximately $45 million.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $80 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $110 million, down by $119 million or 52%, from the preceding quarter. Residential loan origination, refinancing and sales activity declined in response to increases in market interest rates and seasonality.
- The consumer loan portfolio increased by $4 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2022, largely due to growth in home equity lines and loans.
Deposits and Borrowings
At March 31, 2023, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion. In-market deposits were slightly down by $813 thousand, or 0.02%, from December 31, 2022. As expected, due to higher market interest rates, in-market deposits shifted from relatively lower cost products to higher cost time deposits in the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, in-market deposits were approximately 58% retail and 42% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $37 thousand at March 31, 2023.
Total deposits amounted to $5.3 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $250 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting an increase in wholesale brokered deposits. Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, Washington Trust's uninsured deposits were approximately $1.4 billion, or 26% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023. Included in uninsured deposits were fully-collateralized preferred deposits of $319 million, or 6% of total deposits, bringing total unprotected deposits to $1.1 billion, or 20% of total deposits.
Wholesale funding was utilized in the first quarter to fund balance sheet growth. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $609 million and were up by $250 million, or 70%, from December 31, 2022. FHLB advances totaled $925 million at March 31, 2023, down by $55 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, Washington Trust has contingent liquidity of $1.6 billion, consisting of unencumbered securities and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $12.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. Past due loans were $8.0 million, or 0.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $11.6 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $38.8 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $38.0 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $2.3 million at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
The provision for credit losses totaled $800 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, consistent with the preceding quarter. The provision provided for growth in residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans and also reflected a slowdown in loan prepayment speeds and continued negative outlook in macroeconomic forecasts. Actual losses remain low, as asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the first quarter of 2023, net charge-offs of $47 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $264 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $465.0 million at March 31, 2023, up by $11.3 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2022. This increase included net income of $12.8 million. The accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity increased by $16.0 million in the first quarter, reflecting increases in the fair value of available for sale debt securities and cash flow hedges primarily attributable to changes in market interest rates. In the first quarter, total shareholders' equity was reduced by $9.6 million in dividend declarations and a net increase of $8.6 million in treasury stock balances. The increase in treasury stock reflected the repurchase of 200,000 shares in January and February at an average price of $43.70 and a total cost of $8.7 million, under Washington Trust's 2023 stock repurchase program.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The dividend was paid on April 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 3, 2023.
Capital levels at March 31, 2023 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.01% at March 31, 2023, compared to 12.37% at December 31, 2022. Book value per share was $27.37 at March 31, 2023, compared to $26.40 at December 31, 2022.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
- changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
- reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$134,989
$115,492
$130,066
$95,544
$224,807
Short-term investments
3,291
2,930
2,773
3,079
3,289
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
7,445
8,987
24,054
22,656
15,612
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
1,054,747
993,928
982,573
1,020,469
1,008,184
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
42,501
43,463
32,940
16,300
8,452
Loans:
Total loans
5,227,969
5,110,139
4,848,873
4,479,822
4,283,852
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
38,780
38,027
36,863
36,317
39,236
Net loans
5,189,189
5,072,112
4,812,010
4,443,505
4,244,616
Premises and equipment, net
31,719
31,550
30,152
29,694
28,878
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,170
27,156
27,788
28,098
28,816
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
101,782
102,182
101,491
100,807
93,192
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,342
4,554
4,766
4,981
5,198
Other assets
199,098
193,788
195,529
153,849
123,046
Total assets
$6,859,182
$6,660,051
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$829,763
$858,953
$938,572
$888,981
$911,990
Interest-bearing deposits
4,438,751
4,160,009
4,131,285
4,117,648
4,215,960
Total deposits
5,268,514
5,018,962
5,069,857
5,006,629
5,127,950
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
925,000
980,000
700,000
328,000
55,000
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
28,622
29,558
30,189
30,491
31,169
Other liabilities
149,382
155,181
153,050
118,456
98,007
Total liabilities
6,394,199
6,206,382
5,975,777
5,506,257
5,334,807
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
127,734
127,056
127,055
126,079
127,355
Retained earnings
495,231
492,043
485,163
475,889
465,295
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(141,760)
(157,800)
(171,755)
(118,041)
(79,451)
Treasury stock, at cost
(17,307)
(8,715)
(9,274)
(8,378)
(1,092)
Total shareholders' equity
464,983
453,669
432,274
476,634
513,192
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,859,182
$6,660,051
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$59,749
$53,644
$45,125
$36,602
$33,930
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
152
314
361
258
232
Taxable interest on debt securities
7,194
6,618
6,061
4,918
4,230
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
597
330
88
63
67
Other interest income
1,070
855
503
188
78
Total interest and dividend income
68,762
61,761
52,138
42,029
38,537
Interest expense:
Deposits
19,589
12,301
6,656
3,963
3,103
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
11,626
7,822
3,234
413
244
Junior subordinated debentures
354
296
206
138
99
Total interest expense
31,569
20,419
10,096
4,514
3,446
Net interest income
37,193
41,342
42,042
37,515
35,091
Provision for credit losses
800
800
800
(3,000)
100
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
36,393
40,542
41,242
40,515
34,991
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
8,663
8,624
9,525
10,066
10,531
Mortgage banking revenues
1,245
1,103
2,047
2,082
3,501
Card interchange fees
1,132
1,242
1,287
1,303
1,164
Service charges on deposit accounts
777
942
819
763
668
Loan related derivative income
(51)
745
1,041
669
301
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,165
691
684
615
601
Other income
352
441
400
354
393
Total noninterest income
13,283
13,788
15,803
15,852
17,159
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
21,784
20,812
21,609
20,381
21,002
Outsourced services
3,496
3,568
3,552
3,375
3,242
Net occupancy
2,437
2,418
2,234
2,174
2,300
Equipment
1,028
1,002
939
938
918
Legal, audit and professional fees
896
987
693
677
770
FDIC deposit insurance costs
872
489
430
402
366
Advertising and promotion
408
713
799
724
351
Amortization of intangibles
212
212
215
216
217
Other expenses
2,431
3,158
2,596
2,190
2,053
Total noninterest expense
33,564
33,359
33,067
31,077
31,219
Income before income taxes
16,112
20,971
23,978
25,290
20,931
Income tax expense
3,300
4,398
5,310
5,333
4,448
Net income
$12,812
$16,573
$18,668
$19,957
$16,483
Net income available to common shareholders
$12,783
$16,535
$18,615
$19,900
$16,429
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,074
17,180
17,174
17,303
17,331
Diluted
17,170
17,319
17,298
17,414
17,482
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$0.75
$0.96
$1.08
$1.15
$0.95
Diluted
$0.74
$0.95
$1.08
$1.14
$0.94
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.56
$0.56
$0.54
$0.54
$0.54
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$27.37
$26.40
$25.17
$27.73
$29.61
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$23.36
$22.42
$21.17
$23.72
$25.62
Market value per share
$34.66
$47.18
$46.48
$48.37
$52.50
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
16,986
17,183
17,171
17,190
17,332
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.28 %
11.69 %
11.97 %
12.78 %
13.32 %
Total risk-based capital
12.01 %
12.37 %
12.65 %
13.51 %
14.15 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.25 %
8.65 %
8.99 %
9.42 %
9.46 %
Common equity tier 1
10.84 %
11.24 %
11.50 %
12.28 %
12.79 %
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
6.78 %
6.81 %
6.75 %
7.97 %
8.78 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
5.84 %
5.84 %
5.74 %
6.89 %
7.68 %
Loans to deposits (3)
98.6 %
101.2 %
95.4 %
89.2 %
83.1 %
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.33 %
2.65 %
2.82 %
2.71 %
2.57 %
Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)
0.77 %
1.01 %
1.19 %
1.37 %
1.14 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
0.78 %
1.03 %
1.20 %
1.39 %
1.15 %
Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)
11.27 %
14.96 %
15.16 %
16.11 %
12.04 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
13.23 %
17.74 %
17.65 %
18.71 %
13.77 %
Efficiency ratio (6)
66.5 %
60.5 %
57.2 %
58.2 %
59.7 %
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for March 31, 2023 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$8,429
$8,448
$9,302
$9,641
$10,211
Transaction-based revenues
234
176
223
425
320
Total wealth management revenues
$8,663
$8,624
$9,525
$10,066
$10,531
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$5,961,990
$6,322,757
$6,650,097
$7,492,893
$7,784,211
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
286,262
312,407
(239,762)
(816,290)
(388,733)
Net client asset (outflows) inflows
(84,830)
(673,174)
(87,578)
(26,506)
97,415
Balance at end of period
$6,163,422
$5,961,990
$6,322,757
$6,650,097
$7,492,893
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
92 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$576
$992
$1,718
$1,917
$3,327
Changes in fair value, net (2)
86
(426)
(226)
(330)
(242)
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
583
537
555
495
416
Total mortgage banking revenues
$1,245
$1,103
$2,047
$2,082
$3,501
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$109,768
$228,579
$225,132
$263,762
$164,401
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
27,763
39,087
77,242
86,459
106,619
Total mortgage loan originations
$137,531
$267,666
$302,374
$350,221
$271,020
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$17,114
$27,085
$34,659
$23,478
$14,627
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
12,214
27,470
40,665
56,263
115,501
Total mortgage loans sold
$29,328
$54,555
$75,324
$79,741
$130,128
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,909,136
$1,829,304
$1,762,687
$1,609,618
$1,628,620
Commercial & industrial
609,720
656,397
652,758
620,270
614,892
Total commercial
2,518,856
2,485,701
2,415,445
2,229,888
2,243,512
Residential real estate (2)
2,403,255
2,323,002
2,144,098
1,966,341
1,777,974
Home equity
288,878
285,715
273,742
267,785
246,097
Other
16,980
15,721
15,588
15,808
16,269
Total consumer
305,858
301,436
289,330
283,593
262,366
Total loans
$5,227,969
$5,110,139
$4,848,873
$4,479,822
$4,283,852
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family dwelling
130
$488,219
26 %
127
$469,233
26 %
Retail
106
421,341
22
108
421,617
23
Office
53
264,429
14
53
257,551
14
Hospitality
42
218,328
11
33
214,829
12
Industrial and warehouse
44
201,701
11
42
192,717
11
Healthcare
18
165,978
9
17
136,225
7
Commercial mixed use
22
56,808
3
21
54,976
3
Other
36
92,332
4
34
82,156
4
Commercial real estate loans
451
$1,909,136
100 %
435
$1,829,304
100 %
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
69
$166,102
27 %
69
$193,052
29 %
Owner occupied and other real estate
161
65,818
11
168
72,429
11
Manufacturing
56
60,510
10
55
60,601
9
Retail
54
58,870
10
50
56,012
9
Transportation and warehousing
17
50,269
8
20
51,347
8
Educational services
19
46,245
8
19
46,708
7
Finance and insurance
51
30,560
5
55
28,313
4
Entertainment and recreation
22
24,224
4
24
25,646
4
Information
5
23,637
4
5
23,948
4
Accommodation and food services
41
12,831
2
49
17,167
3
Professional, scientific and technical
35
6,042
1
37
6,451
1
Public administration
11
3,709
1
11
3,789
1
Other
156
60,903
9
162
70,934
10
Commercial & industrial loans
697
$609,720
100 %
724
$656,397
100 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$695,512
36 %
$691,780
38 %
Massachusetts
624,411
33
566,717
31
Rhode Island
393,580
21
387,759
21
Subtotal
1,713,503
90
1,646,256
90
All other states
195,633
10
183,048
10
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,909,136
100 %
$1,829,304
100 %
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,757,176
73 %
$1,698,240
73 %
Rhode Island
460,097
19
446,010
19
Connecticut
157,906
7
153,323
7
Subtotal
2,375,179
99
2,297,573
99
All other states
28,076
1
25,429
1
Total residential real estate loans
$2,403,255
100 %
$2,323,002
100 %
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$829,763
$858,953
$938,572
$888,981
$911,990
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
318,365
302,044
273,231
258,451
248,914
NOW accounts
828,700
871,875
869,984
887,678
893,603
Money market accounts
1,214,014
1,255,805
1,146,826
1,139,676
1,295,339
Savings accounts
544,604
576,250
600,568
572,251
566,461
Time deposits (in-market)
924,506
795,838
797,505
800,898
809,858
In-market deposits
4,659,952
4,660,765
4,626,686
4,547,935
4,726,165
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
1,233
31,153
31,044
31,003
—
Wholesale brokered time deposits
607,329
327,044
412,127
427,691
401,785
Wholesale brokered deposits
608,562
358,197
443,171
458,694
401,785
Total deposits
$5,268,514
$5,018,962
$5,069,857
$5,006,629
$5,127,950
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Balance
% of Total
Deposits
Balance
% of Total
Deposits
Uninsured / Unprotected Deposits:
Uninsured deposits
$1,394,178
26 %
$1,514,900
30 %
Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (1)
319,308
6 %
329,868
7 %
Unprotected deposits
$1,074,870
20 %
$1,185,032
24 %
(1)
Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Contingent Liquidity:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
$859,589
$668,295
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
26,119
27,059
Unencumbered securities
710,578
691,893
Total
$1,596,286
$1,387,247
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.21 %
0.19 %
0.19 %
0.21 %
0.22 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.27 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
0.28 %
0.29 %
Total past due loans to total loans
0.15 %
0.23 %
0.16 %
0.19 %
0.16 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
277.40 %
296.02 %
304.10 %
292.55 %
311.67 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.74 %
0.74 %
0.76 %
0.81 %
0.92 %
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$1,601
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
920
—
—
—
—
Total commercial
2,521
—
—
—
—
Residential real estate
10,470
11,894
11,700
11,815
11,916
Home equity
989
952
422
599
673
Other consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Total consumer
989
952
422
599
673
Total nonaccrual loans
13,980
12,846
12,122
12,414
12,589
Other real estate owned
683
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$14,663
$12,846
$12,122
$12,414
$12,589
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$1,188
$1,187
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
229
265
4
7
108
Total commercial
1,417
1,452
4
7
108
Residential real estate
5,730
8,875
7,256
7,794
6,467
Home equity
833
1,235
252
728
431
Other consumer
15
16
17
28
30
Total consumer
848
1,251
269
756
461
Total past due loans
$7,995
$11,578
$7,529
$8,557
$7,036
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$5,648
$7,196
$7,059
$6,817
$5,707
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$12,846
$12,122
$12,414
$12,589
$14,203
Additions to nonaccrual status
2,570
2,485
521
158
427
Loans returned to accruing status
(110)
—
(400)
(236)
(63)
Loans charged-off
(61)
(62)
(63)
(23)
(36)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
(683)
—
—
—
—
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(582)
(1,699)
(350)
(74)
(1,942)
Balance at end of period
$13,980
$12,846
$12,122
$12,414
$12,589
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$38,027
$36,863
$36,317
$39,236
$39,088
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
800
900
600
(2,929)
—
Charge-offs
(61)
(62)
(63)
(23)
(36)
Recoveries
14
326
9
33
184
Balance at end of period
$38,780
$38,027
$36,863
$36,317
$39,236
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$2,290
$2,390
$2,190
$2,261
$2,161
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
—
(100)
200
(71)
100
Balance at end of period (2)
$2,290
$2,290
$2,390
$2,190
$2,261
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$—
($300)
$—
$—
($145)
Commercial & industrial
6
10
9
(11)
(1)
Total commercial
6
(290)
9
(11)
(146)
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
(21)
Home equity
(1)
(8)
—
(2)
(2)
Other consumer
42
34
45
3
21
Total consumer
41
26
45
1
19
Total
$47
($264)
$54
($10)
($148)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
— %
(0.02 %)
— %
— %
(0.01 %)
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Change
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$103,269
$1,070
4.20 %
$94,196
$855
3.60 %
$9,073
$215
0.60 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
13,132
152
4.69
28,214
314
4.42
(15,082)
(162)
0.27
Taxable debt securities
1,193,852
7,194
2.44
1,165,276
6,618
2.25
28,576
576
0.19
FHLB stock
46,102
597
5.25
35,485
330
3.69
10,617
267
1.56
Commercial real estate
1,859,331
25,300
5.52
1,771,999
22,300
4.99
87,332
3,000
0.53
Commercial & industrial
630,778
9,070
5.83
645,882
8,643
5.31
(15,104)
427
0.52
Total commercial
2,490,109
34,370
5.60
2,417,881
30,943
5.08
72,228
3,427
0.52
Residential real estate
2,353,266
21,664
3.73
2,214,207
19,490
3.49
139,059
2,174
0.24
Home equity
286,348
3,759
5.32
280,682
3,386
4.79
5,666
373
0.53
Other
16,405
184
4.55
15,218
174
4.54
1,187
10
0.01
Total consumer
302,753
3,943
5.28
295,900
3,560
4.77
6,853
383
0.51
Total loans
5,146,128
59,977
4.73
4,927,988
53,993
4.35
218,140
5,984
0.38
Total interest-earning assets
6,502,483
68,990
4.30
6,251,159
62,110
3.94
251,324
6,880
0.36
Noninterest-earning assets
241,513
229,713
11,800
Total assets
$6,743,996
$6,480,872
$263,124
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
$298,158
$2,639
3.59 %
$287,311
$1,777
2.45 %
$10,847
$862
1.14 %
NOW accounts
821,590
358
0.18
854,055
370
0.17
(32,465)
(12)
0.01
Money market accounts
1,253,141
7,576
2.45
1,213,890
4,970
1.62
39,251
2,606
0.83
Savings accounts
566,258
314
0.22
586,868
227
0.15
(20,610)
87
0.07
Time deposits (in-market)
830,574
4,577
2.23
798,482
2,633
1.31
32,092
1,944
0.92
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,769,721
15,464
1.66
3,740,606
9,977
1.06
29,115
5,487
0.60
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
16,257
177
4.42
31,082
282
3.60
(14,825)
(105)
0.82
Wholesale brokered time deposits
427,051
3,948
3.75
355,618
2,042
2.28
71,433
1,906
1.47
Wholesale brokered deposits
443,308
4,125
3.77
386,700
2,324
2.38
56,608
1,801
1.39
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,213,029
19,589
1.89
4,127,306
12,301
1.18
85,723
7,288
0.71
FHLB advances
1,044,056
11,626
4.52
796,087
7,822
3.90
247,969
3,804
0.62
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
354
6.33
22,681
296
5.18
—
58
1.15
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,279,766
31,569
2.42
4,946,074
20,419
1.64
333,692
11,150
0.78
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
835,298
917,460
(82,162)
Other liabilities
168,826
178,991
(10,165)
Shareholders' equity
460,106
438,347
21,759
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,743,996
$6,480,872
$263,124
Net interest income (FTE)
$37,421
$41,691
($4,270)
Interest rate spread
1.88 %
2.30 %
(0.42 %)
Net interest margin
2.33 %
2.65 %
(0.32 %)
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Change
Commercial loans
$228
$349
($121)
Total
$228
$349
($121)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$464,983
$453,669
$432,274
$476,634
$513,192
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,342
4,554
4,766
4,981
5,198
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$396,732
$385,206
$363,599
$407,744
$444,085
Shares outstanding, as reported
16,986
17,183
17,171
17,190
17,332
Book value per share - GAAP
$27.37
$26.40
$25.17
$27.73
$29.61
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$23.36
$22.42
$21.18
$23.72
$25.62
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$396,732
$385,206
$363,599
$407,744
$444,085
Total assets, as reported
$6,859,182
$6,660,051
$6,408,051
$5,982,891
$5,847,999
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,342
4,554
4,766
4,981
5,198
Total tangible assets
$6,790,931
$6,591,588
$6,339,376
$5,914,001
$5,778,892
Equity to assets - GAAP
6.78 %
6.81 %
6.75 %
7.97 %
8.78 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
5.84 %
5.84 %
5.74 %
6.89 %
7.68 %
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$12,812
$16,573
$18,668
$19,957
$16,483
Total average assets, as reported
$6,743,996
$6,480,872
$6,216,129
$5,841,332
$5,864,668
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,445
4,657
4,871
5,086
5,303
Total average tangible assets
$6,675,642
$6,412,306
$6,147,349
$5,772,337
$5,795,456
Return on average assets - GAAP
0.77 %
1.01 %
1.19 %
1.37 %
1.14 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP
0.78 %
1.03 %
1.20 %
1.39 %
1.15 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common shareholders, as reported
$12,783
$16,535
$18,615
$19,900
$16,429
Total average equity, as reported
$460,106
$438,347
$487,230
$495,573
$553,185
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
4,445
4,657
4,871
5,086
5,303
Total average tangible equity
$391,752
$369,781
$418,450
$426,578
$483,973
Return on average equity - GAAP
11.27 %
14.96 %
15.16 %
16.11 %
12.04 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP
13.23 %
17.74 %
17.65 %
18.71 %
13.77 %
