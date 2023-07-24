WESTERLY, R.I., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2023 net income of $11.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

"Washington Trust's second quarter results reflect the strength and stability of our diversified business model and disciplined approach to capital, credit, and liquidity planning," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We've had consistent deposit growth, our asset quality remains strong, and we surpassed $7 billion in total assets for the first time. During our 223-year history, Washington Trust has weathered many storms and we remain committed to helping our customers through these challenging economic times."

Selected financial highlights for the second quarter include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 9.67% and 0.65%, respectively, compared to 11.27% and 0.77%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.

Net interest income totaled $33.5 million in the second quarter, down by $3.7 million , or 10%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the challenging interest rate environment.

in the second quarter, down by , or 10%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the challenging interest rate environment. Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong. In the second quarter, a provision for credit losses of $700 thousand was recognized, down by $100 thousand from the provision recognized in the preceding quarter.

was recognized, down by from the provision recognized in the preceding quarter. Noninterest income totaled $14.3 million in the second quarter, up by $1.0 million , or 8%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting increases in both wealth management and mortgage banking revenues.

in the second quarter, up by , or 8%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting increases in both wealth management and mortgage banking revenues. Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $5.4 billion , up by $153 million , or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $901 million , or 20%, from a year ago.

, up by , or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by , or 20%, from a year ago. In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion , up by $53 million , or 1%, from March 31, 2023 . In-market deposits were up by $165 million , or 4%, from a year ago.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, down by $3.7 million, or 10%, from the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 2.03% for the second quarter, down by 30 basis points from the preceding quarter. These declines reflected continued increases in funding costs, which outpaced increases in asset yields. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $173 million , including an increase of $156 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 4.53%, up by 23 basis points from the preceding quarter.

, including an increase of in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 4.53%, up by 23 basis points from the preceding quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $271 million , reflecting increases in average wholesale funding balances of $143 million and average in-market deposits of $128 million . The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.02%, up by 60 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, up by $1.0 million, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2023. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, up by $385 thousand , or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in transaction-based revenues of $252 thousand , concentrated in tax servicing and estate fee income, as well as an increase in asset-based revenues of $133 thousand . The change in asset-based revenues reflected an increase in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was up by approximately $103 million , or 2%, from the preceding quarter.



The end of period AUA balance at June 30, 2023 amounted to $6.4 billion , up by $187 million , or 3%, from March 31, 2023 . This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $260 million , partially offset by net client asset outflows of $73 million .

in the second quarter of 2023, up by , or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in transaction-based revenues of , concentrated in tax servicing and estate fee income, as well as an increase in asset-based revenues of . The change in asset-based revenues reflected an increase in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was up by approximately , or 2%, from the preceding quarter. The end of period AUA balance at amounted to , up by , or 3%, from . This increase reflected net investment appreciation of , partially offset by net client asset outflows of . Mortgage banking revenues totaled $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, up by $508 thousand , or 41%, from the first quarter of 2023, reflecting higher realized gains on loan sales, as well as changes in the fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. Realized gains on sales of loans increased by $251 thousand , or 44%, from the preceding quarter, due to a higher volume of loans sold to the secondary market, which was partially offset by a lower sales yield. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $64.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, up by $35.2 million , or 120%, from the preceding quarter.

for the second quarter of 2023, up by , or 41%, from the first quarter of 2023, reflecting higher realized gains on loan sales, as well as changes in the fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. Realized gains on sales of loans increased by , or 44%, from the preceding quarter, due to a higher volume of loans sold to the secondary market, which was partially offset by a lower sales yield. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to in the second quarter of 2023, up by , or 120%, from the preceding quarter. Loan related derivative income in the second quarter of 2023 was up by $298 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting an increase in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.

from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting an increase in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions. Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $879 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, down by $286 thousand , or 25%, from the preceding quarter. In the second quarter, $182 thousand of income associated with life insurance proceeds was recognized, compared to $476 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, down by $548 thousand, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2023. Linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $20.6 million , down by $1.2 million , or 5%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting decreases in performance-based compensation accruals, partially offset by volume-related increases in mortgage originator compensation expense.

, down by , or 5%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting decreases in performance-based compensation accruals, partially offset by volume-related increases in mortgage originator compensation expense. FDIC deposit insurance costs were up by $499 thousand , or 57%, from the first quarter of 2023, largely reflecting growth in assets.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, down by $447 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 20.2%, compared to 20.5% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2023 effective tax rate to be approximately 20.8%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at June 30, 2023, down by $32 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2023, reflecting routine pay-downs and a decrease of $13 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates. The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $5.4 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $153 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Commercial loans increased by $33 million , or 1%, from March 31, 2023 , reflecting originations and advances of approximately $102 million , partially offset by principal payments of approximately $69 million .

, or 1%, from , reflecting originations and advances of approximately , partially offset by principal payments of approximately . Residential real estate loans increased by $107 million , or 4%, from March 31, 2023 . In the second quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $149 million , up by $39 million , or 35%, from the preceding quarter.

, or 4%, from . In the second quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to , up by , or 35%, from the preceding quarter. The consumer loan portfolio increased by $14 million , or 4%, from March 31, 2023 , reflecting growth in home equity lines and loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits, which include wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $46 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $937 million, or 18% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023.

In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $53 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, in-market deposits continued to shift from relatively lower cost products to higher cost products due to higher market interest rates. As of June 30, 2023, in-market deposits were approximately 59% retail and 41% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $37 thousand at June 30, 2023.

Wholesale funding was utilized in the second quarter to fund balance sheet growth. FHLB advances totaled $1 billion at June 30, 2023, up by $115 million, or 12%, from March 31, 2023. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $601 million and were down by $7 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, Washington Trust has contingent liquidity of $1.7 billion, consisting of unencumbered securities and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $10.4 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. Past due loans were $6.3 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $8.0 million, or 0.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $39.3 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $38.8 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $2.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses totaled $700 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, down by $100 thousand from the preceding quarter. Actual losses remain low, as asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the second quarter of 2023, net charge-offs of $37 thousand were recognized, compared to $47 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $459.2 million at June 30, 2023, down by $5.8 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2023. This decrease included $9.5 million in dividend declarations. The accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity decreased by $7.1 million in the second quarter, largely reflecting a decrease in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $11.3 million in the second quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The dividend was paid on July 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 3, 2023.

Capital levels at June 30, 2023 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.81% at June 30, 2023, compared to 12.01% at March 31, 2023. Book value per share was $26.98 at June 30, 2023, compared to $27.37 at March 31, 2023.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;

changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;

interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;

changes in loan demand and collectability;

the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;

ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;

reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;

decreases in the value of securities and other assets;

increases in defaults and charge-off rates;

changes in the size and nature of our competition;

changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;

operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud , natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;

, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics; regulatory, litigation and reputational risks; and

changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $124,877 $134,989 $115,492 $130,066 $95,544 Short-term investments 3,439 3,291 2,930 2,773 3,079 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 20,872 7,445 8,987 24,054 22,656 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,022,458 1,054,747 993,928 982,573 1,020,469 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 45,868 42,501 43,463 32,940 16,300 Loans:









Total loans 5,381,113 5,227,969 5,110,139 4,848,873 4,479,822 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 39,343 38,780 38,027 36,863 36,317 Net loans 5,341,770 5,189,189 5,072,112 4,812,010 4,443,505 Premises and equipment, net 32,591 31,719 31,550 30,152 29,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,633 26,170 27,156 27,788 28,098 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 102,293 101,782 102,182 101,491 100,807 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,130 4,342 4,554 4,766 4,981 Other assets 220,920 199,098 193,788 195,529 153,849 Total assets $7,011,760 $6,859,182 $6,660,051 $6,408,051 $5,982,891 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $758,242 $829,763 $858,953 $938,572 $888,981 Interest-bearing deposits 4,556,236 4,438,751 4,160,009 4,131,285 4,117,648 Total deposits 5,314,478 5,268,514 5,018,962 5,069,857 5,006,629 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,040,000 925,000 980,000 700,000 328,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 31,302 28,622 29,558 30,189 30,491 Other liabilities 144,138 149,382 155,181 153,050 118,456 Total liabilities 6,552,599 6,394,199 6,206,382 5,975,777 5,506,257 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 Paid-in capital 125,685 127,734 127,056 127,055 126,079 Retained earnings 496,996 495,231 492,043 485,163 475,889 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (148,827) (141,760) (157,800) (171,755) (118,041) Treasury stock, at cost (15,778) (17,307) (8,715) (9,274) (8,378) Total shareholders' equity 459,161 464,983 453,669 432,274 476,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,011,760 $6,859,182 $6,660,051 $6,408,051 $5,982,891

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months

Ended

Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022

Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $65,449 $59,749 $53,644 $45,125 $36,602

$125,198 $70,532 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 241 152 314 361 258

393 490 Taxable interest on debt securities 7,403 7,194 6,618 6,061 4,918

14,597 9,148 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 858 597 330 88 63

1,455 130 Other interest income 1,279 1,070 855 503 188

2,349 266 Total interest and dividend income 75,230 68,762 61,761 52,138 42,029

143,992 80,566 Interest expense:















Deposits 29,704 19,589 12,301 6,656 3,963

49,293 7,066 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 11,652 11,626 7,822 3,234 413

23,278 657 Junior subordinated debentures 374 354 296 206 138

728 237 Total interest expense 41,730 31,569 20,419 10,096 4,514

73,299 7,960 Net interest income 33,500 37,193 41,342 42,042 37,515

70,693 72,606 Provision for credit losses 700 800 800 800 (3,000)

1,500 (2,900) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 32,800 36,393 40,542 41,242 40,515

69,193 75,506 Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 9,048 8,663 8,624 9,525 10,066

17,711 20,597 Mortgage banking revenues 1,753 1,245 1,103 2,047 2,082

2,998 5,583 Card interchange fees 1,268 1,132 1,242 1,287 1,303

2,400 2,467 Service charges on deposit accounts 667 777 942 819 763

1,444 1,431 Loan related derivative income 247 (51) 745 1,041 669

196 970 Income from bank-owned life insurance 879 1,165 691 684 615

2,044 1,216 Other income 463 352 441 400 354

815 747 Total noninterest income 14,325 13,283 13,788 15,803 15,852

27,608 33,011 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 20,588 21,784 20,812 21,609 20,381

42,372 41,383 Outsourced services 3,621 3,496 3,568 3,552 3,375

7,117 6,617 Net occupancy 2,416 2,437 2,418 2,234 2,174

4,853 4,474 Equipment 1,050 1,028 1,002 939 938

2,078 1,856 Legal, audit and professional fees 978 896 987 693 677

1,874 1,447 FDIC deposit insurance costs 1,371 872 489 430 402

2,243 768 Advertising and promotion 427 408 713 799 724

835 1,075 Amortization of intangibles 212 212 212 215 216

424 433 Other expenses 2,353 2,431 3,158 2,596 2,190

4,784 4,243 Total noninterest expense 33,016 33,564 33,359 33,067 31,077

66,580 62,296 Income before income taxes 14,109 16,112 20,971 23,978 25,290

30,221 46,221 Income tax expense 2,853 3,300 4,398 5,310 5,333

6,153 9,781 Net income $11,256 $12,812 $16,573 $18,668 $19,957

$24,068 $36,440

















Net income available to common shareholders $11,237 $12,783 $16,535 $18,615 $19,900

$24,020 $36,329

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,011 17,074 17,180 17,174 17,303

17,042 17,317 Diluted 17,030 17,170 17,319 17,298 17,414

17,085 17,451 Earnings per common share:















Basic $0.66 $0.75 $0.96 $1.08 $1.15

$1.41 $2.10 Diluted $0.66 $0.74 $0.95 $1.08 $1.14

$1.41 $2.08

















Cash dividends declared per share $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.54 $0.54

$1.12 $1.08

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $26.98 $27.37 $26.40 $25.17 $27.73 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $22.98 $23.36 $22.42 $21.17 $23.72 Market value per share $26.81 $34.66 $47.18 $46.48 $48.37 Shares issued at end of period 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,019 16,986 17,183 17,171 17,190











Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.09 % 11.28 % 11.69 % 11.97 % 12.78 % Total risk-based capital 11.81 % 12.01 % 12.37 % 12.65 % 13.51 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.05 % 8.25 % 8.65 % 8.99 % 9.42 % Common equity tier 1 10.66 % 10.84 % 11.24 % 11.50 % 12.28 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 6.55 % 6.78 % 6.81 % 6.75 % 7.97 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.63 % 5.84 % 5.84 % 5.74 % 6.89 % Loans to deposits (3) 100.9 % 98.6 % 101.2 % 95.4 % 89.2 %







For the Six Months

Ended

For the Three Months Ended



Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022

Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 2.03 % 2.33 % 2.65 % 2.82 % 2.71 %

2.18 % 2.64 % Return on average assets (net income divided by

average assets) 0.65 % 0.77 % 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.37 %

0.71 % 1.26 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 0.66 % 0.78 % 1.03 % 1.20 % 1.39 %

0.72 % 1.27 % Return on average equity (net income available for

common shareholders divided by average equity) 9.67 % 11.27 % 14.96 % 15.16 % 16.11 %

10.46 % 13.98 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 11.32 % 13.23 % 17.74 % 17.65 % 18.71 %

12.26 % 16.10 % Efficiency ratio (6) 69.0 % 66.5 % 60.5 % 57.2 % 58.2 %

67.7 % 59.0 %





(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for June 30, 2023 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022

Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $8,562 $8,429 $8,448 $9,302 $9,641

$16,991 $19,852 Transaction-based revenues 486 234 176 223 425

720 745 Total wealth management revenues $9,048 $8,663 $8,624 $9,525 $10,066

$17,711 $20,597

















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $6,163,422 $5,961,990 $6,322,757 $6,650,097 $7,492,893

$5,961,990 $7,784,211 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) &

income 259,788 286,262 312,407 (239,762) (816,290)

546,050 (1,205,023) Net client asset (outflows) inflows (72,950) (84,830) (673,174) (87,578) (26,506)

(157,780) 70,909 Balance at end of period $6,350,260 $6,163,422 $5,961,990 $6,322,757 $6,650,097

$6,350,260 $6,650,097

















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 %

91 % 91 %

















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $827 $576 $992 $1,718 $1,917

$1,403 $5,244 Changes in fair value, net (2) 382 86 (426) (226) (330)

468 (572) Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 544 583 537 555 495

1,127 911 Total mortgage banking revenues $1,753 $1,245 $1,103 $2,047 $2,082

$2,998 $5,583

















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $148,694 $109,768 $228,579 $225,132 $263,762

$258,462 $428,163 Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 77,995 27,763 39,087 77,242 86,459

105,758 193,078 Total mortgage loan originations $226,689 $137,531 $267,666 $302,374 $350,221

$364,220 $621,241

















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $28,727 $17,114 $27,085 $34,659 $23,478

$45,841 $38,105 Sold with servicing rights released (5) 35,836 12,214 27,470 40,665 56,263

48,050 171,764 Total mortgage loans sold $64,563 $29,328 $54,555 $75,324 $79,741

$93,891 $209,869





(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $1,940,030 $1,909,136 $1,829,304 $1,762,687 $1,609,618 Commercial & industrial 611,472 609,720 656,397 652,758 620,270 Total commercial 2,551,502 2,518,856 2,485,701 2,415,445 2,229,888











Residential real estate (2) 2,510,125 2,403,255 2,323,002 2,144,098 1,966,341











Home equity 301,116 288,878 285,715 273,742 267,785 Other 18,370 16,980 15,721 15,588 15,808 Total consumer 319,486 305,858 301,436 289,330 283,593 Total loans $5,381,113 $5,227,969 $5,110,139 $4,848,873 $4,479,822





(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $712,931 37 %

$691,780 38 % Massachusetts 631,296 33

566,717 31 Rhode Island 391,913 19

387,759 21 Subtotal 1,736,140 89

1,646,256 90 All other states 203,890 11

183,048 10 Total commercial real estate loans $1,940,030 100 %

$1,829,304 100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,851,118 73 %

$1,698,240 73 % Rhode Island 468,966 19

446,010 19 Connecticut 162,339 7

153,323 7 Subtotal 2,482,423 99

2,297,573 99 All other states 27,702 1

25,429 1 Total residential real estate loans $2,510,125 100 %

$2,323,002 100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

















June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:













Multi-family dwelling 136 $514,257 27 %

127 $469,233 26 % Retail 101 406,728 21

108 421,617 23 Office 52 267,215 14

53 257,551 14 Hospitality 46 230,669 12

33 214,829 12 Industrial and warehouse 48 224,998 12

42 192,717 11 Healthcare 19 172,587 9

17 136,225 7 Commercial mixed use 12 45,947 2

21 54,976 3 Other 33 77,629 3

34 82,156 4 Commercial real estate loans 447 $1,940,030 100 %

435 $1,829,304 100 %















Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:













Healthcare and social assistance 64 $162,582 27 %

69 $193,052 29 % Owner occupied and other real estate 161 80,874 13

168 72,429 11 Transportation and warehousing 18 59,727 10

20 51,347 8 Manufacturing 55 58,074 9

55 60,601 9 Educational services 16 43,104 7

19 46,708 7 Retail 47 40,319 7

50 56,012 9 Finance and insurance 46 31,591 5

55 28,313 4 Entertainment and recreation 22 24,266 4

24 25,646 4 Information 5 23,633 4

5 23,948 4 Accommodation and food services 41 13,556 2

49 17,167 3 Professional, scientific and technical 35 5,238 1

37 6,451 1 Public administration 12 3,974 1

11 3,789 1 Other 157 64,534 10

162 70,934 10 Commercial & industrial loans 679 $611,472 100 %

724 $656,397 100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $758,242 $829,763 $858,953 $938,572 $888,981 Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) 428,306 318,365 302,044 273,231 258,451 NOW accounts 791,887 828,700 871,875 869,984 887,678 Money market accounts 1,164,557 1,214,014 1,255,805 1,146,826 1,139,676 Savings accounts 521,185 544,604 576,250 600,568 572,251 Time deposits (in-market) 1,048,820 924,506 795,838 797,505 800,898 In-market deposits 4,712,997 4,659,952 4,660,765 4,626,686 4,547,935 Wholesale brokered demand deposits — 1,233 31,153 31,044 31,003 Wholesale brokered time deposits 601,481 607,329 327,044 412,127 427,691 Wholesale brokered deposits 601,481 608,562 358,197 443,171 458,694 Total deposits $5,314,478 $5,268,514 $5,018,962 $5,069,857 $5,006,629



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance % of Total

Deposits

Balance % of Total

Deposits Uninsured Deposits:









Uninsured deposits (1) $1,369,174 26 %

$1,514,900 30 % Less: affiliate deposits (2) 119,034 2

210,444 4 Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits 1,250,140 24

1,304,456 26 Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3) 313,237 6

329,868 7 Uninsured deposits, after exclusions $936,903 18 %

$974,588 19 %





(1) Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits. (2) Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation. (3) Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.



June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Contingent Liquidity:



Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston $968,004 $668,295 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston 25,007 27,059 Unencumbered securities 729,830 691,893 Total $1,722,841 $1,387,247





Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits 125.8 % 91.6 % Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions 183.9 % 142.3 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.21 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.19 % 0.27 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.28 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 378.04 % 277.40 % 296.02 % 304.10 % 292.55 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.81 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $— $1,601 $— $— $— Commercial & industrial 899 920 — — — Total commercial 899 2,521 — — — Residential real estate 8,542 10,470 11,894 11,700 11,815 Home equity 966 989 952 422 599 Other consumer — — — — — Total consumer 966 989 952 422 599 Total nonaccrual loans 10,407 13,980 12,846 12,122 12,414 Other real estate owned 683 683 — — — Total nonperforming assets $11,090 $14,663 $12,846 $12,122 $12,414











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $— $1,188 $1,187 $— $— Commercial & industrial 223 229 265 4 7 Total commercial 223 1,417 1,452 4 7 Residential real estate 4,384 5,730 8,875 7,256 7,794 Home equity 1,509 833 1,235 252 728 Other consumer 214 15 16 17 28 Total consumer 1,723 848 1,251 269 756 Total past due loans $6,330 $7,995 $11,578 $7,529 $8,557











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $— $— $— $— $— Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $3,672 $5,648 $7,196 $7,059 $6,817

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months

Ended

Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022

Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $13,980 $12,846 $12,122 $12,414 $12,589

$12,846 $14,203 Additions to nonaccrual status 600 2,570 2,485 521 158

3,170 585 Loans returned to accruing status (1,329) (110) — (400) (236)

(1,439) (299) Loans charged-off (52) (61) (62) (63) (23)

(113) (59) Loans transferred to other real estate owned — (683) — — —

(683) — Payments, payoffs and other changes (2,792) (582) (1,699) (350) (74)

(3,374) (2,016) Balance at end of period $10,407 $13,980 $12,846 $12,122 $12,414

$10,407 $12,414

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $38,780 $38,027 $36,863 $36,317 $39,236

$38,027 $39,088 Provision for credit losses on loans (1) 600 800 900 600 (2,929)

1,400 (2,929) Charge-offs (52) (61) (62) (63) (23)

(113) (59) Recoveries 15 14 326 9 33

29 217 Balance at end of period $39,343 $38,780 $38,027 $36,863 $36,317

$39,343 $36,317

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $2,290 $2,290 $2,390 $2,190 $2,261

$2,290 $2,161 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) 100 — (100) 200 (71)

100 29 Balance at end of period (2) $2,390 $2,290 $2,290 $2,390 $2,190

$2,390 $2,190





(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022

Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):















Commercial real estate $— $— ($300) $— $—

$— ($145) Commercial & industrial 5 6 10 9 (11)

11 (12) Total commercial 5 6 (290) 9 (11)

11 (157) Residential real estate — — — — —

— (21) Home equity (2) (1) (8) — (2)

(3) (4) Other consumer 34 42 34 45 3

76 24 Total consumer 32 41 26 45 1

73 20 Total $37 $47 ($264) $54 ($10)

$84 ($158)

















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized — % — % (0.02 %) — % — %

— % (0.01 %)

The following tables present average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $109,204 $1,279 4.70 %

$103,269 $1,070 4.20 %

$5,935 $209 0.50 % Mortgage loans held for sale 18,647 241 5.18

13,132 152 4.69

5,515 89 0.49 Taxable debt securities 1,201,973 7,403 2.47

1,193,852 7,194 2.44

8,121 209 0.03 FHLB stock 43,815 858 7.85

46,102 597 5.25

(2,287) 261 2.60 Commercial real estate 1,928,461 28,800 5.99

1,859,331 25,300 5.52

69,130 3,500 0.47 Commercial & industrial 615,101 9,458 6.17

630,778 9,070 5.83

(15,677) 388 0.34 Total commercial 2,543,562 38,258 6.03

2,490,109 34,370 5.60

53,453 3,888 0.43 Residential real estate 2,448,204 23,137 3.79

2,353,266 21,664 3.73

94,938 1,473 0.06 Home equity 292,195 4,082 5.60

286,348 3,759 5.32

5,847 323 0.28 Other 17,808 207 4.66

16,405 184 4.55

1,403 23 0.11 Total consumer 310,003 4,289 5.55

302,753 3,943 5.28

7,250 346 0.27 Total loans 5,301,769 65,684 4.97

5,146,128 59,977 4.73

155,641 5,707 0.24 Total interest-earning assets 6,675,408 75,465 4.53

6,502,483 68,990 4.30

172,925 6,475 0.23 Noninterest-earning assets 263,830





241,513





22,317



Total assets $6,939,238





$6,743,996





$195,242



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-

market) $393,824 $4,090 4.17 %

$298,158 $2,639 3.59 %

$95,666 $1,451 0.58 % NOW accounts 781,226 400 0.21

821,590 358 0.18

(40,364) 42 0.03 Money market accounts 1,199,761 9,302 3.11

1,253,141 7,576 2.45

(53,380) 1,726 0.66 Savings accounts 522,300 321 0.25

566,258 314 0.22

(43,958) 7 0.03 Time deposits (in-market) 1,000,284 7,960 3.19

830,574 4,577 2.23

169,710 3,383 0.96 Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,897,395 22,073 2.27

3,769,721 15,464 1.66

127,674 6,609 0.61 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 28 — —

16,257 177 4.42

(16,229) (177) (4.42) Wholesale brokered time deposits 650,381 7,631 4.71

427,051 3,948 3.75

223,330 3,683 0.96 Wholesale brokered deposits 650,409 7,631 4.71

443,308 4,125 3.77

207,101 3,506 0.94 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,547,804 29,704 2.62

4,213,029 19,589 1.89

334,775 10,115 0.73 FHLB advances 979,835 11,652 4.77

1,044,056 11,626 4.52

(64,221) 26 0.25 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 374 6.61

22,681 354 6.33

— 20 0.28 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,550,320 41,730 3.02

5,279,766 31,569 2.42

270,554 10,161 0.60 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 770,075





835,298





(65,223)



Other liabilities 152,616





168,826





(16,210)



Shareholders' equity 466,227





460,106





6,121



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,939,238





$6,743,996





$195,242



Net interest income (FTE)

$33,735





$37,421





($3,686)

Interest rate spread



1.51 %





1.88 %





(0.37 %) Net interest margin



2.03 %





2.33 %





(0.30 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Change Commercial loans $235 $228 $7 Total $235 $228 $7





















Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:

















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $106,253 $2,349 4.46 % $146,852 $266 0.37 % ($40,599) $2,083 4.09 % Mortgage loans for sale 15,905 393 4.98 27,688 490 3.57 (11,783) (97) 1.41 Taxable debt securities 1,197,935 14,597 2.46 1,084,246 9,148 1.70 113,689 5,449 0.76 FHLB stock 44,952 1,455 6.53 10,849 130 2.42 34,103 1,325 4.11 Commercial real estate 1,894,087 54,100 5.76 1,625,537 25,386 3.15 268,550 28,714 2.61 Commercial & industrial 622,896 18,528 6.00 627,667 12,342 3.97 (4,771) 6,186 2.03 Total commercial 2,516,983 72,628 5.82 2,253,204 37,728 3.38 263,779 34,900 2.44 Residential real estate 2,400,997 44,801 3.76 1,788,431 28,997 3.27 612,566 15,804 0.49 Home equity 289,288 7,841 5.47 251,796 3,950 3.16 37,492 3,891 2.31 Other 17,110 391 4.61 16,349 378 4.66 761 13 (0.05) Total consumer 306,398 8,232 5.42 268,145 4,328 3.25 38,253 3,904 2.17 Total loans 5,224,378 125,661 4.85 4,309,780 71,053 3.32 914,598 54,608 1.53 Total interest-earning assets 6,589,423 144,455 4.42 5,579,415 81,087 2.93 1,010,008 63,368 1.49 Noninterest-earning assets 252,733



273,521



(20,788)



Total assets $6,842,156



$5,852,936



$989,220



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-

market) $346,255 $6,728 3.92 % $248,580 $292 0.24 % $97,675 $6,436 3.68 % NOW accounts 801,296 758 0.19 865,647 281 0.07 (64,351) 477 0.12 Money market accounts 1,226,303 16,878 2.78 1,221,923 1,753 0.29 4,380 15,125 2.49 Savings accounts 544,159 636 0.24 563,837 191 0.07 (19,678) 445 0.17 Time deposits (in-market) 915,898 12,537 2.76 801,479 3,968 1.00 114,419 8,569 1.76 Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,833,911 37,537 1.97 3,701,466 6,485 0.35 132,445 31,052 1.62 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 8,097 177 4.41 10,173 45 0.89 (2,076) 132 3.52 Wholesale brokered time deposits 539,333 11,579 4.33 403,826 536 0.27 135,507 11,043 4.06 Wholesale brokered deposits 547,430 11,756 4.33 413,999 581 0.28 133,431 11,175 4.05 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,381,341 49,293 2.27 4,115,465 7,066 0.35 265,876 42,227 1.92 FHLB advances 1,011,768 23,278 4.64 151,331 657 0.88 860,437 22,621 3.76 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 728 6.47 22,681 237 2.11 — 491 4.36 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,415,790 73,299 2.73 4,289,477 7,960 0.37 1,126,313 65,339 2.36 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 802,506



915,918



(113,412)



Other liabilities 160,677



123,321



37,356



Shareholders' equity 463,183



524,220



(61,037)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,842,156



$5,852,936



$989,220



Net interest income (FTE)

$71,156



$73,127



($1,971)

Interest rate spread



1.69 %



2.56 %



(0.87 %) Net interest margin



2.18 %



2.64 %



(0.46 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:









For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Change Commercial loans $463 $521 ($58) Total $463 $521 ($58)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $459,161 $464,983 $453,669 $432,274 $476,634 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,130 4,342 4,554 4,766 4,981 Total tangible shareholders' equity $391,122 $396,732 $385,206 $363,599 $407,744











Shares outstanding, as reported 17,019 16,986 17,183 17,171 17,190











Book value per share - GAAP $26.98 $27.37 $26.40 $25.17 $27.73 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $22.98 $23.36 $22.42 $21.18 $23.72











Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $391,122 $396,732 $385,206 $363,599 $407,744











Total assets, as reported $7,011,760 $6,859,182 $6,660,051 $6,408,051 $5,982,891 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,130 4,342 4,554 4,766 4,981 Total tangible assets $6,943,721 $6,790,931 $6,591,588 $6,339,376 $5,914,001











Equity to assets - GAAP 6.55 % 6.78 % 6.81 % 6.75 % 7.97 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.63 % 5.84 % 5.84 % 5.74 % 6.89 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022

Jun 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2022 Return on Average Tangible Assets:















Net income, as reported $11,256 $12,812 $16,573 $18,668 $19,957

$24,068 $36,440

















Total average assets, as reported $6,939,238 $6,743,996 $6,480,872 $6,216,129 $5,841,332

$6,842,156 $5,852,936 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,233 4,445 4,657 4,871 5,086

4,338 5,194 Total average tangible assets $6,871,096 $6,675,642 $6,412,306 $6,147,349 $5,772,337

$6,773,909 $5,783,833

















Return on average assets - GAAP 0.65 % 0.77 % 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.37 %

0.71 % 1.26 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-

GAAP 0.66 % 0.78 % 1.03 % 1.20 % 1.39 %

0.72 % 1.27 %

















Return on Average Tangible Equity:















Net income available to common

shareholders, as reported $11,237 $12,783 $16,535 $18,615 $19,900

$24,020 $36,329

















Total average equity, as reported $466,227 $460,106 $438,347 $487,230 $495,573

$463,183 $524,220 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,233 4,445 4,657 4,871 5,086

4,338 5,194 Total average tangible equity $398,085 $391,752 $369,781 $418,450 $426,578

$394,936 $455,117

















Return on average equity - GAAP 9.67 % 11.27 % 14.96 % 15.16 % 16.11 %

10.46 % 13.98 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-

GAAP 11.32 % 13.23 % 17.74 % 17.65 % 18.71 %

12.26 % 16.10 %

