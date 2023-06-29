Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.06.2023 / 10:35 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Andreas
Last name(s):Pabst

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WashTec AG

b) LEI
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
36.5000 EUR73000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
36.5000 EUR73000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Stuttgart/EDS
MIC:XSTU


Language:English
Company:WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet:www.washtec.de

 
84313  29.06.2023 CET/CEST

