DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, buy
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.06.2023 / 10:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Pabst 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007507501
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 36.5000 EUR 73000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 36.5000 EUR 73000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart/EDS MIC: XSTU
29.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: WashTec AG Argonstraße 7 86153 Augsburg Germany Internet: www.washtec.de
End of News EQS News Service
84313 29.06.2023 CET/CEST
Date
Price
Change
Volume
2023-06-29
36.00 €
+0.07%
2 812
2023-06-28
35.90 €
-0.69%
8,158
2023-06-27
36.15 €
+0.14%
1,547
2023-06-26
36.10 €
-1.10%
2,409
2023-06-23
36.50 €
-0.14%
3,086
WashTec AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the provision of vehicle washing solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries focus on developing, manufacturing, selling and servicing car wash products. The Company operates through three geographical segments: Core Europe, North America, and Asia/Pacific. Its product portfolio comprises, among others, roll-over wash equipment, self-service wash equipment, commercial car wash equipment, wash tunnels,water reclaim systems and the spare parts. It also provides repair and maintenance services, including full service and call-out services, markets related products, such as detergents and care products, and provides sales financing services. The Company distributes its products in approximately 70 countries. WashTec AG is the parent company of the WashTech Group.
