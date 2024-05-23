Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
07:17:30 2024-05-23 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
40.2
EUR
+0.75%
+0.76%
+25.00%
DD: WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen, buy
May 23, 2024 at 07:09 am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.05.2024 / 13:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name:
Michael Last name(s):
Drolshagen 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
DE0007507501
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 39.90 EUR
12249.30 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 39.90 EUR
12249.30 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany Internet:
www.washtec.de
End of News
EQS News Service
91829 23.05.2024 CET/CEST
WashTec AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the provision of vehicle washing solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries focus on developing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing car wash products. The Company operates through three geographical segments: Core Europe, North America, and Asia/Pacific. Its line of business includes roll-over wash equipment, self-service wash equipment, commercial car wash equipment, wash tunnels, water reclaim systems and the spare parts are among others. It also provides repair and maintenance services, including full service and call-out services, markets related products, such as detergents and care products, and provides sales financing services. The Company distributes its products in around 70 countries. WashTec AG is the parent company of the WashTech Group.
Last Close Price
39.9
EUR
Average target price
49.12
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+23.12%
+951%
performance
