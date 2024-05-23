Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2024 / 13:07 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Drolshagen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WashTec AG

b) LEI
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.90 EUR 12249.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.90 EUR 12249.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de

 
