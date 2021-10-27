Log in
    WSU   DE0007507501

WASHTEC AG

(WSU)
  Report
WashTec AG: Further significant increase in revenue and earnings in third quarter

10/27/2021 | 02:02am EDT
DGAP-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
WashTec AG: Further significant increase in revenue and earnings in third quarter

27.10.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WashTec AG:          Further significant increase in revenue and earnings in third quarter
  • Group revenue was ?306.3m year to date (prior year: ?269.3m) and ?111.3m in third quarter (prior year: ?93.9m)
  • Group EBIT was ?33.0m year to date (prior year: ?12.5m) and ?15.0m in third quarter (prior year: ?7.3m)
  • Free cash flow (including repayment of lease liabilities) ?19.4m year to date (prior year: ?19.0m)
  • Order backlog at end of September significantly above prior-year figure
  • Full year guidance for 2021 confirmed: Revenue expected to increase by over 9% with an EBIT margin in the region of 10%

Augsburg, October 27, 2021 - The WashTec Group generated Group revenue of ?306.3m in nine months to September, which is ?37.0m or 13.7% up on the prior-year period (?269.3m). At constant exchange rates, the year-on-year revenue growth was 14.3%. Revenue as of September 30 was slightly down compared with 2018 and 2019. Revenue of ?111.3m was generated in the third quarter (prior year: ?93.9m). This corresponds to 18.5% revenue growth (17.9% at constant exchange rates). Third quarter revenue was thus slightly up on 2019 (?110.1m) and slightly down on 2018 (?112.6m).

At ?33.0m in the nine months to September, Group EBIT more than doubled relative to the prior year (prior year: ?12.5m). The EBIT margin was 10.8% (prior year: 4.6%). This includes a ?2.7m positive non-recurring item resulting from the recognition in profit or loss of a loan granted in the prior year under the US government support program. Third quarter EBIT was ?15.0m, which is significantly higher than the ?7.3m seen in the third quarter of the prior year.

The upward trend in orders received continued in the third quarter. The order backlog at the end of September was significantly above the prior year.

Free cash flow including repayment of lease liabilities (net cash flow - cash outflow from Investing activities - repayment of lease liabilities), at ?19.4m, is slightly up on the prior year (?19.0m) and significantly higher than the levels seen in 2018 and 2019.

The Company regards the third quarter performance as confirmation of the updated guidance of July 13, 2021 for the Group's onward business development in 2021 and continues to expect over 9% revenue growth and an EBIT margin in the region of 10%. The guidance is subject to uncertainties, especially due to the corona crisis and the availability of materials.

"The tight procurement market situation with regard to the availability of necessary materials has continued. WashTec successfully coped with this situation in recent months, with the result that there have been no interruptions in deliveries to customers. Safeguarding delivery capability and adapting procurement policies to the changing conditions remain a key priority for the Group" said Dr. Ralf Koeppe, CEO/CTO of WashTec AG.

The Q3 financial statement and further information about WashTec can be found on: www.washtec.de.

About WashTec:
WashTec Group, with its registered office in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative car wash solutions worldwide. The company has about 1,700 employees and is represented with subsidiaries in the major markets of Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Moreover, WashTec has an extensive network of independent marketing partners through which it is present in around 80 countries worldwide.

Key figures:
?m, IFRS Q1-Q3 2021 Q1-Q3 2020 Change in %
Revenue 306.3 269.3 13.7
EBIT 33.0 12.5 164.0
EBIT margin in % 10.8 4.6 -
EBT 32.4 11.9 172.3
Net income 22.9 7.4 209.5
Earnings per share 1) (in ?) 1.71 0.55 209.5
Free cash flow (including the repayment of lease liabilities) 19.4 19.0 2.1
 
?m, IFRS 30. Sep 21 31. Dec 20 Change abs.
Balance sheet total 263.0 244.0 19.0
Equity 89.5 96.2 -6.7
Equity ratio in % 34.0 39.4 -5.4
Net operating working capital2) 88.0 80.6 7.4
Employees 1,773 1,770 3

1) Basis: on average 13,382,324 shares; basic = diluted
3) Trade receivables + inventories -trade payables - prepayments on orders


Contact:
WashTec AG
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1135

27.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1243795

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1243795  27.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243795&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
