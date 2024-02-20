Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
11:30:59 2024-02-20 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
35.05
EUR
+0.57%
+8.61%
+8.44%
WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 20, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: WashTec AG
WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.02.2024 / 16:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
WashTec AG Street:
Argonstraße 7 Postal code:
86153 City:
Augsburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Teslin Capital Management B.V. City of registered office, country: Maarsbergen, Netherlands 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.03 %
0.00 %
3.03 %
13,976,970 Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007507501
0
422,931
0.00 %
3.03 % Total
422,931
3.03 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
20.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany Internet:
www.washtec.de
End of News
EQS News Service
1841311 20.02.2024 CET/CEST
WashTec AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the provision of vehicle washing solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries focus on developing, manufacturing, selling and servicing car wash products. The Company operates through three geographical segments: Core Europe, North America, and Asia/Pacific. Its product portfolio comprises, among others, roll-over wash equipment, self-service wash equipment, commercial car wash equipment, wash tunnels,water reclaim systems and the spare parts. It also provides repair and maintenance services, including full service and call-out services, markets related products, such as detergents and care products, and provides sales financing services. The Company distributes its products in approximately 70 countries. WashTec AG is the parent company of the WashTech Group.
More about the company
