Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
08:55:50 2024-06-21 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
39.2
EUR
+1.55%
-3.43%
+23.12%
WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 21, 2024 at 08:58 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: WashTec AG
WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.06.2024 / 14:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
WashTec AG Street:
Argonstraße 7 Postal code:
86153 City:
Augsburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
5.92 %
2.34 %
8.26 %
13,976,970 Previous notification
4.93 %
2.36 %
7.30 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007507501
0
828055
0.00 %
5.92 % Total
828055
5.92 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
4620
0.03 %
Total
4620
0.03 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Equity Swap
26.02.2026
at any time
Cash
322154
2.30 %
Total
322154
2.30 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
4.74 %
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered due to an acquisition of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC has a
right of use.
Date
21.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany Internet:
www.washtec.de
End of News
EQS News Service
1930851 21.06.2024 CET/CEST
WashTec AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the provision of vehicle washing solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries focus on developing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing car wash products. The Company operates through three geographical segments: Core Europe, North America, and Asia/Pacific. Its line of business includes roll-over wash equipment, self-service wash equipment, commercial car wash equipment, wash tunnels, water reclaim systems and the spare parts are among others. It also provides repair and maintenance services, including full service and call-out services, markets related products, such as detergents and care products, and provides sales financing services. The Company distributes its products in around 70 countries. WashTec AG is the parent company of the WashTech Group.
More about the company
Last Close Price
38.6
EUR
Average target price
49.12
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+27.27% Consensus
