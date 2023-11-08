EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Personnel
WashTec AG: Resignation from the Supervisory Board

08-Nov-2023 / 10:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG, Dr Günter Blaschke, has informed the Management Board today that he will resign from his office as member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect from the end of 31 December 2023. A new chairman of the Supervisory Board shall be elected shortly.



Contact:
WashTec AG
Andreas Pabst
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1142
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135


