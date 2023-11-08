WashTec AG: Resignation from the Supervisory Board
November 08, 2023 at 04:14 am EST
Share
EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Personnel
WashTec AG: Resignation from the Supervisory Board
08-Nov-2023 / 10:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG, Dr Günter Blaschke, has informed the Management Board today that he will resign from his office as member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect from the end of 31 December 2023. A new chairman of the Supervisory Board shall be elected shortly.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Andreas Pabst
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
WashTec AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the provision of vehicle washing solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries focus on developing, manufacturing, selling and servicing car wash products. The Company operates through three geographical segments: Core Europe, North America, and Asia/Pacific. Its product portfolio comprises, among others, roll-over wash equipment, self-service wash equipment, commercial car wash equipment, wash tunnels,water reclaim systems and the spare parts. It also provides repair and maintenance services, including full service and call-out services, markets related products, such as detergents and care products, and provides sales financing services. The Company distributes its products in approximately 70 countries. WashTec AG is the parent company of the WashTech Group.