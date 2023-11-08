EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Personnel

WashTec AG: Resignation from the Supervisory Board



08-Nov-2023 / 10:12 CET/CEST

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG, Dr Günter Blaschke, has informed the Management Board today that he will resign from his office as member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons with effect from the end of 31 December 2023. A new chairman of the Supervisory Board shall be elected shortly.







Contact:

WashTec AG

Andreas Pabst

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1142

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

