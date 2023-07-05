WashTec Group Environmental Policy.
In the WashTec Group, we aim to conduct all business activities in harmony with the environment and actively contribute to environmental protection and conservation.
We are dedicated to minimizing and continually reducing the environmental impacts associated with our business activities.
This commitment encompasses all areas, from our site infrastructure to our product development and manufacturing processes, and from the wash process and our services to recycling at the end of the product life cycle.
Our environmental policy is aligned with our ethical principles concerning people, nature and animal welfare. It means that we prevent greenhouse gas emissions whenever possible, closely monitor remaining emissions and take targeted action to reduce them.
Our goal is to achieve climate neutrality in Scopes 1 and 2 by 2040 in the countries where WashTec produces.
The following principles are mandatory for all employees and form an integral part of our corporate policy:
- As an environmentally conscious corporate group, WashTec is committed to complying with environmental protection laws,rules and regulations. Furthermore, we aim to exceed these requirements by setting and achieving our own targets.
- Sustainability and resource efficiency are paramount in thedesign and manufacture of our products and throughout the entire product life cycle.
- Our washing chemicals are based on easily and quickly degradable and environmentally friendlyingredients.
- We avoid or minimize the use of substances that have negative impacts on humans, the environment and biodiversity.
- We endeavor to continuously reduce ourenergy consumption (fuel, electricity and heat), make use of secondary energy and switch to renewable energy wherever possible.
- We are actively working towardsdecarbonizing our fleet and travel activities, exploring optimal solutions for WashTec and embracing technology advancements as we proceed.
- Water conservation is a standard practice in both our facilities and product design.
- Weavoid environmental impacts such as emissions, waste and wastewater wherever possible and minimize them using suitable processes and methods.
- In thecontinuous modernization and, when necessary, expansion of infrastructure at our sites, we prioritize
energy efficiency and the sustainability of the equipment used.
- We make processes more efficient through thedigital transformation of our business activities. Among other things, this allows us to reduce our travel activities such as service technician calls and commuting.
- Ouremployees act in accordance with this policy and receive regular training, education and motivation on environmental and energy-related topics, encouraging them to contribute their own ideas.
- When selecting suppliers, service providers and business partners, we consider environmental aspects alongside other criteria, in compliance withcountry-specificlegal requirements.
WashTec regards environmental protection not as a fixed state, but as an ongoing process that is subject to continuous review and improvement.
Augsburg, June 2023
Dr. Ralf Koeppe
Sebastian Kutz
Andreas Pabst
Chief Executive Officer
Member of the Management Board
Member of the Management
