WashTec Environmental Policy

WashTec Group

Environmental Policy

In the WashTec Group, we aim to conduct all business activities in harmony with the environment and actively contribute to environmental protection and conservation.

We are dedicated to minimizing and continually reducing the environmental impacts associated with our business activities.

This commitment encompasses all areas, from our site infrastructure to our product development and manufacturing processes, and from the wash process and our services to recycling at the end of the product life cycle.

Our environmental policy is aligned with our ethical principles concerning people, nature and animal welfare. It means that we prevent greenhouse gas emissions whenever possible, closely monitor remaining emissions and take targeted action to reduce them.

Our goal is to achieve climate neutrality in Scopes 1 and 2 by 2040 in the countries where WashTec produces.

The following principles are mandatory for all employees and form an integral part of our corporate policy: