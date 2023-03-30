WashTec : Presentation Conference Call March 30, 2023

Annual Report 2022, WashTec AG
Dr. Ralf Koeppe, CEO/CTO, Andreas Pabst CFO 30.03.2023
Our Mission: Sustainable Car Wash
Year 2022 - Results and selected achievements
Multiple price increases to compensate material and labour price increases
delay effect in order backlog conversion
Reliable delivery to our customers despite of intensified global supply chain and energy crisis
Year 2022 - Results and selected achievements
SmartCare extension to a scalable platform for key accounts and direct businessJetWash update package from warm to cold water usage - contributions to energy saving
Disclaimer
