WashTec : Presentation Conference Call March 30, 2023

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 482 M 522 M 522 M Net income 2022 21,3 M 23,0 M 23,0 M Net Debt 2022 27,4 M 29,7 M 29,7 M P/E ratio 2022 25,3x Yield 2022 4,71% Capitalization 537 M 581 M 581 M EV / Sales 2022 1,17x EV / Sales 2023 1,11x Nbr of Employees 1 823 Free-Float 69,1% Chart WASHTEC AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WASHTEC AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 40,10 € Average target price 57,00 € Spread / Average Target 42,1% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Ralf Koeppe Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CTO Andreas Pabst Chief Financial Officer Hans-Friedrich Elmar Liebler Member-Supervisory Board Ulrich Bellgardt Member-Supervisory Board Alexander Selent Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) WASHTEC AG 16.23% 581 ATLAS COPCO AB 1.80% 56 821 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 14.84% 42 863 FANUC CORPORATION 18.23% 33 720 SANDVIK AB 13.27% 25 730 FORTIVE CORPORATION 4.70% 23 760