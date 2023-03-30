Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. WashTec AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSU   DE0007507501

WASHTEC AG

(WSU)
2023-03-30
41.18 EUR   +2.68%
12:50pWashtec : Presentation Press Conference March 30, 2023 (in German)
PU
12:50pWashtec : Presentation Conference Call March 30, 2023
PU
09:00aTranscript : WashTec AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
CI
WashTec : Presentation Press Conference March 30, 2023 (in German)

03/30/2023
Annual Report 2022, WashTec AG

Dr. Ralf Koeppe, CEO/CTO, Andreas Pabst CFO 30.03.2023

Our Mission: Sustainable Car Wash

Year 2022 - Results and selected achievements

Multiple price increases to compensate material and labour price increases

delay effect in order backlog conversion

Reliable delivery to our customers despite of intensified global supply chain and energy crisis

Year 2022 - Results and selected achievements

SmartCare extension to a scalable platform for key accounts and direct businessJetWash update package from warm to cold water usage - contributions to energy saving

Disclaimer

WashTec AG published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 16:49:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 482 M 522 M 522 M
Net income 2022 21,3 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
Net Debt 2022 27,4 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 4,71%
Capitalization 537 M 581 M 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 823
Free-Float 69,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,10 €
Average target price 57,00 €
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralf Koeppe Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CTO
Andreas Pabst Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Friedrich Elmar Liebler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Bellgardt Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Selent Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASHTEC AG16.23%581
ATLAS COPCO AB1.80%56 821
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.84%42 863
FANUC CORPORATION18.23%33 720
SANDVIK AB13.27%25 730
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.70%23 760
