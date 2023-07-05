The WashTec Sustainability Policy.
WashTec
Sustainability Policy
The WashTec Sustainability
Policy
WashTec is the international market leader in solutions for vehicle washing, with a comprehensive portfolio of carwash systems. The high standards that we set ourselves are embodied in our Corporate Philosophy. We are committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In our Sustainability Policy, we define the guiding principles by which we operate in economic, environmental and social terms and which form the basis for our business activities in every part of the organization.
Our sustainable activities are based on the knowledge that every individual, every participant in economic life and every business enterprise has a duty to use all resources sparingly. In regular dialog with our employees and interested parties, we proactively identify the key issues for sustainable business, for resource-efficient vehicle washing and for the sustainable manufacture of our equipment and products. We apply this knowledge to the development and use of our products and in order to ensure efficient deployment and reuse of resources. In cooperation with all of our internal and external partners as well as all stakeholders, we follow the principles of sustainable business. Our methods to this end include testing and refining existing systems and deploying new technologies, including digital technologies, both in development and production and in the use of our products by system operators. In doing so, we also incorporate findings from research institutions and external networks.
- Our Sustainability Program is based on working together on an equal footing - both in our customer and supplier relationships and within the Company in relations with all employees. In continuous exchange with all stakeholders, we safeguard their interests with regard to economic, environmental and social aspects.
- We adopt targets to improve on all sustainability aspects that are material to us in order to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals in our organization. By regularly tracking these targets, we evaluate our own performance to identify remaining scope for improvement. We publish the regular monitoring of the measures taken together with target achievement in our annual Sustainability Report.
- Working together with suppliers, we optimize our processes to use all resources sparingly. We apply technical standards, sustainability standards and the requirements specified in them to ensure that our sustainability performance is verifiable and comparable.
WashTec
Sustainability Policy
Our Sustainability Policy …
… is based on
- Careful use of natural resources: We maximize resource efficiency in equipment development and production
and offer solutions that meet and where possible exceed the highest environmental standards.
- Fair practices in dealings with employees and respect for human rights in all interactions: We base our actions on ethical standards that are binding for all our business partners.
- High supply chain transparency: We expect our suppliers to act in compliance with regulations and we review our supply chains for environment-friendly production processes and respectful treatment of all employees.
… uses clear targets
- Binding sustainability targets for all business units by 2025 and 2040
- Review processes with success monitoring and adjustment measures
… integrates new ideas
- Acceptance of challenging ideas and improvements to existing processes
- Stakeholder dialog to understand their expectations
- Close communication with employee from all locations and functions
… is open to scrutiny
- Annual publication of our sustainability report in compliance with recognized standards
• Certified management systems as the basis for our activities
The Sustainability Policy has been approved by the WashTec Management Board and Supervisory Board and applies across all areas of the Company. The program is communicated to all employees. Implementation of the Sustainability Program can be tracked in the sustainability report and is the responsibility of the CEO. All stakeholders can view all aspects of our Sustainability Policy and its status on the WashTec website.
Augsburg, June 2023
Dr. Ralf Koeppe
Sebastian Kutz
Andreas Pabst
Chief Executive Officer
Member of the Management Board
Member of the Management
