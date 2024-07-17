Wasion Holdings Officially Inaugurates its Hungarian Factory, Marking the Sixth Global Production and R&D Center 17 July, 2024 [Press release] For immediate release (Stock Code: 3393.HK) Wasion Holdings Officially Inaugurates its Hungarian Factory, Marking the Sixth Global Production and R&D Center Accelerating Overseas Market Expansion with Europe as a Key Development Focus (Hong Kong, 17 July 2024) Wasion Holdings Limited (the "Company", "Wasion" or the "Group"; stock code: 3393.HK), China's leading provider of energy measurement equipment and energy-saving solutions, is pleased to announce the official opening and commencement of operations at its Hungarian Factory, the Group's sixth Global Production and Research & Development ("R&D") Center. The Group held an opening ceremony on the morning of 16 July local time. Photo: The Hungarian factory opening ceremony Page 1 of 3

Photo: Mr. Kat Chit, CEO of the Group

Currently, the Group operates four local manufacturing facilities globally, with the other three located in Mexico, Brazil and Tanzania. The establishment of the Hungarian factory epitomizes the Group's strategic focus on accelerating its overseas market expansion and showcases its robust product R&D capabilities. The Hungarian factory plans to escalate R&D initiatives in the future, aiming to launch more high-quality products and industry-specific solutions that meet European market standards. The factory will also continuously optimize its production processes to boost overall efficiency and ensure timely order delivery. Additionally, it will further enhance its service infrastructure to deliver more professional and superior support to its customers, uphold social responsibilities, and contribute to the improvement and integration within the local operating environment. Furthermore, the factory will actively align its efforts with the Group's internationalization strategy, integrating industry resources, and bolstering its innovation and R&D capabilities.