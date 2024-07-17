Wasion Holdings Officially Inaugurates its Hungarian Factory, Marking the Sixth Global Production and R&D Center 17 July, 2024
[Press release] For immediate release
(Stock Code: 3393.HK)
Wasion Holdings Officially Inaugurates its Hungarian Factory, Marking
the Sixth Global Production and R&D Center
Accelerating Overseas Market Expansion with Europe as a Key Development Focus
(Hong Kong, 17 July 2024) Wasion Holdings Limited (the "Company", "Wasion" or the "Group"; stock code: 3393.HK), China's leading provider of energy measurement equipment and energy-saving solutions, is pleased to announce the official opening and commencement of operations at its Hungarian Factory, the Group's sixth Global Production and Research & Development ("R&D") Center. The Group held an opening ceremony on the morning of 16 July local time.
Photo: The Hungarian factory opening ceremony
Page 1 of 3
Wasion Holdings Officially Inaugurates its Hungarian Factory, Marking the Sixth Global Production and R&D Center 17 July, 2024
Photo: Mr. Kat Chit, CEO of the Group
Currently, the Group operates four local manufacturing facilities globally, with the other three located in Mexico, Brazil and Tanzania. The establishment of the Hungarian factory epitomizes the Group's strategic focus on accelerating its overseas market expansion and showcases its robust product R&D capabilities.
The Hungarian factory plans to escalate R&D initiatives in the future, aiming to launch more high-quality products and industry-specific solutions that meet European market standards. The factory will also continuously optimize its production processes to boost overall efficiency and ensure timely order delivery. Additionally, it will further enhance its service infrastructure to deliver more professional and superior support to its customers, uphold social responsibilities, and contribute to the improvement and integration within the local operating environment. Furthermore, the factory will actively align its efforts with the Group's internationalization strategy, integrating industry resources, and bolstering its innovation and R&D capabilities.
Page 2 of 3
Wasion Holdings Officially Inaugurates its Hungarian Factory, Marking the Sixth Global Production and R&D Center 17 July, 2024
Mr. Kat Chit, CEO of the Group, said: "Hungary is a crucial component of the Group's development strategy. We have made substantial investments to establish a local factory to further explore the European market and cultivate more expansive growth. As an industry- leading enterprise, the Group remains steadfast in continuously enhancing its competitiveness, aspiring to evolve from 'Wasion Manufacturing' towards 'Wasion Creation' focus. By capitalizing on the favorable industry cycle and optimizing our industrial footprint, we aim to realize the long-term vision of 'Century Wasion' through a more diverse range of products and services."
-Ends-
About Wasion Holdings Limited
Wasion Holdings is the leading provider of energy measurement equipment and energy-saving solutions in the PRC. Its products and services include Power Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Power AMI), Communication and Fluid Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Communication and Fluid AMI), and Advanced Distribution Operations (ADO) (Smart Distribution Solutions (SDS), Smart Distribution Devices (SDD), and Energy Efficiency Solutions (EES). The Group's current clients include power grid companies, water, gas and heat providers, and other major industrial and commercial users. Its products have major market share in the PRC and are exported worldwide including Asia, Africa, Europe and the United States. Its research centre and laboratory have been certified as national grade and international standards. Wasion's research and development capabilities in smart metering and energy-saving solutions are renowned within the industry.
For media inquiries, please feel free to contact LBS Communications Consulting Limited
Joanne Chan
(852) 3679 3671
jchan@lbs-comm.com
Anita Tan
(852) 3752 2674
atan@lbs-comm.com
Fax: (852) 3753 2899
Page 3 of 3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wasion Group Holdings Limited published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 04:13:03 UTC.