  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Waskaduwa Beach Resort PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CITW.N0000   LK0405N00007

WASKADUWA BEACH RESORT PLC

(CITW.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
2.600 LKR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waskaduwa Beach Resort : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
Waskaduwa Beach Resort PLC

Interim Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended 30th September 2022

WASKADUWA BEACH RESORT PLC

CEO Message

Dear Shareholders,

It is with great pleasure that I share with you the interim financial statements of Waskaduwa Beach Resort PLC for the quarter ending 30th September 2022.

The hotel had its normal operations during the quarter under review whilst previous year's operation as an Intermediary Care Centre with Kings Hospital Colombo which concluded on the 30th of September 2022. Overall, the Company recorded a Revenue of Rs. 134 Mn (YoY 82%) for the quarter ending 30th September 2022 while maintaining GP ratio at 54% against previous year's recorded 72%. The Company incurred operating loss amounting to Rs. 97 Mn and Net Loss amounting to Rs. 204 Mn during the quarter under review.

For the Six month ending 30th September 2022, the Company posted Rs. 267Mn (YoY 83%) revenue and 58% GP margin against previous year's recorded 73%. Also Admin and operational expenses increased by 62% and finance cost by 163% compared to previous year same period. Hence Company's profitability decreased significantly and recorded Rs. 150 Mn operating loss and Rs. 340 Mn net loss for the same period.

With the crisis situation in the country, most of the expenses and cost have increased sharply compared to previous year and almost all food and beverage items, other expenses and services have increased over 300%. In addition to this, the sudden introduction of 15% Value added Tax and 2.5% Social Security Contribution Levy have further deteriorated our margins. With the continuous power cuts and shortage of fuel and also the increase in fuel prices, the hotel had to incur significant cost increase as generators had to be used on a daily basis for times ranging from 3 to 10 hours. Also due to the lack of foreigners, the hotel was not able to get the benefit of a higher exchange rate as well. In addition to above, increase in interest rates over 300% have eroded the profitability of the Company.

Future Outlook

It is evident that Russian market will continue to generate marginal numbers during the Winter period but European market are yet to open up as uncertainties in and increases in fares of Air travel has discouraged many European holiday makers to look at long haul travel to the Asian region. The Industry is expecting political stability in the country to ensure shortages of essential commodities do not occur in the immediate future.

Thank You

Chandana Talwatte

Group CEO

Page 1 of 9

WASKADUWA BEACH RESORT PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter Ended 30th September

Six Month Ended 30th September 2022

Year Ended

2022

2021

Increase /

2022

2021

Increase /

31st March 2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

(Decrease)

Unaudited

Unaudited

(Decrease)

Audited

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Rs.

%

Rs.

Revenue from contract with customers

134,296,608

73,707,349

82%

266,686,055

145,547,898

83%

350,847,137

Cost of sales

(61,233,784)

(20,802,929)

194%

(111,152,837)

(39,363,862)

182%

(111,063,242)

73,062,824

52,904,419

38%

155,533,218

106,184,035

46%

239,783,895

Gross profit

Other income and gains

395,553

4,022,244

-90%

869,497

8,301,739

-90%

9,883,725

Administrative expenses

(80,772,373)

(57,628,482)

40%

(149,431,754)

(115,539,866)

29%

(243,689,454)

Operating expenses

(85,685,167)

(35,607,894)

141%

(149,871,159)

(69,524,838)

116%

(182,496,818)

Selling and marketing expenses

(4,068,528)

(955,700)

326%

(7,361,978)

(1,676,086)

339%

(6,434,909)

(97,067,691)

(37,265,413)

160%

(150,262,176)

(72,255,016)

108%

(182,953,561)

Operating loss

Finance income

809,252

703,192

15%

1,155,015

1,472,721

-22%

2,003,489

Finance expenses

(107,712,073)

(36,625,514)

194%

(190,744,059)

(72,657,019)

163%

(159,009,019)

(203,970,512)

(73,187,734)

179%

(339,851,220)

(143,439,313)

137%

(339,959,091)

Loss before tax

Income tax expenses

(194,221)

(168,767)

15%

(277,204)

(354,477)

-22%

(572,997)

(204,164,733)

(73,356,501)

178%

(340,128,424)

(143,793,790)

137%

(340,532,088)

Net loss for the period / year

Other comprehensive income/ (loss)

Other comprehensive income (loss) not to be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Revaluation gain on land & building

-

-

-

-

888,289,601

Deferred tax effect on revaluation of land and building

-

-

-

-

(124,360,544)

Actuarial loss on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

(1,114,341)

Income tax effect on actuarial loss

-

-

-

-

156,008

Other comprehensive income for the period / year, net of

tax

-

-

-

-

762,970,723

Total comprehensive loss for the period / year, net of tax

(204,164,733)

(73,356,501)

(340,128,424)

(143,793,790)

422,438,636

Basic/diluted loss per share

(0.36)

(0.13)

(0.61)

(0.26)

(0.61)

Page 2 of 9

WASKADUWA BEACH RESORT PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Rs.

Rs.

Non current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,949,917,579

5,024,014,256

Intangible assets

131,649

312,641

4,950,049,228

5,024,326,897

Current assets

Inventories

36,513,788

19,618,132

Trade and other receivables

25,336,001

33,054,559

Advance and prepayments

7,792,377

18,488,035

Tax receivables

496,539

752,996

Cash and cash equivalents

30,806,031

26,581,767

100,944,736

98,495,489

Total assets

5,050,993,964

5,122,822,386

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Stated capital

2,901,702,750

2,901,702,750

Revaluation reserve

1,832,460,988

1,832,460,988

Accumulated losses

(2,528,454,124)

(2,188,325,700)

Total equity

2,205,709,614

2,545,838,038

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

1,625,009,621

1,808,998,458

Other Payable - Related Parties

57,121,034

28,561,494

Deferred tax liability

297,290,724

297,290,724

Retirement benefit obligation

11,328,649

11,099,399

1,990,750,029

2,145,950,075

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

352,714,635

244,565,565

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

458,790,978

173,692,807

Contract liability

43,028,708

12,775,902

854,534,321

431,034,273

Total equity and liabilities

5,050,993,964

5,122,822,386

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

………..…………………

D. C. A. Sanadanayake Group Finance Manager

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,

………..…………………

………..…………………

E.P.A.Cooray

S. A. Ameresekere

Director

Director

15th November 2022

Colombo

Page 3 of 9

WASKADUWA BEACH RESORT PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Stated Capital

Revaluation

Retained

Total

Reserve

Earnings

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01

April 2021

2,901,702,750

1,068,531,931

(1,846,835,279)

2,123,399,402

Loss for the period

-

-

(143,793,790)

(143,793,790)

Balance as at 30

September 2021

2,901,702,750

1,068,531,931

(1,990,629,069)

1,979,605,612

Balance as at 01

April 2022

2,901,702,750

1,832,460,988

(2,188,325,700)

2,545,838,038

Loss for the period

-

-

(340,128,424)

(340,128,424)

Balance as at 30

September 2022

2,901,702,750

1,832,460,988

(2,528,454,124)

2,205,709,614

Note

The above figures are not audited

Page 4 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Waskaduwa Beach Resort plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
