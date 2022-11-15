Waskaduwa Beach Resort : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022

WASKADUWA BEACH RESORT PLC

CEO Message

Dear Shareholders,

It is with great pleasure that I share with you the interim financial statements of Waskaduwa Beach Resort PLC for the quarter ending 30th September 2022.

The hotel had its normal operations during the quarter under review whilst previous year's operation as an Intermediary Care Centre with Kings Hospital Colombo which concluded on the 30th of September 2022. Overall, the Company recorded a Revenue of Rs. 134 Mn (YoY 82%) for the quarter ending 30th September 2022 while maintaining GP ratio at 54% against previous year's recorded 72%. The Company incurred operating loss amounting to Rs. 97 Mn and Net Loss amounting to Rs. 204 Mn during the quarter under review.

For the Six month ending 30th September 2022, the Company posted Rs. 267Mn (YoY 83%) revenue and 58% GP margin against previous year's recorded 73%. Also Admin and operational expenses increased by 62% and finance cost by 163% compared to previous year same period. Hence Company's profitability decreased significantly and recorded Rs. 150 Mn operating loss and Rs. 340 Mn net loss for the same period.

With the crisis situation in the country, most of the expenses and cost have increased sharply compared to previous year and almost all food and beverage items, other expenses and services have increased over 300%. In addition to this, the sudden introduction of 15% Value added Tax and 2.5% Social Security Contribution Levy have further deteriorated our margins. With the continuous power cuts and shortage of fuel and also the increase in fuel prices, the hotel had to incur significant cost increase as generators had to be used on a daily basis for times ranging from 3 to 10 hours. Also due to the lack of foreigners, the hotel was not able to get the benefit of a higher exchange rate as well. In addition to above, increase in interest rates over 300% have eroded the profitability of the Company.

Future Outlook

It is evident that Russian market will continue to generate marginal numbers during the Winter period but European market are yet to open up as uncertainties in and increases in fares of Air travel has discouraged many European holiday makers to look at long haul travel to the Asian region. The Industry is expecting political stability in the country to ensure shortages of essential commodities do not occur in the immediate future.

Thank You

Chandana Talwatte

Group CEO