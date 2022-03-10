Log in
    WCN   CA94106B1013

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

(WCN)
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

RBC Capital Keeps Outperform, US$148 TP on Waste Connections

03/10/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
© MT Newswires 2022
All news about WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
03/10RBC Capital Keeps Outperform, US$148 TP on Waste Connections
MT
03/09WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
03/03WASTE CONNECTIONS : Announces Senior Notes Offering - Form 8-K
PU
03/03WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
03/03Moody's Rates Waste Connections' Proposed Debt Offering; Up 1.1%
MT
03/03UPDATE ON OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WATCH : Kinross Down More Than 4% As Suspends Russian Ops. A..
MT
03/03Waste Connections Prices Public Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes
MT
03/02MT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS : Kinross To Suspend Russian Operations. Also, Waste ..
MT
03/02Waste Connections to Launch Senior Notes Offering
MT
03/02WASTE CONNECTIONS BRIEF : Details Senior Notes Offering
MT
Analyst Recommendations on WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 926 M - -
Net income 2022 856 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 34 613 M 34 613 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
EV / Sales 2023 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 19 998
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 134,22 $
Average target price 145,94 $
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Worthing F. Jackman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Anne Whitney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald J. Mittelstaedt Executive Chairman
Eric O. Hansen Director-Management Information Systems
Darrell W. Chambliss Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-1.50%34 613
SUEZ0.10%14 372
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-23.79%9 697
STERICYCLE, INC.-7.04%5 096
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.6.18%4 663
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-9.27%4 279