Waste Connections Boosts 2021 Guidance

By Robert Barba

Waste Connections Inc. boosted its guidance for the year following a better-than-expected second quarter.

The waste services company said it now expects annual revenue to be roughly $5.98 billion, up from previous guidance of $5.8 billion.

It expects net income to be $690 million. Previously, it guided for $669 million.

The company said the new guidance assumes no change in the current economic environment or underlying economic trends, including any effects from the Covid-19 pandemic or the Delta variant. It also excludes any potential acquisitions.

