    WCN   CA94106B1013

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

(WCN)
Waste Connections Boosts 2021 Guidance

08/04/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
By Robert Barba

Waste Connections Inc. boosted its guidance for the year following a better-than-expected second quarter.

The waste services company said it now expects annual revenue to be roughly $5.98 billion, up from previous guidance of $5.8 billion.

It expects net income to be $690 million. Previously, it guided for $669 million.

The company said the new guidance assumes no change in the current economic environment or underlying economic trends, including any effects from the Covid-19 pandemic or the Delta variant. It also excludes any potential acquisitions.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-21 1702ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 972 M - -
Net income 2021 714 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 815 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 33 222 M 33 222 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
EV / Sales 2022 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 18 933
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Waste Connections, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 127,53 $
Average target price 132,61 $
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Worthing F. Jackman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Anne Whitney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald J. Mittelstaedt Executive Chairman
Eric O. Hansen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Darrell W. Chambliss Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.24.33%33 238
SUEZ21.58%14 943
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.16.55%11 353
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.12%7 610
STERICYCLE, INC.2.84%6 543
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED6.81%3 845