  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waste Connections, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCN   CA94106B1013

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

(WCN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24 2022-10-06 pm EDT
133.53 USD   -5.84%
02:51pWaste Connections Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/03Waste connections announces dates for third quarter 2022 earnings release and upcoming management presentation
PR
09/27JPMorgan Adjusts Waste Connections' Price Target to $154 from $148, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waste Connections Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) is currently at $131.74, down $10.08 or 7.1%


--Would be lowest close since Aug. 2, 2022, when it closed at $131.15

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 8.57%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 7.66% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 23, 2020, when it fell 12.36%

--Down 3.33% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2015, when it fell 21.71%

--Down 10.99% from its all-time closing high of $148.00 on Sept. 12, 2022

--Up 2.97% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2021), when it closed at $127.93

--Down 10.99% from its 52-week closing high of $148.00 on Sept. 12, 2022

--Up 14.75% from its 52-week closing low of $114.80 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as low as $130.78; lowest intraday level since July 28, 2022, when it hit $127.74

--Down 7.78% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 23, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.53%


All data as of 2:33:08 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1450ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 162 M - -
Net income 2022 842 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,3x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 36 462 M 36 462 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 19 998
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Waste Connections, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 141,81 $
Average target price 150,72 $
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Worthing F. Jackman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Anne Whitney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald J. Mittelstaedt Executive Chairman
Eric O. Hansen Director-Management Information Systems
Darrell W. Chambliss Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.4.07%36 462
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-22.39%9 309
STERICYCLE, INC.-25.37%4 103
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-7.56%4 080
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-9.58%4 063
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-65.62%3 026