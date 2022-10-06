Waste Connections Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) is currently at $131.74, down $10.08 or 7.1%

--Would be lowest close since Aug. 2, 2022, when it closed at $131.15

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 8.57%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 7.66% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 23, 2020, when it fell 12.36%

--Down 3.33% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2015, when it fell 21.71%

--Down 10.99% from its all-time closing high of $148.00 on Sept. 12, 2022

--Up 2.97% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2021), when it closed at $127.93

--Up 14.75% from its 52-week closing low of $114.80 on June 17, 2022

--Traded as low as $130.78; lowest intraday level since July 28, 2022, when it hit $127.74

--Down 7.78% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 23, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.53%

