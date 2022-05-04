Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Waste Connections, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCN   CA94106B1013

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

(WCN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 10:41:24 am EDT
128.71 USD   -3.92%
10:15aWaste Connections Shares Fall After 1Q Earnings Miss
DJ
08:59aWASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aWASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Waste Connections Shares Fall After 1Q Earnings Miss

05/04/2022 | 10:15am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Waste Connections Inc. shares fell early Wednesday after the company's first-quarter earnings missed expectations.

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the company's Toronto-listed shares were down 2.9% at C$167.04.

On Tuesday after markets closed, the Canadian garbage collection company said earnings per share were 69 cents, up from 61 cents a year earlier but missing the FactSet consensus forecast of 71 cents.

On an adjusted basis, EPS was 82 cents, shy of analyst expectations of 83 cents.

Meanwhile, revenue rose 18% to $1.65 billion.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1014ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 928 M - -
Net income 2022 857 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 34 446 M 34 446 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 19 998
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Worthing F. Jackman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Anne Whitney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald J. Mittelstaedt Executive Chairman
Eric O. Hansen Director-Management Information Systems
Darrell W. Chambliss Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-1.70%34 446
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-20.43%10 146
STERICYCLE, INC.-18.46%4 478
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-2.56%4 469
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-9.18%3 961
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.-37.08%3 623