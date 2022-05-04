Waste Connections Shares Fall After 1Q Earnings Miss

By Adriano Marchese

Waste Connections Inc. shares fell early Wednesday after the company's first-quarter earnings missed expectations.

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the company's Toronto-listed shares were down 2.9% at C$167.04.

On Tuesday after markets closed, the Canadian garbage collection company said earnings per share were 69 cents, up from 61 cents a year earlier but missing the FactSet consensus forecast of 71 cents.

On an adjusted basis, EPS was 82 cents, shy of analyst expectations of 83 cents.

Meanwhile, revenue rose 18% to $1.65 billion.

