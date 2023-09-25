By Denny Jacob

Union members at Waste Management in Chicago voted in favor of a five-year agreement.

Members of Teamsters Local 731 said they voted by a 2-to-1 margin in what it described as the richest ever negotiated by the 450-worker group, with provisions including improvements to benefits, contract language and working conditions.

Local 731 said it is negotiating agreements for other waste workers at other employers including Republic Services and Waste Connections.

The vote comes as labor issues are front and center with contract fights between workers and employers such as those in media and auto manufacturing are among the biggest in recent weeks.

A tentative labor agreement between Hollywood studios, streamers and writers was reached. The United Auto Workers union has sought new agreements with Ford, General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis, with efforts still continuing.

