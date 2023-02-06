Advanced search
    WM   US94106L1098

WASTE MANAGEMENT

(WM)
02-06-2023
151.82 USD   +0.50%
04:32pWM Announces Cash Dividend
BU
11:35aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Waste Management Price Target to $151 From $157, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10:41aRaymond James Adjusts Price Target on Waste Management to $166 From $167, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
WM Announces Cash Dividend

02/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
WM (NYSE: WM) today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share payable March 24, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 10, 2023.

ABOUT WM

WM (WM.com) is North America's largest comprehensive waste management environmental solutions provider. Previously known as Waste Management and based in Houston, Texas, WM is driven by commitments to put people first and achieve success with integrity. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With innovative infrastructure and capabilities in recycling, organics and renewable energy, WM provides environmental solutions to and collaborates with its customers in helping them achieve their sustainability goals. WM has the largest disposal network and collection fleet in North America, is the largest recycler of post-consumer materials and is the leader in beneficial reuse of landfill gas, with a growing network of renewable natural gas plants and the most gas-to-electricity plants in North America. WM's fleet includes nearly 11,000 natural gas trucks – the largest heavy-duty natural gas truck fleet of its kind in North America – where more than half are fueled by renewable natural gas. To learn more about WM and the company's sustainability progress and solutions, visit Sustainability.WM.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 741 M - -
Net income 2022 2 320 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 62 007 M 62 007 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 65,0%
Managers and Directors
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Chairman
John J. Morris Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Charles Pope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.71%62 007
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.58%38 893
TETRA TECH, INC.6.94%8 264
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.15.59%7 133
GEM CO., LTD.7.54%6 091
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.9.89%5 151