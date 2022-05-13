WM Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due in 2022

WM (NYSE: WM) announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.90% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is June 15, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $500 million. The redemption price for the Notes is equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to the Redemption Date.

Notices of redemption are being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes. For more information, holders of the Notes may call The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., the trustee for the Notes, at 1-800-254-2826. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

ABOUT WM

WM (WM.com) is North America’s largest comprehensive waste management environmental solutions provider. Previously known as Waste Management and based in Houston, Texas, WM is driven by commitments to put people first and achieve success with integrity. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With innovative infrastructure and capabilities in recycling, organics and renewable energy, WM provides environmental solutions to and collaborates with its customers in helping them achieve their sustainability goals. WM has the largest disposal network and collection fleet in North America, is the largest recycler of post-consumer materials and is the leader in beneficial reuse of landfill gas, with a growing network of renewable natural gas plants and the most gas-to-electricity plants in North America. WM’s fleet includes nearly 11,000 natural gas trucks – the largest heavy-duty natural gas truck fleet of its kind in North America – where more than half are fueled by renewable natural gas. To learn more about WM and the company’s sustainability progress and solutions, visit Sustainability.WM.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in WM’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005497/en/