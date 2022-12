WM Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release Conference Call

WM (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Following the release, WM will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

Listeners can access a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the call.

Participants who will be dialing in for the conference call should register to obtain their dial in and passcode details. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at investors.wm.com by selecting "Events & Presentations."

