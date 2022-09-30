Advanced search
WASTE MANAGEMENT

(WM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:55 2022-09-30 am EDT
162.10 USD   +0.12%
10:39aWM Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call
BU
09/29Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Sponsor Establishes JV Company for Eco Management Korea Acquisition
MT
09/27JPMorgan Adjusts Waste Management's Price Target to $167 from $163, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
WM Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call

09/30/2022 | 10:39am EDT
WM (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Following the release, WM will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

Listeners can access a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the call.

Participants who will be dialing in for the conference call should register to obtain their dial in and passcode details. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at investors.wm.com by selecting "Events & Presentations."

ABOUT WM

WM (WM.com) is North America's largest comprehensive waste management environmental solutions provider. Previously known as Waste Management and based in Houston, Texas, WM is driven by commitments to put people first and achieve success with integrity. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With innovative infrastructure and capabilities in recycling, organics and renewable energy, WM provides environmental solutions to and collaborates with its customers in helping them achieve their sustainability goals. WM has the largest disposal network and collection fleet in North America, is the largest recycler of post-consumer materials and is the leader in beneficial reuse of landfill gas, with a growing network of renewable natural gas plants and the most gas-to-electricity plants in North America. WM's fleet includes nearly 11,000 natural gas trucks – the largest heavy-duty natural gas truck fleet of its kind in North America – where more than half are fueled by renewable natural gas. To learn more about WM and the company's sustainability progress and solutions, visit Sustainability.WM.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 765 M - -
Net income 2022 2 319 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 66 923 M 66 923 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 65,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 161,91 $
Average target price 171,88 $
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
Managers and Directors
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Chairman
John J. Morris Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Charles Pope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT-2.99%66 923
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-1.43%43 425
TETRA TECH, INC.-24.05%6 769
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.9.60%5 916
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-16.26%5 599
GEM CO., LTD.-28.31%5 352