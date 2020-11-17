Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/17 01:05:52 pm
121.415 USD   -0.47%
Waste Management : Announces Cash Dividend

11/17/2020 | 12:34pm EST

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.545 per share payable Dec. 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on Dec. 4, 2020.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
12:34pWASTE MANAGEMENT : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
11/15STANDARD CHARTERED : Saudi Arabia's Red Sea signs utilities deal with ACWA Power..
RE
11/12WASTE MANAGEMENT INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/05WASTE MANAGEMENT : Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
BU
11/05WASTE MANAGEMENT : on Track for Highest Close Since February -- Data Talk
DJ
11/03WASTE MANAGEMENT INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03WASTE MANAGEMENT : Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due In 2021
BU
11/03Veolia ups pressure on Suez board to enter takeover talks
RE
11/02WASTE MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/02WASTE MANAGEMENT : Beats 3Q Profit Expectations as Volumes Slip 5%
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 103 M - -
Net income 2020 1 532 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 51 554 M 51 554 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 44 900
Free-Float 66,9%
Technical analysis trends WASTE MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 124,87 $
Last Close Price 121,99 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Chairman
John J. Morris Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank M. Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT7.05%51 554
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.13.52%32 430
TETRA TECH, INC.43.42%6 648
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA37.97%6 247
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-22.89%4 064
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-14.80%4 036
