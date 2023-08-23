O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Waste Management Inc, código ISIN BRW1MCBDR008, informa que foi aprovado em 22/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,700000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9431 - 22/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,170264249 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Waste
Management Inc (Company), ISIN BRW1MCBDR008, hereby informs that on 22/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,700000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,9431 - 22/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,170264249 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 28/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 28/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 05/09/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 05/09/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 06/09/2023 até 08/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 06/09/2023 to 08/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Waste Management Inc. published this content on 23 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 15:22:05 UTC.
Waste Management, Inc. is the leading North American provider of waste collection and management services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- waste collection (54.8%);
- landfill services (19.2%): operating, at the end of 2022, 254 solid waste landfills and 5 hazardous waste landfills;
- waste sorting, compacting, and transfer (8.9%): operating through 337 transfer stations;
- recycling services (7.1%);
- other (10%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (95.7%) and Canada (4.3%).