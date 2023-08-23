O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Waste Management Inc, código ISIN BRW1MCBDR008, informa que foi aprovado em 22/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,700000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9431 - 22/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,170264249 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Waste

Management Inc (Company), ISIN BRW1MCBDR008, hereby informs that on 22/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,700000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,9431 - 22/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,170264249 per BDR.