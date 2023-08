Waste Management, Inc. is the leading North American provider of waste collection and management services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - waste collection (54.8%); - landfill services (19.2%): operating, at the end of 2022, 254 solid waste landfills and 5 hazardous waste landfills; - waste sorting, compacting, and transfer (8.9%): operating through 337 transfer stations; - recycling services (7.1%); - other (10%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (95.7%) and Canada (4.3%).